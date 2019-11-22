Digging Into Calumet's Ever Improving Operations And Balance Sheet

The company is now prepared through outage planning and capital expansion for significantly higher cash flow in 2020 possibly $30 million than in 2019.

Calumet Specialty Chemicals (CLMT) reported its 3rd quarter results on the 12th of November. The results opened wider a door into its vision and progress toward the balance sheet repair and future promise. We offer our view into the specifics.

The Quarterly Report

Calumet reported $76 million of adjusted EBITDA after excluding non-cash inventory adjustments. It was 34% higher year over year. Operations produced $64 million in cash. The trailing 12 month net debt to EBITDA ratio decreased from 4.6 in the 2nd quarter to 4.2.

The total net debt decreased to $1.28 billion (minus partners capital). With the sale of San Antonio, the net debt will decrease by an additional $100 million.

San Antonio Sold

Calumet announced a day before it released earnings the sale of the San Antonio refinery for $63 million, the release of $38 million of a balance sheet liability with TexStar plus an undisclosed amount of cash for inventories. During the earnings call, it also announced a significant capacity increase of 7000 barrels per day for the Shreveport refinery. The capacity increase project was part of the 4th quarter Shreveport outage.

Calumet made it clear that the San Antonio refinery was EBITDA positive by approximately $10 million, but the sale "improves our future cash flow by eliminating the annual maintenance and turnaround capital associated with the San Antonio refinery" of $13 million scheduled for next year.

With the San Antonio refinery sold, investors might expect production rates for fuels to decrease. We expect that for the short-term with existing customers of San Antonio continuing to purchase from that facility. But we also noticed that before the sale, Calumet's refining capacity was in barrels per day, San Antonio 21000, Shreveport 60000 and Great Falls 25000. After the divestiture of Superior, daily fuel feed rates have been approximately 80000-82000 per day. The rated production rate is now 85000. After the expansion, the rated rate increases to 93000, a nominal fraction above past actual rates. We wonder if Calumet is setting itself up to produce at similar rates before the San Antonio exit. It is suspicious in nature.

The Quandary And New Accounting

Timothy Go, Calumet's CEO, opened his comments on the call, "During the quarter, we went through the process of resegmenting our financials . . This change included creating a corporate segment, in addition to our two operating segments, and shifting to market based transfer pricing between segments." The affect on the two businesses is different. For specialty, the change amounts to nothing, because the additional cost associated for costing its raw materials based on market pricing compared with removing the corporate overhead charges is neutral. The change in fuels reporting is significant with it being credited for significantly higher sale prices. The company offered three reasons for this change: closer alien industry accounting practices, greater transparency into its businesses and disclosure.

In the new reporting scheme, SG&A, in particular G&A costs, were removed from the two businesses. These costs include overheads, rents, advertising, travel, management expenses, bonuses and all costs not associated with the cost of production. West Griffin, EVP and CFO, added that G&A costs are trending down annualized at $100 million in 2019. He also predicted that the down trend will continue into the future. The quarterly report format confirmed the number, adjusted EBITDA for the two units totaled $100 million. The company reported after non-cash adjustments $76 million. The difference for the quarter of $24 million annualizes at $100.

Calumet added a lot of depth describing the internal operations. Great Falls has "no interaction with our core specialty business and San Antonio has very little . . the effective market based transfer pricing is largely a Shreveport effect." With respect to fuels, "On the fuel segment, we're probably thinking we're at $155 million year-to-date. . . . So what we're thinking about is run rate of basically $150 million to $200 million is what we believe that the fuels business is going to be . . " According to Go, Shreveport "contributed about $6.8 million in the third quarter, that's of the $47 million reported. . . And year-to-date, Shreveport fuels was about $30 million." Also, San Antonio was estimated at $10 million a year in EBITDA. With respect to specialty, "But as we continue to implement these growth projects and as we can continue to implement our Self-Help in the specialties business, we believe the $200 million to $225 million range is probably more appropriate. . "

In our view, fuels has been silently carrying the burden of paying the SG&A costs plus some level of modest additional cash flow. With San Antonio sold and Shreveport generating an annualized EBITDA less than $50 million, covering the corporate costs without Great Falls seems impossible without a significant reduction on corporate overheads. We suspect that management now realizes this and is, has or will rethink the timing for selling the Great Falls property. It won't bode well from an exit of a cash generating asset resulting in significant accounting drag on company performance. The refining financial performance must again in our view cover most of or all of corporate overhead. It just brings to the front the real value for specialty.

In this same light, we believe Go's statement during the call reflects this issue, "If I go back to the question on core versus non-core, we don't really think about portfolio in that way. The family of holdings is value accretive." Continuing, "Great Falls has a significant value in our portfolio. It is, as you saw in the fourth quarter of last year, it has the ability to generate lots of cash flow." We believe in time it will be sold.

Predicting Next Quarter's Finances and 2019 Ratios

Calumet likely guided the 4th quarter softer then last years sighting two factors, a lower WTI/WCS spread and possible lower volumes for specialty primarily from a major outage at Shreveport. Shreveport produces a significant volume for the specialty business.

Specialty EBITDA *** 2016 2017 2018 2019 1st Quarter 58 45 38* 56 2nd Quarter 59 67 54 48 3rd Quarter 37 52 4th Quarter 28 29 44-32**

* Heavily influenced by special circumstances. Unexpected outages and significant WTI price increases in the quarter.

** Specialty EBITDA was 32 and 44 ex non-cash charges.

*** Outages and major crude oil pricing changes have caused significant noise for the quarterly specialty performance.

The above table shows that the 4th quarter EBITDA for specialty is generally one-half of the two first quarters average. Even with Shreveport off-line for a substantial part of the quarter, the natural weakness in the 4th probably might not effect the natural performance of the quarter. We applaud the company for making this timing decision.

Go also noted that prices are holding even with oil lower from an average $57 WTI price during the 3rd quarter versus a quarter thus far at $55. Management also noted that additional amount of low margin products now produced by tollers are being exited beginning the 1st of the year. The total volume is approximately 2000 barrels per day.

With margins likely slightly up, specialty EBITDA might range between $30-$35 million similar to last years uncorrected number of $32 million and other years.

Beginning with the two crack spread tables, a fuels EBITDA estimate is derived.

Value of Different Crack Spreads and Feeds (70,000 b/d total) Percent of Feeds Value by Quarter (Millions/$1) GC 2-1-1 100% $5.0 WTI/Midland 30% $1.5- WTI/WCS 35% $1.5+

The next table summarizes changes and effects for the 4rd quarter thus far.

Monthly Averages October November to date December Quarterly Average 3td Quarter Averages GC 2-1-1 $19 $15 $17 $19 WTI/Midland $1 $1 $1 $0 WTI/WCS $16 $21 $18 $12

The lower GC 2-1-1 quarter over quarter might decrease EBITDA by $10 million for a full production quarter. Adders from a slight increased Midland spread and a significantly higher WTI/WCS spread equal approximately $10 million. San Antonio is sold which is a small decrease $2 million a quarter and Shreveport off-line for approximately half a quarter equaling approximately a $3.5 million decrease. Changes from outages and changes in cracks thus far point to a neutral to slightly lower EBITDA quarter for fuels. With fuels for last quarter at $24 million (after overheads charged back), we expect the December quarter thus far to be similar being estimated at $20-$25 million.

Management indicated that capital in the 4th quarter might reach $35 million ($90 million minus YTD expenses of $55 million). The cash balance for the 4th quarter is cash inflows of $35 million for specialty plus $25 million from fuels minus $35 million for interest and $35 million for capital netting a $-10 million. West also indicated that small positive opportunities still exist with working capital reductions. We estimate operations at approximately cash flow neutral. We expect with inventory adjustments and its sales price an additional $75 million cash from San Antonio. Adding the existing cash of $165 million plus $75 million, equals $240 million.

With the company buying an additional $40 million bonds, the net-debt to EBITDA (excluding Partners capital) ratio could be $1.45 billion minus $240 million divided by $76 million for the 1st quarter, $77 for the 2nd quarter, $77 million, plus $55-$60 million our 4th quarter estimate equaling 4.2. Including the Partners capital of $62 million, the ratio increases to 4.4.

In our view, even when considering the seasonal weak 4th quarter which has unusually higher expenses and longer outages this year, Calumet should remain relatively cash flow neutral.

We note that for the first quarter we used the fuels not the fuels ex number. The 1st quarter report included this comment, "Adjusted EBITDA was $9.1 million, down from $37.8 million in the year-ago period, primarily due to the absence of Renewable Identification Numbers ("RINs") hardship exemptions this quarter. Excluding the impact of RINs hardship exemptions, segment profitability results grew significantly year-over-year, due to improved utilization and higher product realizations at our Shreveport, Great Falls and San Antonio refineries." It is clear that the $9 million ex result doesn't represent the actual cash operational performance.

2020, A Banner Year?

The company communicated some thoughts about the coming year. About Shreveport, the company commented, "So, in 2020, we've got zero plant downtime, fresh catalyst and a larger facility. That's kind of been our focus." Expanding on the capacity increase projects at Shreveport, Go commented, "We make more VGO than our loops plants can run. So it will result in excess VGO sales. But with IMO 2020 coming, we believe that that is going to be profitable for Shreveport."

Below we included a slide describing the Self-Help II program from the February Investor Presentation. Self-Help in 2019 will contribute approximately $30 million leaving $70 million forecasted for the next two years.

With more Self-Help coming and Shreveport operating without planned outages, Calumet's EBITDA should increase by at least $30 million in 2020 barring any significant economic collapse. Also, we wonder when or if fuels production rates will return to the same levels as before the sell of San Antonio. We wouldn't be surprised that it does else why add 7000 barrels a day in additional capacity. The additional capacity will come without the fixed costs associated with San Antonio and with benefits from any Midland crude spread.

Calumet under Go has been preparing for this coming year and its future. It has been slow. LSV on Seeking Alpha colorfully commented, "Oxford dictionary is introducing a new phrase: "Calumet speed: slow, turgid pace. As in 'A sloth's prey moves at Calumet speed' "" We can't argue, but it is coming and will speed up. We like what we see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.