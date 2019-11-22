Yield Curve Self-Defense

Introduction

A yield curve represents interest rates, at a point in time, across treasury securities of varying maturities. A normal curve slopes consistently upward (higher interest rate) as the maturity of the security lengthens. An inversion occurs when a shorter-term security has a higher interest rate than a longer term one - the curve slopes downward.

With the recent un-inversion of the yield curve, what will this signal for U.S. treasuries? This article will escort you through memory lane and offer a compelling trade possibility.

Yield Curve During Last Recession

If the past is prologue, I'd like to illustrate what transpired with the yield curve before and around the time of the last recession via interest rate pair comparison. This period serves as an analog of how the yield curve might behave in present time.

The chart below for the year 2007 shows three interest rate comparisons:

3-month and 1-year TBills (3M/1Y)

3-month TBills and 10-year TNotes (3M/10Y)

2-year and 10-year TNotes (2s/10s)

The vertical axis represents the interest rate difference (in basis points) between the longer-term security and the shorter-term one. For the 3M/10Y line, it's the interest rate on the 10Y minus the 3M times 100. Under normal conditions, this number is greater than zero. The yield curve is declared inverted when one of the interest rate pairs has a value less than zero.

After being inverted from mid-2006 until mid-2007, the yield curve began its upward slope - the interest rate pairs went from values less than zero to greater than zero. Notice when 3M and 10Y interest rates made their highs. For the second half of 2007, the economy experienced falling interest rates, widening interest rate spreads, and a rising yield curve. The recession officially began in November of that year.

Note: the 3-month T-Bill and 10-year T-Note highs in chart refer to the interest rate.

In 2008, interest rate spreads (3M/10Y) and (2s/10s) continued to widen and the yield curve maintained its upward slope. The financial crisis ensued and recession continued. Central bank Wizards responded with Quantitative Easing Round 1 (QE 1), which was a massive purchase of government and mortgage-backed securities. The goal of QE 1 was to lessen interest rates at the longer end of the curve to stimulate the economy by encouraging more borrowing.

Yield spreads initially contracted after the onset of QE 1, though they widened again until 2010. Subsequently, the spread continued its decline to recent depths. What's instructive is that 10-year rates fell before the Fed enacted QE 1.

In summary, the yield curve inverted and stayed that way for over a year. The Fed did not intervene with QE 1 until 1.5 years after the yield curve started to climb from its bottom.

March Yield Curve Inversion

On March 22nd the yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007. The March 22nd inversion came courtesy of the spread between 3-month TBills and 10-year TNotes (3M/10Y). Interest rates on 3-month TBills exceeded those of 10-year TNotes.

Analysts conclude that these inversions are the first reliable signal of an economic recession and a rate-cutting cycle. The inversion,however, caused no immediate reaction at the Federal Reserve with respect to interest rate reductions. Fed research does not associate an inverted yield curve with a cause of recession. Maybe the inverted curve does not cause the recession, though it might announce the arrival of the Four Horsemen. I dug a little deeper into this topic.

Something You May Not Know About Yield Curve

On April 16th of this year, (yes, I waited until after tax day), I penned an article in this region of cyberspace entitled, "What You Don't Know About The Yield Curve" where I addressed the very short end of the curve, that I'd not seen discussed. I wanted to explore a particular segment of treasuries that might support a broader conclusion about a future investment position.

Late in 2018 and early in 2019, during my purchase of short-term treasuries (52 weeks and less), I started paying attention to the yield spreads at this end of the spectrum. As with comparisons for longer dated treasuries, I would expect a gently upward sloping interest rate curve as we move from 4-weeks to 13-weeks and so on.

Around March 13th of this year, the 52-week and under treasury curve began its own inversion. I commented also how the 4-week vs. 13 week yield spread exhibited a remarkable lack of volatility over the previous months. Another metric supporting this observation is the Merrill Lynch Option Volatility (MOVE) Index, a measure of implied volatility for treasuries. The MOVE is analogous to the VIX for stocks. The MOVE registered its lowest value in the 31-year history of data on March 20, 2019.

Yield spreads in shorter term treasuries exhibited more volatility in 2007/2008. I suggested that low volatility earlier this year was a harbinger of higher volatility. It only took until the following month, May 2019, for the MOVE to spike.

For most of the summer, the yield on 4-week treasuries was 30+ basis points higher than for 52-week. Since the summer, the spread has narrowed though as of November 14th, the 4-week yields about 4 basis points more than the 52-week.

In my previous article, I concluded the following,

Given the halcyon attitudes and the complacency it breeds, and the major lows in the interest rate markets established in 2016, we are poised for higher rates at longer maturities. Interest rate spreads will narrow and then widen.

Long-dated treasuries put in their highs in late August to early September and the yield curve began its path towards un-inversion with widening interest rate spreads.

I would anticipate short-term treasuries to continue the path towards un-inversion and usher in their own round of spread volatility. While it's true that spreads are narrower among these shorter-term treasuries, their recent lack of volatility seems uncharacteristic considering what's occurring with longer-dated issues and what occurred in the past.

Fed Wizards Take Action

In the April article, I suggested the Fed would have a more difficult time, given the current political environment, beginning another round of QE to arrest an economic slowdown. The next bailout would be for Main Street and not Wall Street.

There was intense debate within the Fed regarding the extent of their rate cutting efforts. Through the latter part of the summer, there was recognition of downside pressure on the economy. That said, some officials within the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) insisted that they signal limits (forward guidance) on the degree of rate cutting. This approach was especially important given Chairman Powell's categorization of the July cuts as a "mid-cycle adjustment."

Then, the September repo market event happened and the Fed came to the rescue, though they were very adamant we not use "QE" in describing their actions. While the Fed's action this time is with shorter-dated maturities, the "accounting" effect of their actions is similar — their balance sheet has grown.

Notice that around the time they began to respond to the repo market debacle, longer-dated treasuries peaked and the yield curve bottomed out. The Fed is initiating market intervention via QE, with respect to yield curve un-inversion, much sooner than they did in 2008. By the time they initiated QE 1 in 2008, the curve had un-inverted many, many months before.

Now What?

Recall that at this time last year, the Fed was actively engaged in Quantitative Tightening (QT) and felt strongly about increasing the discount rate. Even as they began to cut rates this summer, their balance sheet continued to contract. What changed? Isn't the economy, by the Fed's own standards, doing quite well? What's the Fed playbook say now? Should we question their models?

The Fed is in a difficult position. They changed course very quickly, though not necessarily in response to their economic playbook. Perhaps, though they won't admit it, they were responding to the stock market swoon late last year? Their strategy was to raise interest rates to allow sufficient room to cut them once recessionary signs arrived. This would have required raising rates well in excess of current levels. Now they've restarted QE, though we can't call it that, ahead of any recession. The Fed is using its ammunition before the official start of the fight. Will they run out once it starts?

Investors confused by the Fed's actions and keen to current trends can take short positions in longer-dated treasuries (yield increases) or long positions in shorter-dated treasuries (yield decreases), or both. I expect yields on longer dated treasuries to continue increasing and the yield spreads to widen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.