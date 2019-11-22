Gear Energy: The Important Metric Management Ignores

Taking into account all costs, Gear Energy's valuation seems low, but I don't see any discount to its peers.

In its latest presentation, management estimates the market values the company at a 50% discount to its peer average.

Over the last several months, Gear Energy's (OTCPK:GENGF) management has been more and more vocal about the valuation of the company. The oil and gas producer's latest presentation even highlights an estimated 50% valuation discount to its peer average.

But management's comparisons to the company's peers ignore sustaining capex, which is an important parameter. As a result, in contrast with management's opinion, I estimate the market doesn't undervalue Gear Energy compared to other Canadian oil and gas producers.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Management says the market values the company at a discount to its peer average

Since the Canadian producer Gear Energy produces 57% of heavy oil, 30% of light/medium oil, 10% of gas, and 3% of NGL, based on its third-quarter report, its revenue and free cash flow depend on Canadian oil prices.

But, despite the 71.88% year-over-year increase in the Canadian Crude Index (a proxy for Canadian oil prices), Gear's stock price dropped by 40.91%.

Data by YCharts

Thus, management's communication about the company's low stock price seems legitimate.

In its August 2019 monthly letter, management listed 14 metrics that compare the company to 25 other Canadian oil and gas producers (see table below). Most of these metrics rank Gear Energy in the top quartile. Yet the only valuation ratio listed in the table - DAFFO Trading Multiple - lists the company at the 24th rank out of 26, indicating its low valuation compared to its peers.

Source: August 2019 monthly letter

Then, the October monthly letter presents a graph that shows Gear's higher FFO (Funds From Operations) during Q2 2019 compared to 2015. The graph also confirms Gear's low valuation compared to its peers despite its high FFO per boe, based on debt-adjusted FFO trading multiple.

Source: October 2019 monthly letter

Finally, the company's November presentation starts with a pretty compelling valuation proposition. Here are the first words of the first slide:

Source: November presentation

The presentation highlights the company's current valuation at a 50% discount to its peer average, according to management. And the next slide insists on the company's lower valuation than its peers (graph below on the left) despite its lower debt (graph in the middle) and higher profitability (graph on the right).

Source: November presentation

One important metric is missing

Such a low valuation with low debt and high profitability seems attractive. But management's comparisons are based on FFO, which ignores the costs to hold production flat (sustaining costs or maintenance capex). Ignoring maintenance capex in the capital-intensive oil and gas industry is an unfortunate decision that can bias comparisons between producers.

In its November monthly letter, management provided its sustaining costs estimate. It indicated the company needs to spend about C$50 million to hold its third-quarter production flat, which corresponds to a per-unit cost of C$50 million/(6,922 boe/d * 365 days) = C$19.79/boe.

You can already see the third-quarter FFO of C$25.07/boe becomes a much smaller profit of C$25.07/boe - C$19.79/boe = C$5.28/boe when you take into account these sustaining costs.

And compared to other producers, Gear Energy doesn't look so undervalued anymore. The table below compares the per-unit profits (per barrel) some producers generated during the last quarter after sustaining costs. The table contains some estimates since some producers don't communicate their sustaining capex. But you can notice Gear Energy's much higher sustaining costs compared to its peers (highlighted in red) even if you consider a margin of error.

In its peer comparisons, Gear's management included many producers that don't produce any heavy oil. I preferred to select Canadian producers with a product mix closer to Gear's production to make the comparison more relevant.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Source: Author, based on company reports

MEG Energy's (OTCPK:MEGEF) and Athabasca Oil's (OTCPK:ATHOF) lower sustaining costs of C$6.81/boe and C$9.5/boe, respectively, are due to the nature of their concentrated bitumen assets. And Cardinal Energy's (OTC:CRLFF) sustaining costs of C$6.83/boe remain low as the company owns some conventional assets and use waterflood optimization to reduce its corporate decline rate.

Taking into account the sustaining costs, Gear Energy is becoming the least profitable company with Athabasca Oil among these four other producers based on their third-quarter results before hedges.

The discount is not so obvious anymore

Since sustaining costs represent a real cash outflow for producers to hold their production flat, the free cash flow yield after sustaining costs better represents the valuation of oil and gas producers compared to FFO.

And based on the annualized third-quarter adjusted funds flow and estimated sustaining capex, Gear Energy's free cash flow yield of 16.25% is attractive. But, looking at the valuation of the other producers, the 50% valuation discount Gear's management highlighted in its presentation doesn't seem so obvious anymore, to say the least. For instance, Cardinal Energy's, Baytex Energy's (NYSE:BTE), and MEG Energy's free cash flow yield exceeds 25%.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Gear Energy's flowing barrel valuation is lower than its peers, except Athabasca Oil. But the lower per-barrel profits Gear Energy generates justify a discount.

Source: Author, based on company reports

And based on its proved and proved+probable (2P) reserves, the market values Gear Energy at a premium to its peers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Besides, you should also keep in mind Gear's 2P reserves represent only 11.36 years of the midpoint of its 2019 production guidance, which is lower than its peers (see graph below).

Management highlighted in its latest presentation that the company had many unbooked locations, which would indicate the company's reserves are more important than estimated in its latest independent reserves report. But these unbooked locations are solely based on management's assumptions.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In any case, these valuations vary depending on many assumptions about unbooked locations, risks associated with debt loads, or sustaining costs. But none of the various valuation methods seems to indicate the market values Gear Energy at a discount to its peers.

Conclusion

Given Gear's reasonable debt load and 16.25% free cash flow yield, its valuation seems low. But investors should take management's comparisons to the company's peers with a grain of salt. Taking into account Gear's high sustaining costs, the market doesn't value the company at a discount to its peers.

