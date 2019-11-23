Robinsons Land: Still Cheap With New Catalysts

Robinsons Land is gaining a foothold in the Philippines luxury residential market, with the take-up rate for Aurelia Residences exceeding 50% in less than three months from launch.

Elevator Pitch

Philippines-listed real estate company Robinsons Land (OTCPK:RBLAY) (OTC:RBLAF) [RLC:PM] derived 47%, 21% and 16% of its 9M2019 EBITDA from its core domestic mall, office and residential businesses respectively. It is the second largest mall operator in the Philippines after SM Prime (OTCPK:SPHXF) (OTCPK:SPHXY) [SMPH:PM], with 52 malls nationwide and 1,567,287 sq m in gross leasable area as of end-September 2019. The company's ancillary and non-core businesses such as China property, hotels & resorts and warehouse & logistics facilities contributed the remaining 11%, 4% and 1% of its 9M2019 EBITDA respectively.

Robinsons Land trades at 13.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 17 times. The stock also trades at a discount to its Philippines-listed property peers, Ayala Land and SM Prime, which are valued by the market at 17.2 and 26.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E respectively. Robinsons Land offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of approximately 1.6%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Robinsons Land published on August 18, 2019. Robinsons Land's share price has increased by +6% from PHP24.15 as of August 15, 2019 to PHP24.65 as of November 21, 2019.

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on the stock, as I continue to like Robinsons Land for its high proportion (more than two-thirds of 9M2019 EBITDA) of recurring income from malls and offices, while new re-rating catalysts have emerged. Robinsons Land is gaining a foothold in the Philippines luxury residential segment partnering with other reputable developer. The company's planned listing or spin-off of its subsidiary, Altus Property Ventures, offers upside optionality, including the possibility of a REIT. Robinsons Land is also accelerating its residential revenue recognition starting 2020 with a lower buyers' equity threshold of 10% in line with industry norms. A 13.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E is not expensive for Robinsons Land, considering its five-year historical average P/E and the valuations of its property peers.

Gaining Foothold In Luxury Residential Segment Via Partnerships With Other Property Developers

Robinsons Land is gaining a foothold in the luxury residential segment in the Philippines, with the launch of Aurelia Residences, a 285-unit two-tower luxury residential development located in McKinley, Bonifacio Global City (Central Business District of the Philippines), in September 2019. Aurelia Residences is a 50-50 joint venture with another Philippines property developer, Shang Properties (OTC:SHNGF) [SHNG:PM].

As of early November 2019, the take-up rate for Aurelia Residences has already exceeded 50%, with pre-sales of PHP16 billion for the project which has a total sales value of PHP33 billion. The units at Aurelia Residences are currently being offered at record-high (in the vicinity) prices of around PHP500,000 per sq m.

Looking ahead, Robinsons Land plans to launch a new 40-story high-end luxury condominium project in Bridgetowne estate in Pasig City as part of a 40-60 joint venture with Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HKHGF) (OTCPK:HNGKY) [HKL:SP].

Robinsons Land has adopted a strategy of partnering with other reputable property developers for certain land parcels it owns, to create additional value for its projects. Using the high-end luxury condominium project in Bridgetowne estate in Pasig City as an example, collaborating with an international property developer like Hongkong Land allows Robinsons Land to have a residential development that is differentiated from other properties in the vicinity. Hongkong Land has the experience of developing property projects in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.

Planned Listing Of Subsidiary Provides Upside Optionality With The Possibility Of A REIT

In early-September, Robinsons Land filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission to do a listing of its wholly-owned subsidiary Altus Property Ventures, by way of introduction (instead of an IPO). Altus Property Ventures is expected to be listed by the end of 2019 with 100 million common shares issued at a price of PHP10.10 per share.

Altus Property Ventures only owns a single retail mall, Robinsons Place Ilocos, which is located in Valdez Center in the Ilocos Norte province, North Luzon. Altus Property Ventures is meant to be Robinsons Land's vehicle for future real estate ventures and opportunities. As the company's existing shareholders might not necessarily agree with all of its future investment decisions, particularly those that either have long gestation periods or seen as risky diversification moves, Robinsons Land's spin-off of Altus Property Ventures gives it the flexibility to pursue new growth ventures in an opportunistic manner.

At the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 5, 2019, Robinsons Land emphasized that it has not ruled out the possibility of a REIT. The company added that it is currently watching the statements and decisions from government agencies such as the Department of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bureau of Internal Revenue, with respect to REIT listing rules and regulations. As of now, existing laws such as minimum public ownership requirements and a 12% tax on property transfer, are deterring property developers such as Robinsons Land from listing a REIT.

Current laws governing REITs in the Philippines require independent property or fund managers, so Altus Property Ventures will meet this criteria as a separate listed entity post-spin off, as it is "no longer a Robinsons Land company" in the words of company management at its 2Q2019 earnings call on August 9, 2019.

Change In Residential Revenue Booking In Line With Industry Norms

Robinsons Land recently made a decision to change its residential revenue booking policy. Historically, the company has only started booking its revenue on a percentage of completion basis, when buyers have paid at least 15% of the property value. With effect from January 1, 2020, Robinsons Land will start booking revenue from residential property projects once buyer payments cross the 10% of total property value threshold, referred to as the buyers' equity threshold by the company.

On the surface, it might seem that Robinsons Land is becoming more aggressive with its revenue recognition.

However, Robinsons Land highlighted at its 3Q2019 results briefing on November 5, 2019, that most of its property developer peers, including the largest residential property developer in the Philippines, Ayala Land (OTCPK:AYAAF) (OTC:AYAAY [ALI:PM], adopt a similar 10% threshold for residential revenue booking. In other words, one could argue that Robinsons Land has been unfairly disadvantaged in the past, when comparing residential revenue growth rates between the company and its peers.

Based on Robinsons Land's historical residential revenue recognition policy based on 10% buyers' equity threshold, it takes more than three years for the company's residential pre-sales to be recognized as revenue. Going forward, the gap between pre-sales and revenue recognition is expected to be shortened to under three years with the new 15% buyers' equity threshold.

Robinsons Land's residential pre-sales increased by a strong +42% from PHP11,281 million in 9M2018 to PHP15,992 million in 9M2019. Robinsons Land's new residential revenue recognition policy should see an acceleration of the recognition of these residential pre-sales as revenues in the coming years.

Recurring Income From Offices And Malls Continues To Grow In 3Q2019

In my earlier initiation article on Robinsons Land referred to in the "Elevator Pitch" section of this article, Robinsons Land's high proportion of recurring income from malls and offices was a key part of my investment thesis for the stock. The company's mall and office businesses continued to perform well and grow in 3Q2019.

Revenue and EBITDA from malls increased by +10% and +13% YoY to PHP9,700 million and PHP6,595 million respectively in 3Q2019; and overall mall occupancy was healthy at 94%. Same-mall rental revenue growth was +7% YoY, attributable to four new malls opened in 2018, Robinsons Place Ormoc, Robinsons Place Pavia, Robinsons Place Tuguegarao and Robinsons Place Valencia. In 3Q2019, Robinsons Land has opened one new mall, the 48,084 sq m Robinsons Galleria South in July 2019 (currently 91% occupied); and the new wing of its Robinsons Magnolia mall, the 13,836 sq m Magnolia Expansion in September 2019. There are two new malls and two mall expansions planned for 2020.

The company's office business saw revenue and EBITDA grow by +27% and +22% YoY to PHP3,547 million and PHP3,018 million for 3Q2019. New leases signed for new office buildings (Cyber Sigma in Taguig, Exxa and Zeta Towers in Quezon City, and Cyberscape Gamma in Pasig City) and higher rents for the renewal of expiring leases contributed to the strong growth for the office segment. The average occupancy rate for Robinsons Land's 21 office developments was 98% as of end-September 2019. Three new office developments are in the pipeline, namely, Cybergate Magnolia, Giga Tower and a built-to-suit office development in Luisita, Tarlac.

Robinsons Land's near term growth target is for the gross leasable area of its malls to grow by +4% YoY to 1,566,000 sq m in 2019 and +5% YoY to 1,639,000 sq m in 2020. The company also aims to increase gross leasable area of its office buildings by +13% YoY to 592,000 sq m by the end of this year, and +14% YoY to 677,000 sq m by 2020 respectively.

Valuation

Robinsons Land trades at 14.1 times consensus forward FY2019 and 13.2 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of PHP25.65 as of November 21, 2019. The stock's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 17 times.

Robinsons Land also trades at a discount to its Philippines-listed property peers, Ayala Land and SM Prime, which are valued by the market at 17.2 and 26.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E respectively.

The stock offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of approximately 1.4% and 1.6% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Robinsons Land are weaker-than expected economic growth for the Philippines that leads to rising unemployment and lower consumer spending which affect occupancy rates and rental rates for malls and offices; a larger-than-expected increase in mortgage rates which dampens demand for residential properties; a delay in the construction of its residential projects which slows down residential revenue recognition; potential disputes with joint venture partners; a delay in the opening of new office buildings and retail malls; and a failure to list Altus Property Ventures by the end of the year as planned.

