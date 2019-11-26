Retirement Income Planning For Today's Market

Accumulation is actually the easy part. Distribution and how you structure it is far more difficult.

Most people who are approaching retirement initiate the process of planning for their retirements by asking their advisor (or themselves) "how much will I need to live off of $X per year?"

We typically approach this by assessing the portfolio need - i.e. how much do we need to pull out of our portfolio each year for our lifestyle? That's simply calculated by looking at your total need per year, subtracting out Social Security and other recurring income streams (pensions, annuities, earn outs, deferred comp, etc) and then dividing that by the total portfolio value. This is how you get the withdrawal rate.

The most cited withdrawal rate is the old 4% rule developed nearly 30 years ago now. That was considered a "safe" number that worked in nearly all market environments. To be safe, we think the new safe number is the 3% rule given the shifting and forward-looking estimates. We've used the temperature scale above on withdrawal rates to assess the retirement risk associated with the amount of money the investor is pulling from their portfolio.

Sixty years ago, most workers had a decent defined benefit pension plan along with Social Security that helped maintain their lifestyle. It's more a recent phenomenon that retirees (other than the very wealthy) have large investment portfolios from which to draw from to increase that lifestyle. Of course, today most retirees also no longer have defined benefit pensions as most employers have shifted over to defined contribution plans (401Ks).

It's my contention that the lower that withdrawal rate, the more secure your retirement will be and the less stress/greater happiness one will have in their golden years.

Retirement Health = Happiness

Retirement health can be determined by many factors and variables. Not surprisingly, those who were the most wealthy and healthy are the happiest. This is followed by those with more annual income and then those that with the most education.

One of the key benefits of non-portfolio income streams like annuities and pensions is that risk-averse investors tend to feel more secure and happy. Benefits consulting manager Towers Watson issued a report that cited a study showing that retirement happiness increased with "reliable income streams." The study by the University of Michigan which started in 1992 surveys 26,000 people over the age of 50 every other year, asking about retirement topics and issues.

The study defines annuitized income as any recurring monthly income from a pension or annuity outside of Social Security. In 2010, 48% of the sample noted that they had annuitized income other than Social Security.

The figure below shows the satisfaction rates of respondents who had no annuitized income (green), respondents with less than 30% of their income annuitized (gray), and those with more than 30% of their income annuitized (orange). The conclusions from the data were extremely clear.

The stock market and pulling from savings creates agita. "Agita" is the Italian-American word for upset stomach or general feeling of upset. It comes from the word Agitare meaning "to agitate."

For 40 years, households work to earn income. At the same time they have liabilities come through. Those liabilities are mortgages, phone bills, car payments, credit cards, and a host of other expenses that reoccur monthly. But the worker simply takes some of their hard-earned wage income and pays off those bills. However, once they retire they then have to pull from savings in order to satisfy those obligations. That can be a significant source of agita for most people.

Having some kind of predictable income stream that is NOT correlated to the equity markets is important. This helps insulate you from sequence of returns risk and improves overall happiness during retirement.

And above making you more content while reducing anxiety, predictable income sources allow you to be more effective in other parts of your portfolios and personal balance sheet. Many financial advisors today use the strategy of creating an income floor that meets your spending needs requirement. They then can be aggressive with the rest of the portfolio (even as far as being 100% stocks in that portion) because it becomes very long-term capital even if you are still drawing on it.

The ability to weather a bear market by keeping you invested and not withdrawing during those periods can make a significant difference in retirement outcomes. If you know you will have enough retirement income to cover your base expenses (with base income), you will be less likely to sell during those down markets.

Creating A Unique Barbell Strategy

Annuity/base income combined with CEFs can be a powerful retirement income strategy. An annuity is no longer a four-letter word. It can provide significant base income (like Social Security) reducing your reliance on your portfolio for your lifestyle spending needs. Using annuities is not a blanket everyone should avoid or use. A good understanding of how they work and their functionality is required. If used correctly, and purchased correctly, they can be a very powerful tool.

Income annuities (as opposed to variable annuities or index annuities which we would advocate avoiding at almost all costs) are relatively straight forward without the hidden fees. That industry is fairly competitive and costs have come down. Most of the large brokerage houses now have them among their investment products and the payouts are very close. And if bought with a 20-year period certain and/or cash refund rider, the downside risk is negligible.

How it would work

By allocating a small piece of your portfolio to a guaranteed income source, you can reduce the withdrawal percentage from your portfolio. Of course, you also reduce the total portfolio value (since the capital to fund the income stream will likely be pulled from the portfolio). Thus, some calculating must be done to find the optimal and most favorable mix. We will run through a scenario.

For example, if you have a nest egg of $1,000,000 and require spending of $50,000 per year to live, your withdrawal rate is 5%. That's a bit high. However, subtracting Social Security from that may reduce your portfolio withdrawal rate to about $25,000, or 2.5%. A relatively safe figure.

Instead, imagine this retiree (who is 65) wants $75,000 per year to live on. After Social Security it means they need $50,000 from the portfolio or 5% per year. By taking $200,000 out of the portfolio (reducing total value to $800,000), and placing it into an immediate annuity, they create an income stream of approximately $11,400 (using Cannex's income annuity comparison). Base income rises from $25,000 or 33% of the total need to $36,400 or 48.5%.

While the withdrawal rate moves down only modestly, the amount of income out of the $75,000 that's not tied to the stock market goes up to nearly 50%. That's a key level and one that academic research suggests provides a much higher level of satisfaction among investors during retirement. And again, it allows the retiree to possibly adjust their spending during bear markets but not below that level.

If the above retiree is 70, then the income produced by the annuity is $13,320 which would reduce the withdrawal rate by about half a percent to 4.5%. The older the person, the more impact it has on the withdrawal rate. At 75, using the same figures as we did above, the withdrawal rate falls to roughly 4%.

The other tool that can be used instead of an annuity (for the risk averse and perhaps those with solid genes for longevity, the annuity is superior) is a bond ladder. We will discuss more in an upcoming article.

We can then back into what we need in our CEF portfolio - the other end of the barbell - by taking the remaining portfolio need amount ($50,000 - $11,400) = $38,600 and dividing that by a yield target. If we were to use a safer 6%, $640,000 would be needed in bond CEFs to generate that annual $38,600 in income. Think about that portfolio result for a moment. It would look like a $640,000 bond portfolio, $160,000 in stocks, and two income streams totaling $36,400 or 48% of what they spend annually.

If we were to use the Core Income Portfolio's 8.15% current yield (yield on cost is actually about 1.2 points higher), then the need would be $470,000. The remaining $330,000 at that point can be legacy capital invested in dividend paying stocks to generate future income growth to cover inflation. The $470,000 would obviously violate the 35% threshold in total liquid assets of the portfolio. However, if you can maintain the discipline and understand the portfolio dynamics, this may make sense.

At that point, the investor is insulated from sequence of returns risk. We highlight this concept before with our report on Liability Driven Investing: Generating your portfolio need from recurring income sources in your portfolio. This makes your portfolio almost like a pension with recurring income from many sources (diversification!) coming in each month to provide your paycheck just like you had while working. That's a level of satisfaction that not only reduces agita but improves your overall level of happiness!

Concluding Thoughts

The Financial Crisis led to financial repression and a shift in investing from bonds to dividend-paying stocks. This is why high dividend strategies have done well since then - surpassing that of the S&P 500 by a significant margin. The chart below (hat tip to Ploutos) shows that the "low volatility high dividend index" returned 235% compared to the 147% for the main index since the October 2007 peak of the prior cycle.

This was the TINA (There Is No Alternative) phenomenon in action. Investors pushing into dividend-paying stocks and out of bonds.

This environment of ultra-low yields is unlikely to change much. Investors who have poured into dividend-only investment strategies are likely to be harmed in the next downturn. This is not the investor who has taught himself to ignore price fluctuations (even large one's like a recessionary bear market) and focus on income production. No, this is the investor who should be in bonds but isn't because interest rates are too low to provide them the necessary income they need for their retirement plans to work.

Why do we think interest rates are unlikely to be near where they were in the past? Mostly demographics. The countries with the lowest population growth rates tend to have the lowest interest rates. The higher rates of the 1960s through the early 2000s was a blip in history. For most of the last few hundred years, interest rates were much closer to where they are today rather than where they were during the baby boomer era. The days of getting 6%-plus in certificates of deposit (CDs) over a six-month period are likely gone for good (or at least the next decade or so).

While preparing for retirement, having a dividend portfolio of various stocks is always a good strategy. But should it be your only one? I have seen too many investors and financial advisors using aggressive stock allocations in order to get better returns. Even dividend paying stocks can be extremely volatile. If you are not living solely off the income the dividend portfolio produces, a downturn in the markets could have a permanently negative effect on your retirement (sequence of returns risk).

This is why we advocate having other less and even uncorrelated pieces in your strategy to offset potential volatility from the stock market. That includes bonds, cash equivalents, and even income annuities. The more you can have outside buckets of assets that are not correlated with each other, the greater the diversification benefit and greater the safety net of the portfolio. By having those safety nets, you can reduce overall market reliability and thereby reduce anxiety and stress during retirement increasing overall happiness.

We are offering a 25% off flash sale for membership in our Yield Hunting marketplace premium service. The service provides the most comprehensive research on closed-end funds. Our Core Portfolio currently yields 8% and is a great compliment to dividend portfolios. We now have four portfolios that members use to construct income spigots that produce monthly cash flows. These portfolios are far less risky than the stock market and can help diversify stock-heavy portfolios. -YH Core Income Portfolio: yield 8.08% -YH Flexible Income Portfolio: yield 7.53% -YH Taxable Core Portfolio: yield 5.24% -YH Financial Advisor Model

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.