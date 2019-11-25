Baozun: The Pain Does Not Stop Here

BZUN's GMV growth days are limited due to large brand churns and much of the growth is likely from smaller GMV brands.

Baozun (BZUN) reported Q3 revenue and EPS that came below consensus. Management guided Q4 revenue of RMB2.7b – RMB2.75b vs. consensus of RMB2.8b.

The bottom line

We were not a fan of BZUN when we initiated coverage with a $37/share target (see: Baozun: Questionable Moat With Questionable Sustainability) and cautioned that retail investors should avoid this stock given its volatile and opaque nature.

Given the decelerating GMV growth and lower take-rate environment that we expect going forward, we are lowering our target on BZUN to $32/share (vs. prior $37/share), maintaining the same 17x EV/EBITDA target multiple as we believe BZUN should at least trade at a premium compared with the IT service solution providers.

Our thesis on BZUN is simple in that we do not see a clear competitive moat with its business model given the increasingly competitive ecommerce outsourcing market and its opaque business nature and disclosure (ie. Lack of disclosure on GMV contribution by brands) makes due diligence extremely difficult for both institutional investors and sell-side analysts. We also pointed out that both the investors and the sell-side analysts’ over-reliance on the company’s disclosures results in a highly biased view that is in favor of the company, which we find to be particularly troubling as this set up is susceptible to negative surprise and downward revision should BZUN’s operating metrics come in below consensus.

In light of Q3’s downside surprise in both operating metrics and guidance, we believe the stock could de-rate and see the street to finally issue downward revisions on its estimate.

No longer a GMV story

We believe that BZUN’s days of relying on high GMV brand partners such as Nike, Huawei, Apple, and Samsun are limited as the established brands gradually shift their ecommerce solutions in-house (such as the case with Huawei) or find alternative solution providers that have increased in numbers over the past few years.

The GMV deceleration to +43% y/y compared with 50-60% y/y GMV growth was evident and was largely impacted by churns of high-GMV brands.

Distribution GMV decelerated sharply in what we suspect to be due to the loss of Huawei while non-distribution GMV also decelerated in what we suspect to be the increase in less reputable brands that have a low-GMV contribution.

More concerning was that the GVM/brand partner continues to decelerate to RMB175k (+10% y/y) compared with the prior 25-40% y/y growth, further suggesting that BZUN has been adding low GMV brands to drive the overall growth.

Whether these brands will eventually increase their GMV contribution remains a big question. We do not believe they will as these new brands could try BZUN’s service for one year and then leave. We estimate that around 30% of the brands on BZUN operate under one-year contract while the rest run on at most 2 to a 3-year contract, which illustrates the lack of stickiness brands have on BZUN.

Finally, another sign that BZUN has been adding on low-GMV brands is that service take-rate continues to improve to 10% this quarter. BZUN has considerable leverage over small brands in which they can charge a higher service take-rate. However, on the larger brands such as Nike or Apple, BZUN essentially has no pricing power and generates little revenue on their GMV. Instead the brands pay BZUN as an outsourced ecommerce back-office to cover the personnel cost.

A tough battle ahead

BZUN’s sales and marketing expense reached to the highest level over the past three years at 4.8% of the revenue compared with ~4%-4.5% in the prior quarter. We believe that a considerable amount of marketing is required to win brands and maintain its competitiveness, which should ultimately result in lower non-GAAP operating income.

In short, we remain bearish on BZUN. The stock sold off close to our target of $37/share but we believe that further downside is warranted given the declining GMV and margin compression trend the company faces heading into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.