Swine Fever And Self-Improvement Leading To Real Progress At BRF

BRF seems to be shifting away from stabilization and towards more long-term self-improvement initiatives, including a greater focus on product innovation in Brazil and localized production in the Middle East.

BRF's third quarter was mixed, but core margins appear to have stabilized, and the company is clearly benefiting from the impact of the African swine fever outbreak on protein prices.

The African swine fever (or ASF) epidemic that has devastated herds in China (as well as Vietnam and other Asian nations) has spiked global prices, creating a temporary windfall opportunity for exporters like BRF S.A. (BRFS) and JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY). At the same time, though, BRF has been making steady progress in its turnaround efforts and has been able to use the ASF windfall to accelerate its leverage reduction targets.

I thought BRF shares looked a little overheated in late August, but with the stock down about 15% since then, I'm more bullish on these shares. BRF still has a lot left on its "to do" list, but new management has built up some meaningful credibility, and it's easier to see the path towards a much stronger, more competitive BRF.

With The Business Stable, Improvement Efforts Can Take Precedence

The turnaround plan engineered by Pedro Parente has initially focused on stabilizing the business and shoring up its solvency, and there has been meaningful progress here. The company has sold off non-core international assets and refocused itself on profitability, cash flow, and debt reduction. With the ASF epidemic boosting global protein prices, BRF has actually found itself ahead of schedule with its leverage reduction efforts, as management recently guided to a 2019 net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.75x versus a prior target of 3.15x.

BRF's Investor Day last week provided a valuable update on the plan, even if there weren't major changes to the basic goals. Financial discipline, leverage reduction, and enhanced productivity/efficiency remain the key foci of management, and management likewise reiterated that it views Brazil and the Middle East (including Turkey) as its key markets for the foreseeable future. Still, with the progress made since the meeting a year ago, it seems more evident to me that management is shifting its focus from stabilization to improvement.

In the Brazil business, management outlined a half-dozen areas of focus for driving better growth, including growing its presence in the food service market and expanding its range of prepared food offerings. On the efficiency side, management still sees opportunities to improve the profitability and efficiency of its "in natura" (unprocessed poultry, primarily) business, and efforts are underway to further improve purchasing and plant automation.

Innovation and brand management are also moving up the list of priorities. BRF has been steadily losing share in Brazil. While some of this share loss can be tied to management's decision to focus on profitability (raising prices), I believe the company has also under-innovated - for many years, BRF management was too scattered between frequent management changes and an aggressive international expansion program, and the product lineup suffered. About 3% of Brazil sales currently come from new products, and management wants this at 10% by 2023. At the same time, BRF will continue to work to better define and stratify its brands across value and quality.

Not Ignoring The Business Outside Brazil Either

Outside of Brazil, BRF remains focused on increasing its mix of value-added products, but also expanding local production in key markets like Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Management recently signed an agreement to build a chicken and food processing plant in Saudi Arabia for about $120 million. This plant, which will have an annual capacity of 50,000 tons when finished, will largely supply the company's needs within Saudi Arabia. Although some investors seemed to react to this as though the company were going back to its prior empire-building (and the since-abandoned dalliance with Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY) doesn't help), I believe this was a savvy, if not necessary, move on the part of BRF. Saudi Arabia's government has been prioritizing increased domestic production of poultry, and BRF has seen half of its plant export approvals suspended, as well as a 20% import duty on poultry. By building this plant, BRF solves a lot of problems and further secures a key Middle Eastern market where it already enjoys strong market share.

BRF is also doing what it can to make hay from this ASF epidemic. Exports to China have more than doubled (off a low base), and China has seen a 25% reduction in domestic pork production and a greater than 50% reduction in its herds. The impact of this epidemic will continue into 2020, and BRF now has three plants licensed to export to China. Importantly, BRF isn't making any long-term commitments to increasing capacity for the Chinese market and is instead looking at this more like a transient opportunity.

A Quick Look Back

BRF's third quarter results were so so. Revenue rose more than 8%, with sales in Brazil disappointing (up 6% on a 2% decline in volume) and international sales outperforming on increased volumes and pricing tied to the ASF outbreak. In Brazil, BRF continues to see market share losses, but management appears to view these losses as expected within the wider context of price/value maximation. I would also refer investors back to the company's efforts underway to increase innovation - a move that should drive improved share down the road.

Margins were mixed. While gross margin was better than expected on higher protein prices and stable grain costs, adjusted EBITDA missed on what appear to have been higher than expected corporate costs. It's worth noting, though, that there are significant adjustments in that "adjusted EBITDA" figure, and it's possible that published sell-side estimate averages blend adjusted and unadjusted numbers, as not all analysts are clear about which figure they're using.

The Outlook

Looking ahead, I'm content to be patient with the Brazilian business; the share losses aren't good news, but I believe establishing a new baseline for pricing and value will pay off over the long term. I also believe the Middle Eastern/halal business is well-positioned, even if there will be occasional politics-driven interruptions (Iraq restricting imports of products from Turkey, Saudi Arabia suspending purchases from BRF's Abu Dhabi plant, et al).

I'm still looking for the same long-term performance as I was before, with revenue growth on the high end of the mid-single digits and FCF margins improving into the high single digits. Over the next few years, I expect growth in Brazil to slow into the mid-single-digits, but I expect a significant improvement in gross margin (from around 20% in 2018 to the high 20%'s in 2021) on pricing/brand maximization and ongoing shift to packaged/prepared foods. I do expect the company to reinvest in sales and marketing, but I nevertheless expect EBITDA margin to improve further toward the mid-teens (from around 12% this quarter).

I believe BRF's halal and international businesses can outgrow its Brazilian operations, particularly as it further develops its line-up of prepared foods. I do also expect some gross margin uplift from the shift toward more prepared foods, but I also expect BRF to better-leverage some of its existing SG&A base in the region.

Those assumptions support a 5% to 6% annualized revenue growth rate, and I expect FCF margins to improve from the sub-1% level of recent years into the mid-single digits and toward the mid/high single digits long term. For the EV/EBITDA side, I use a 9x multiple to my 12-month EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

With a fair value range in the high single digits to $10, I think BRF is a little undervalued today. I believe some of the ASF momentum has drained out of the valuation, and I believe management reiterated and refined a credible turnaround and growth strategy at its Investor Day. Whether 25% near-term upside is sufficient reward is up to each investor to decide, but I believe this is a successful turnaround in the making.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.