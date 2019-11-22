Helmerich & Payne: Dividend Safety Improving, Although Concerns Remain

Given their very strong financial position they can continue funding a portion of dividend payments through debt whilst they hopefully await further operational improvements.

Whilst this era now sits behind them and their financial performance has improved, their dividend coverage is not quite as strong as it seems on the surface.

Introduction

Although Helmerich & Payne (HP) was still hit hard from the oil price crash of 2015-2016, they deserve credit for being capable of maintaining their dividend payments throughout those turbulent times. Despite that period in their history now sitting in the rear view mirror, their share price is still down approximately 20% below their 2015-2016 lows, which has subsequently pushed their dividend yield north of 7%. Given this low interest rate environment, it appears as though the market is signaling concerns regarding their ability to maintain their current dividend payments into the future.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Although on the surface it appears as though their dividend coverage has improved significantly during the last year this does not necessarily tell the entire story. Technically their dividend coverage has increased from a very low 27.28% in 2018 to a respectable 119.38% in 2019, however, after removing the impacts from working capital changes their dividend coverage was 51.62% and 88.78% respectively. This indicates that despite their dividend coverage improving, if it were not for favorable working capital changes their dividend payments for 2019 would have once again been partly funded through debt. Naturally when combined with their previous years of inadequate coverage, this is not a particularly ideal situation.

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage is rather questionable, their financial position will be instrumental in determining whether their current dividend payment is sustainable and if so, for what length of time. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

After reviewing these metrics it quickly becomes apparent that their current financial position is very strong with them carrying almost zero net debt, sporting a current ratio of 2.72 and holding a relatively high cash balance. This indicates that they retain ample flexibility to continue funding a portion of their dividend payments through debt for several more years if the same operating conditions persist. Since this must still eventually come to an end, shareholders should continue to monitor their situation closely.

Conclusion

Whilst their dividend sustainability has improved since 2017 and 2018, shareholders should avoid getting complacent as their current dividend coverage is not quite as supportive as it seems on surface. Nevertheless their strong financial position should ensure they are able to maintain their current dividend payments for quite a number of more years whilst hopefully awaiting further improvements in their underlying operating conditions. Although if this future does not eventuate, then one day shareholders will face their dividend payments being reduced.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Helmerich & Payne’s 2017 10-K and 2019 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.