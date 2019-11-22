How To Play Both Sides Of The Maxar Technologies Recovery Story

This would provide for upside in the event of continued recovery, or a seat at the restructuring table in the event that the leverage proves too much.

We believe a sound fund strategy in MAXR right now is to take a position in both the equity and the new bond.

Background

Maxar Technologies' (NYSE:MAXR) followers need no introduction to this story, as its work-in-progress restructuring is a topic beloved of online skeptics and fanbois alike. But if you're new to this stock, here's the basics:

The company was formed through the merger of MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates and DigitalGlobe. The former was a Canadian listed company producing mainly hardware for the space sector (robotic arms for the International Space Station, large form factor satellites, and so forth) and the latter a US listed business which owned and operated remote sensing satellites to provide imaging for the US Government and for civilian applications such as Google Maps.

Under the original management team, the company built up a very large quantum of acquisition debt - currently in excess of $3bn - but the company ran into difficulties when the market for large form factor satellites slowed and then one of Digital Globe's imaging satellites failed. That $3bn of debt is owed by a group which in the last twelve months has generated negative net cash flow.

The former DigitalGlobe management team is now running the combined group, under its CEO Dan Jablonsky. Former members of the DigitalGlobe board of directors have been brought onto the group board.

The company is working through two simultaneous challenges - (1) to 'amend and extend' short-term liquidity pressures to buy time in order to (2) launch the next generation of imaging satellites and grow a positive stream of cash flow from that constellation.

As you can imagine, the above story is going to play havoc with the stock price of any company, and so it has at MAXR. Here's the last two years:

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

The scale of the decline above masks recent gains, however. Take a look at the stock's behavior since the lows struck around March-April this year.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

We've excluded 50- and 200-day moving averages in the above chart, as they are not particularly meaningful given the prior drop. What stands out is the slow but steady upward march of the stock, albeit it is a progression marred by frequent stumbles and recoveries. The stock has traded upwards within the corridor we show. We've posted many times that if you're a skilled trader, there has been good money to make here.

The recent big and rapid step up followed the announcement that the company had priced a $1bn 4-year bond offering designed to push loan maturities down the road a little. This came following the announcement of a potential sale & leaseback transaction covering real estate the company owns in Palo Alto, CA. These moves have been interpreted, correctly, as the management team starting to wrestle to the ground the leverage problem.

The most recent event was the Form 13 filed with the SEC this week showing that Corriente Advisors LLC, a Fort Worth, TX-based hedge fund manager, had taken a 5% position in the equity through its Corriente Master Fund II, LP fund.

Keeping The Wolf From The Door

We've been at Neutral throughout MAXR's recovery period, despite the stock moving up. Let's take a moment to explain why that is.

We're long-term focused in our outlook. We're looking for stocks in the space and tech sectors that we believe can beat the S&P 500 over a 3-5 year period on a total return (stock price gain + dividend income) basis. And as the name suggests, we're fundamentals-based in nature. That means we're looking for companies with revenue, earnings and cash flow visibility where we think the valuation is compelling. We look closely at balance sheets and in particular the leverage facing a company. And we think about the risk of that leverage.

MAXR has been staring balance sheet risk in the face now for some time. The leverage problem is something inherited by the current management team - they did not create it. But the task of solving it falls to this team. There is no magic bullet for doing so - no company can suddenly magic up free cash flow from nowhere, nor reduce the face value of their loans, nor miraculously sell assets for significantly more than their holding value. MAXR's management team is dealing with the problem the only way they can - stepwise.

So in recent weeks the company has entered into a sale & leaseback transaction of a property they owned in Palo Alto, generating $290m of sale receipts in exchange for $60-80m of lease obligations ergo min. $200m reduction in net debt; and has priced a $1bn bond with a 4-year maturity which enables existing short-maturity loans to be repaid. These actions, assuming they both complete, shore up the worst of the downside for 3-4 years.

OK - so let's say the company has bought itself some time. Now what?

The Road To Recovering Value

The challenge faced by MAXR is that in order to grow its equity value, the company has to do three things all at the same time. First, grow net post-tax free cash flow in order to service its debt. Second, complete the build and launch of the new Legion fleet of remote sensing satellites. And third, accelerate revenue and earnings growth to increase the valuation multiples at which the stock trades.

Let's look at each of those in turn.

Grow post-tax free cash flow. The recent shareholder vote to protect net operating loss utilization will certainly limit the tax bill. In addition, the company believes that the SSL division will deliver a cash breakeven in the current Q4 and then beyond, vs. a substantial cash outflow in the last 12-18 months. However, the interest rate on the new $1bn bond is approximately 2x that which was being paid on the loans it will refinance. Taken together these factors mean that with no change in EBITDA, perhaps $20-30m per year more post-tax free cash flow will be generated.

Complete the build and launch of Legion. The company believes that the total cost of Legion will be $600m including $150-200m of 'NRE' (non-recurring engineering costs), meaning a cost per satellite of $100m - that's very low for a grownup remote sensing satellite by the way. They expect the build to complete in 2021 and to then move into a total capex spend of $100-150m p.a. inclusive of maintenance and growth capex. We understand from our conversations elsewhere in the industry that satellite launch slots are booking up about 2 years ahead, so we assume - but don't know - that launch slots have been booked for Legion spacecraft.

Accelerate revenue and earnings growth. The company appears confident on this front. They believe the Canadarm3 robotic arm project (to be installed on the upcoming NASA Lunar Gateway spacecraft) could generate $1bn of revenue for MAXR alone between 2020/21 and its completion in 2024; they see up to $100m in new revenue from the Canada Surface Combatant program in the next 3-5 years, and of course the company believes that there will be ample demand for the Legion fleet's output, among both government and civilian customers.

What you don't see here is an operating cost-down plan - this is a revenue-up and capex-down plan. Success requires a number of hurdles to be cleared, of which the most significant in our view is functional performance proven in the Legion fleet, cost of build and launch of the Legion fleet being close to its estimates, and then the translation of demand estimates into actual customer spend on Legion output. These things are un-knowable right now. (For comparison we believe Canadarm3 is highly likely - NASA's Lunar Gateway project is an essential part of the US Government's revitalized Moon program, and only one company - Maxar - has built the last two such robot arms in use, the arm on the Space Shuttle and the arm on the International Space Station).

So the equity story remains risky here.

The Way To Play MAXR (If You're An Institution Or A Fund)

If the company's plans play out well, you can expect to see the stock continue its rise. So if you've just taken a 5% stake at what may well turn out to be a very low price indeed, you could look very smart in the future.

If on the other hand, the growth doesn't materialize, and/or Legion requires a lot more capex than planned, and/or the Canadarm project is significantly delayed, then the balance sheet risk could come back to bite MAXR once more. As an individual shareholder there isn't too much one can do about that. You just have to take a view on the equity or its derivatives - long, short, no position - and act according to your view. But as an institutional or fund shareholder, you could choose to play both sides - take a position in the equity, and take a position in the debt.

We understand that Corriente Advisors acts as the investment advisor to a number of funds in the Corriente family, giving it access to multiple investment strategies. We assume this includes debt. Corriente was not, according to MAXR, a holder of the new $1bn bond at the initial pricing, but as we believe the bond has already begun to trade in the aftermarket, it certainly has the opportunity to buy into the credit. This we believe is the right fund strategy. Own the equity for the upside; own the credit so that if the balance sheet squeeze begins to tighten, you have the potential to be at the table when the capital is restructured, be it through a modest waiver (gets you a waiver fee), a deep discount on some of the traded debt (gives you the upside should the debt pricing recover), or an ability to enhance your equity position through warrants or other instruments should there be a more substantial restructuring at some point. And remember - the new bond pays just shy of 10% cash interest at the issuer price. So all the while you are sitting waiting, your credit holding is paying you in the region of 10% cash pay interest.

Next Hurdles For MAXR To Clear

MAXR is aiming for $400m of "cash EBITDA" in 2019 - so by its own hand, that's the next test it faces. Thereafter, milestones on the Legion front will become critical; functionality test news, spacecraft completion news, launch timing news, and so forth. Q4 earnings should be around the end of February or early March 2020 - the company has yet to publish an earnings date. We'll cover MAXR earnings then within our service as always.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. - 22 November 2019.

