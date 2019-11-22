Tough Operating Environment Poses A Threat To United Security Bancshares

The quarterly dividend is expected to be maintained at $0.11 per share, implying a forward dividend yield of 4.27%.

Earnings are expected to decline slightly next year, mostly due to expectations of further reduction in loan book and margin compression in the second half of 2020.

United Security Bancshares' (UBFO) loans have declined by 3% in the first nine months of 2019 due to economic slowdown in the company's operating region. Further loan decline is expected in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020, which will pressurize earnings next year. Margin compression is also expected to drag earnings in 2020.

Economic Slowdown in California to Lead to Further Loan Book Reduction

UBFO operates in California's Central Valley, and so is largely affected by the agricultural sector. The outlook on agriculture is murky because of uncertainty in U.S.-China trade relations and adverse climate in the region. While the drought that was in place since 2011 has now ended, future droughts cannot be ruled out.

Apart from agriculture, outlook for the overall economy is negative too. A report issued by University of California states that economic growth will stall in the second half of 2020 as the effects of the 2017 tax cuts will wane and as trade tensions will exact their toll on corporate investment. The report forecasts economic growth to decline to 0.4% in the second half of 2020.

Effects of a tough operating environment have been visible on UBFO's loan book throughout 2019 as loans have declined on linked quarter basis in every quarter of the year. The loan portfolio declined by 0.5% quarter over quarter in 3QFY19 and 3.1% in the nine months. Going forward, I'm expecting UBFO's loan portfolio to decline by 1.5% in 2020.

The table below shows the forecasts for key balance sheet items. Deposits are expected to continue to increase in line with the recent trend. The incremental funds are expected to be channeled entirely into other earning assets because of a dearth of lending opportunities.

Margin to Decline at a Lag

UBFO's net interest margin, NIM, is expected to rise slightly in the short term as funds are expected to re-price earlier than average earning assets following the 75bps Fed funds rate cut. However, NIM is expected to get squeezed in the second half of 2020 when decline in asset yields is expected to overtake reduction in funding cost. An extreme movement in NIM is not expected because UBFO's history shows that its margin is not very sensitive to interest rate movement (see table below).

I'm expecting the Federal Reserve to hold its target rate steady in the remainder of 2019 and in 2020 because the central bank will want to pause and reflect on the impact of recent easing measures before deciding on the future course of interest rates. Moreover, I'm expecting de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade tensions to make further easing unnecessary.

Considering the re-pricing gap, low interest rate sensitivity, and my assumption of interest rate direction, I'm expecting NIM to increase by a basis point each in the last quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020. For full year 2020, I'm expecting the average NIM to be 5bps below the average for 2019. The table below shows my estimates for yield, cost, and margin.

Non-Interest Expense to Be a Further Drag on Earnings

I'm expecting UBFO's non-interest expense to continue to grow at a low rate in 2020. Salary expenses are expected to drive the growth in non-interest expense, which will be partly offset by cost control measures. Overall for the year 2020 I expect non-interest expense to increase by 3.6% year over year.

The compression in net interest margin, loan decline, and the rise in non-interest expense is expected to pressurize earnings next year. I'm expecting UBFO's earnings to fall by 1% year over year in 2020 to $0.95 per share.

Offering High Dividend Yield of 4.27%

I'm expecting UBFO to maintain its quarterly dividend in 2020 at the current level of $0.11 per share, which implies a forward dividend yield of 4.27%. There is very little chance of a dividend cut as the dividend and earning estimates suggest a payout ratio of 46.2%, which is manageable. Moreover, it is very unlikely that regulatory requirements of capital adequacy will threaten dividend payout. UBFO's capital position is strong with its Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio reported at 17.13% at the end of September 2019, which is well above the regulatory requirement of 8.50%.

Price Decline Expected

I'm using the historical price to book ratio, P/B, to value UBFO. The company has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.22 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $7.4 gives a target price of $28.1 for December 2020. This price target implies a 12.1% downside from UBFO's November 19 closing price. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Conclusion: Maintaining Bearish Stance

As UBFO's market price is significantly above the target price, I believe the stock price is likely to decline in the coming months. Consequently, I'm maintaining a bearish rating on the stock. My previous rating on the stock was also bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.