Summary

Briefly discussing highlights from the company's Q3/2019 report. Company recorded another $300+ million impairment charge on its stake in Seadrill Partners.

Chairman John Fredriksen resigned, effective immediately.

On the conference call, management openly admitted to a slower than expected industry recovery resulting in the likely requirement to restructure the company's debt a second time.

Discussing the possibility of an out-of-court restructuring given the company's lender structure and its vested interest in avoiding debt equitization.

Much depends on how the company will deal with the remaining outstanding bonds but there's a decent chance for some of the company's equity to survive the upcoming debt restructuring this time.