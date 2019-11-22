This Might Be A Short-Term Top (Technically Speaking For The Week Of November 18-22)

Key International Data

China/Japan/Australia

Australia

Markit Service: 50.1-49.5

Markit Manufacturing: 50-49.9

Composite: 50-49.5

Japan

UK/EU

UK

Markit Manufacturing: 49.6-48.3

Markit Service: 50-48.6

Markit Composite: 49.6-48.3

EU

Canada

Data conclusion: this was a light week of data, with the Market Economics "flash" releases being the main data. Global manufacturing is weak, with a majority of composite indicators printing below the "50" line that separates expansion and contraction. Service data is marginally better but there are still signs of softness and concern.

Key International Central Bank Actions

None.

Federal Reserve Actions

The Fed released the latest meeting minutes on Wednesday. Of particular importance were the reasons cited for lowering rates:

Many participants judged that an additional modest easing at this meeting was appropriate in light of persistent weakness in global growth and elevated uncertainty regarding trade developments. ... Many participants continued to view the downside risks surrounding the economic outlook as elevated, further underscoring the case for a rate cut at this meeting. ... Many participants also cited the level of inflation or inflation expectations as justifying a reduction of 25 basis points in the federal funds rate at this meeting.

The first two reasons are prospective: the Fed sees a risk that hasn't emerged but which has a higher-than-wanted possibility of happening. A rate cut is seen as a downside insurance policy.

The third reason is a bit odd, for the primary reason that inflation has been low for the entirety of this expansion, yet it's only recently that the Fed has expressed significant concern such that low inflation is a reason for altering rates.

Key US Data

1-unit housing permits continue to rise:

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in October were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,461,000. This is 5.0 percent (±1.7 percent) above the revised September rate of 1,391,000 and is 14.1 percent (±2.1 percent) above the October 2018 rate of 1,281,000. Single‐family authorizations in October were at a rate of 909,000; this is 3.2 percent (±1.0 percent) above the revised September figure of 881,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 505,000 in October.

Here are charts of the data: Permits (on the left) have increased since the Spring and are now at 5-year highs. Housing starts (right) have also been rising since the Spring and are near 5-year highs. The improvement in the data is likely the result of the Fed's rate-cutting program, which has sent 15 and 30-year mortgage rates to near 5-year lows.

This increase in activity explains why homebuilder sentiment is near a high (emphasis added):

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes edged one point lower to 70 in November, according to the latest National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released today. The past two months mark the highest sentiment levels in 2019.

There remain several structural problems with housing: lot shortages, industry consolidation at the local level, and prices. However, there's been a strong rebound in this sector over the last 8-10 months, which is very encouraging.

... “We have seen substantial year-over-year improvement following the housing affordability crunch of late 2018, when the HMI stood at 60,” said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz. “However, lot shortages remain a serious problem, particularly among custom builders. Builders also continue to grapple with other affordability headwinds, including a lack of labor and regulatory constraints.”

Here's a chart of the data from Calculated Risk:

Readings are now near highs for the expansion.

US Conclusion: this week's data was centered on housing, which is a key sector. The data was positive: permits -- an indicator of future housing activity -- are higher. Starts are also up which is supporting builder confidence.

US Markets Week in Review

Let's start with this week's performance tables: This week was defensive. The long end of the Treasury market led the way higher, with the TLTs up 1.54% and the TLHs gaining 1%. After that comes the belly of the curve. All the stock averages were down. The worst performer was the IYT but it was only 0.77% lower -- not that big a deal for the week. Sector performance was mixed. The top four positions are equally populated with aggressive and defensive sectors. Only four sectors rose. But like the index performance, the overall impact was small: the XLB was the worst performer on the week, and it was only down by 1.69%

Looking at the charts, a technician could argue the markets are setting up for a modest correction. Let's start with the major indexes: The SPY was in a solid rally that started in early October which took prices through resistance around the 300 level. The index hit a high of 312.69 earlier this week but then went modestly lower. Prices broke the short-term trend line and are now right at the 10-day EMA. Also note the MACD, which has given a sell signal. The QQQ has done the exact same thing.

And, the sectors that comprise the largest components of the SPY and QQQ have also signaled they may be near a short-term top. The technology sector was in a strong trend over the last 30 days. But prices broke support early this week and are now trading sideways. The next logical support level is the 200-minute EMA. The XLKs daily chart shows the break more clearly. Prices hit a high of 87.93 earlier in the week and are now moving lower. The MACD has given a sell signal and prices are right at the 10-day EMA for support. The industrial's 30-day chart shows prices using the 81 price level for support. Today, prices hit the 200-minute EMA and bounced higher. But ... ... the MACD on the XLI chart has given a sell signal. And prices have moved below the 10-day EMA. Finally, notice that the XLF's daily chart also contains an MACD that's giving a sell signal.

At this point, it's important to note a correction is nowhere near to being in the cards. Prices could simply trend sideways as traders await more data. However, there are enough pieces in enough time frames to make the argument for one.

Have a good weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.