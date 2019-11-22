Regions Financial On Target With Its Conservative Approach

Regions still looks undervalued, particularly given how management has positioned the bank for this point in the cycle, but weak top-line growth could be a challenge.

I've been making the argument for a little while now that the more conservative approach favored by Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is the right one for the present circumstances, and also that the company's efficiency initiatives and hedging program would give the bank a solid chance of posting peer-leading pre-provision profit growth through this more challenging part of the cycle. Since my last update, the shares have modestly outperformed the bank's regional peers (by about 1% to 2%), though the trailing twelve-month performance is more ordinary - which makes sense to me as Regions' relatively better positioning is only starting to emerge here of late.

The ongoing increase in criticized loans is a worry to me, but Regions has been proactive and comparatively open in addressing its credit quality. I continue to believe that Regions is undervalued today, though Regions could certainly help its case with better revenue growth, and I believe M&A is at least a possible source of upside.

More Open To MOE?

Bank management teams seem to be getting a little more open-minded on the subject of whole bank M&A; while banks like PNC (PNC) have been pretty consistent in their belief that whole bank M&A is not a good source of value creation, I believe other banks may be reconsidering that stance in an environment where weak spreads, largely exhausted efficiency programs, and surplus capital leave comparatively fewer options for value creation. To that end, I'd note First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) recently announced a no-premium merger of equals, and Regions Financial indicated at the BAAB conference in early November that it too was more open-minded on the subject.

What might Regions look at?

Obviously, a lot depends on the sort of premium that a merger partner needs. If M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), which is larger than Regions in terms of market cap, but equal in terms of assets, would accept a 5% premium, Regions would see mid-single-digit EPS accretion, while a zero-premium deal would drive nearly double-digit accretion. Clearly, there are many moving parts to this analysis, but I'd also note that a bid for M&T would likely have an unacceptably high payback period for Regions in terms of tangible book value dilution. On the other hand, M&T could offer a double-digit premium to Regions as the acquiring party and still see attractive EPS and TBV accretion.

Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN), though, would offer double-digit accretion even with a 10% premium and an acceptable tangible book dilution payback period of around three to four years. Zions (NASDAQ:ZION) wouldn't offer so much in terms of EPS accretion, but it would be attractive from a TBV perspective, as well as a geographical diversification and core deposit perspective. I'd note, though, that neither Huntington nor Zions are "equals" in terms of asset size - only M&T and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) really are in Regions' weight class.

Within or adjacent to Region's existing footprint, Synovus (NYSE:SNV) would seem to offer a lot of accretion potential (a byproduct of Synovus's undervaluation), but I'm not sure if the branch overlap would be problematic from a regulatory standpoint. Hilltop (NYSE:HTH), Ameris (NASDAQ:ABCB), Hancock (NASDAQ:HWC), and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) could also all have some appeal, though these aren't remotely close to mergers of equals for Regions.

Strictly speaking, Regions doesn't need to do a deal. The company has a large enough business that I believe it can remain competitive a long-term basis, and the bank isn't exactly awash in unproductive capital. I don't believe doing deals out of need necessarily leads to good deals, though, and I do see some possible opportunities for Regions to consider.

Credit Is A Concern, But Regions Seems Well-Positioned For The Cycle

Regions was one of the best performers among its peer groups in the third quarter in terms of net interest margin, with only 1bp of qoq erosion versus a peer group average of around 8bp. While Regions saw basically average erosion in loan yields (-9bp qoq), this bank was among the best in terms of managing deposit costs (total deposit costs down 4bp qoq) and definitely outperformed the likes of M&T and Comerica (NYSE:CMA).

Along with BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Regions had some of the worst loan growth among the large regional banks, with loan balances down about 1% qoq on both a period-end and average balance basis. C&I and CRE lending were both weak (down about 1%), while the company's decision to exit indirect auto lending is also impacting results. Although Regions believes it may be able to generate some loan growth, management acknowledged that the pipeline is "good, not great".

Regions noted that potential problem loan balances increased 45% sequentially (to a range of $130 million to $210 million), while criticized loans increased 9%. Criticized C&I loans increased 13% qoq, though Regions' criticized loan position (as a percentage of total loans) isn't so bad on a comparative basis. Management seems to be managing this risk proactively, though, and I'm not too concerned at this point.

The Outlook

Regions was one of the more proactive hedgers, and the company put another $1.2 billion of MBS into prepayment protection. With that, and a good deposit base, I think Regions will continue to perform relatively better on spreads, though weak loan growth is a concern. Tackling more of the company's own Simplify and Grow initiatives (it has completed 16 of 67 through the third quarter) will help, but management has acknowledged that its 18% to 20% ROTCE goal is probably not realistic for the foreseeable future (I think 15% is a good target for 2020).

I haven't made big changes to my model, though I did trim back some of my 2019-2023 numbers while boosting my 2024+ numbers a bit. Net net, I'm still looking for long-term core earnings growth of around 3%, while my mid-term earnings growth expectation is more like 2%.

The Bottom Line

I realize that banks aren't in favor now, but I still believe Regions should trade more in the range of $18 to $20 as opposed to today's mid-teens price. Regions isn't going to be a dynamic grower, and that is likely to be a headwind for the stock, but I think the quality is relatively good, and I believe the bank has positioned itself better than its peers for this more challenging phase of the cycle. Add in some M&A optionality, and I think this is a name still worth consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.