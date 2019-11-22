Expect A Weaker Dollar In 2020

The one missing ingredient in the world economy's road to recovery is inflation. Not that inflation in itself is desirable, but a healthy dose of inflation - in the form of a weaker U.S. dollar - would be most welcome by most developing nations who rely on strong commodity prices. Here, we'll discuss the profound economic necessity of a weaker dollar in 2020. I'll argue that the health of the world's developing economies requires the medicine of a weaker greenback and that this medicine will be administered in the coming months.

If there's one thing that the global trade war has accomplished, it has been the strengthening of the dollar. The U.S.-China trade dispute has kept market participants in a near-constant state of tension, with investors in many foreign nations looking for safe havens to protect against the weakness of their local currencies. One of the prime beneficiaries of the global flight to safety has been the dollar, which has appreciated in eight of the last 10 months. This is perhaps best reflected in the chart of the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), below.

Source: BigCharts

The dollar was indeed the world's safe-haven du jour in 2019 as weakness abounded in the economies of many developing nations. Emerging markets Argentina was in recession for part of this year and only recently came out of it, while Brazil narrowly avoided falling into one. Weakness still abounds in many emerging economies and the strong dollar isn't helping matters.

It's not only the emerging nations that have shown weakness this year, however. Several developed nations are also on the brink of recession as we approach the year 2020. According to Forbes writer Sergei Klebnikov, Hong Kong, the U.K., Germany, Italy, and even China could slip into recession in the coming months if the monetary policy stimulus efforts of the world's central banks fail.

Part of the reason for this widespread weakness is the undue pressure being exerted upon the capital markets of developing nations is the weakness of local currencies. As the U.S. dollar strengthens, emerging market currencies have slid to levels unseen in years if not decades. Witness the recent decline to an all-time low in Brazil's real currency or the steep slide experienced by the Argentine peso (below). As the currencies of developing nations tend to weaken as the dollar's value increases, it's easy to see why the rising greenback is pressuring the emerging markets.

Source: BigCharts

It can be argued that the only thing that has prevented a global recession from happening this year is the synchronized efforts of the world's leading central banks in lowering interest rates. Unlike the last time that a strong dollar was the bane of emerging countries in 1997-98, this time around several countries have effectively negative interest rates. This has served to bolster emerging economies that have suffered from low commodity prices and weak currencies.

But for how long can recession in the developing nations be staved off with central bank policy? Reason would dictate that at some point, a weaker dollar will be absolutely essential if the emerging markets are to experience recovery next year. Fortunately, there are signs that a weaker dollar policy will be pursued by the Trump administration. Starting with the overtures now being made by trade representatives of both the U.S. and its leading trading partner, a resolution of the long-standing U.S.-China tariff dispute will likely be seen in the coming months.

The governments of both nations are acutely aware that an amicable end to the trade war is necessary to allow the global economy to begin growing again. And given President Trump's preference for a weaker dollar for economic reasons, we can be reasonably assured that he will take the needed steps to mend trade relations with China.

It should also be pointed out that informed investors are making bets to that end. As CNBC writer Yun Li observed:

Hedge funds increased their allocations to companies with big revenue exposure to China during the third quarter, according to Goldman's latest research looking at 833 hedge funds with $2.1 trillion in equity positions."

Li noted that while many investors are skeptical that a trade deal will be made, the "smart money" is betting that the U.S.-China trade war will soon be resolved. According to Goldman, hedge funds owned 2.7% of the market cap of China-exposed equities in the third quarter, a position that rose to 3.4% by the start of Q4.

In view of the enormity of the political and economic stakes facing both the U.S. and the global economy, investors should expect to see at least some measure of dollar weakness in the coming year. While China stocks and emerging market-based equity funds will benefit from a softer greenback in 2020, investors should continue to focus on U.S. multinational firms whose stock prices have already shown strength this year. The U.S. large-cap companies with global exposure which are driving the S&P 500 Index (SPX) to new highs will benefit even more from a weaker dollar since this will help boost their exports. In the final analysis, a weaker dollar will boost the emerging markets while also introducing a measure of healthy inflation in the domestic economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.