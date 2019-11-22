Heads Bulls Win, Tails Bears Lose

Here's an early preview of what you're likely to hear over the next few weeks.

I haven't had time to go through the batch that's already out, but a quick skim suggests that one common macro theme will be a continuation of the pro-cyclical rotation.

In many cases, these are tomes, spanning hundreds of pages, although occasionally, depending on the analyst and the asset class, you'll get something that passes for "digestible."

These will inundate client inboxes for weeks to come, and it'll take at least that long before anybody gets a sense of what the "consensus" view from the street is on any given asset class, let alone on the broader market narrative.

To be clear, you should probably just ignore the media coverage of these year-ahead outlook pieces from the big banks, and you can safely ignore the snide remarks from bloggers and the finance Twitterati too. It's the same story every year. If a given bank is bullish, there will be jokes about the sellside "always" being bullish. If, on the other hand, a bank is bearish, they will be accused of fearmongering. If an analyst offers a balanced take, that analysis will be summarily dismissed as not very useful. And the cynical crowd will claim that every "top trade" idea is a contrarian indicator and that analysts are colluding with the prop desk to bilk clients.

There's a kernel of truth to all of that, but, as is the case with most things, reality is rather mundane compared to fantastical media narratives. By and large, analysts are just doing their jobs, which in this case entails cobbling together a comprehensive best-guess take on what next year will bring for whatever it is they cover.

One theme that's likely to pervade year-ahead takes across assets is the notion that the slowdown which began in 2018 probably bottomed sometime in the third quarter of this year. That, in turn, will inform calls for a continuation of a limited selloff in bonds and the persistence of the kind of pro-cyclical rotation that showed up in early September and then again during the first couple of weeks of this month.

Indeed, that's part and parcel of Goldman's 2020 outlook, as discussed in a flurry of pieces out Thursday. Here's a quote that captures the gist of the bank's overarching macro thesis:

This coming year, markets will need to learn to fly on their own, because major central banks will likely keep policy about unchanged—in some cases because they have nowhere else to go. That said, global cyclical signals are looking slightly better, and our economists forecast sequentially higher growth in most regions. This defines the main opportunity we see for next year: markets have recently priced out a number of tail risks (related to Brexit, the trade war, and other geopolitical threats), but have not yet priced in sturdier global growth. As economic activity finds its footing, we see upside in a variety of cyclically sensitive assets, including emerging market equities and breakeven inflation in the bond market, and expect cyclical sectors to outperform in equities and credit. Risky assets will, in our view, produce decent returns for the year as a whole across regions.

I won't delve into Goldman's actual recommendations other than to point out the same thing I mentioned elsewhere on Thursday evening - namely that the two simplest expressions of the view encapsulated in that brief passage are a Long breakevens call and a hedged Long in emerging market equities (EEM) which, the bank says, could also benefit from compelling valuations in addition to the assumed pro-cyclical rotation.

(Heisenberg)

Beyond that, I wanted to weigh in briefly for readers here with regard to a couple of the points Goldman makes in that excerpted bit from the bank's traditional "Top Ten Themes" piece.

First, note that the bank mentions the extent to which markets have priced in a trade deescalation and a reasonably benign Brexit outcome (and you can define the latter as anything other than a "crash-out" scenario), but not an inflection for the better in the growth data.

That's something I've discussed in numerous posts here over the past several weeks. The rise in yields that played out in early September (and accompanying rotation under the hood in equities) was largely down to realization that quite a bit of the bond rally witnessed in August was attributable to technical factors and mechanical flows (basically convexity hedging in the mortgage space), not growth concerns. Because that manifested itself at the long end, the inversion of the 2s10s (and accompanying recession scare) was something of a false optic. Some of that got unwound in September, leading to an acute bond selloff and the predictable knock-on effects across various equities expressions tethered to the duration trade in rates.

Fast forward to November, and we got another bond selloff, thanks in large part to the above-mentioned pricing in of an interim Sino-US trade deal and pricing out of a hard Brexit. Again, the bond selloff was accompanied by an unwind in the same crowded plays within equities (e.g., Long Momentum/Short Value, Long Min. Vol./Short Cyclicals, etc.). I used the following chart in my last post for this platform and I'll use it again today.

(Heisenberg)

The point: In neither of the two bond selloffs highlighted in red was the market responding to a sudden, definitive inflection for the better in the growth data. Indeed, there has been no such inflection.

Friday was PMI day, and in Europe, the picture is still bleak. Although the German manufacturing slump looks like it may have bottomed, now we're seeing spill over into services (Germany's services PMI printed a 38-month low in the flash read, even as the manufacturing gauge rebounded to a seven-month high). Here's how things are looking in Europe as a whole:

(Heisenberg)

And here's how things look in the US following the flash reads on Markit's PMIs stateside:

(Heisenberg)

There's a small (but readily discernible) upturn in manufacturing in Europe and a more pronounced bounce in the US. Who knows, maybe that's sustainable. We'll really need to wait on ISM for "validation" on the home front. As far as Europe goes, the composite gauge and the lackluster services print show the bloc's economy was essentially stagnant for the third month in a row in November.

Virtually all of the recent data out of China (from trade to PPI to credit growth to retail sales to industrial output to fixed investment) has been lackluster. Here's a pretty telling chart, for example:

(Heisenberg)

And here's an indicative visual for Germany (note: the November manufacturing PMI ticked up to 43.8 on the flash print, so assuming the final read validates that, the green line will be marginally higher when I re-do this chart next month after the latest factory orders data is out):

(Heisenberg)

All of that to underscore one simple point: The rise in bond yields off the August lows has not been attributable to a convincing inflection in the data. Rather, the first backup in yields was down to the realization that some of the rates action in August was attributable to mechanical flows and the second leg (earlier this month) was the direct result of trade optimism and the notion that a hard Brexit is off the table. (Note: There was some CTA de-leveraging in rates this month, but that appears to have run its course.)

So, the assumption from some banks is (or will be) that as long as there's not an escalation on trade or another Brexit scare, there's scope for asset prices to respond "cleanly" to an inflection in the data occasioned by the lagged effect of this year's coordinated monetary stimulus. That informs the calls for a continuation of the pro-cyclical rotation and the long breakevens trade mentioned above.

Here are updated versions of two very popular charts from BofA's Barnaby Martin:

(BofA)

Those speak for themselves, but just in case, note that 92% of global assets have posted positive returns in 2019 versus less than 20% in 2018 (left pane). That is the direct result of the most aggressive monetary policy easing since the crisis (right pane).

Clearly, financial assets have already benefited from central bank generosity, but the idea is that once the real economy catches up (i.e., once all of the indicators mentioned above start to reflect the rate cuts and dovish forward guidance), risk assets can continue to perform as growth perks up and any bearish action in rates is led by a risk-friendly rise in breakevens, as opposed to the kind of unwanted surge in US real yields that tightened financial conditions, pushed up the dollar and ultimately deep-sixed stocks in 2018.

With all of that in mind, I wanted to try something out on readers here that I floated elsewhere earlier this week - you know, just for kicks.

Consider that even if Goldman is right to suggest that "major central banks will likely keep policy unchanged" in 2019, absent a sudden surge in inflation, the bar for more easing is infinitely lower than the bar for rate hikes and another attempt at policy normalization. Indeed, as the short-term funding squeeze that played out in September made clear, the Fed has to expand the balance sheet from here, unless they want to risk the repo market seizing up again.

The likely persistence of an accommodative lean from policymakers makes it possible to argue for buoyant risk asset prices (e.g., stocks) on at least a couple of fronts:

If, on one hand, growth remains sluggish and inflation fails to respond convincingly, the “everything rally” can persist, as bonds are bid on “slow-flation” dynamics, while “TINA” and the promise of abundant liquidity bolsters equities and credit. If, on the other hand, stimulus does start to manifest itself in better economic outcomes (e.g., an inflection for the better in manufacturing PMIs), you can argue that although bonds may suffer in a pro-cyclical rotation, equities will rise on risk-on sentiment tied to improving macro, and credit can rally as the cycle is prolonged.

This kind of “heads bulls win, tails bears lose” reasoning makes it tempting to stay bullish equities (and credit) as long as there’s not a clear-cut case for aggressive policy tightening or signs of an imminent turn in the US cycle.

Having said that, there will be legions of readers who take to the comments section to suggest that Heisenberg, like the sellside, is a "contrarian indicator" and that because I've made a case for a bullish outlook on equities and credit, it is surely time to sell everything (or buy some puts, as Bridgewater did over the past several months).

But hey, that's fine. I've got a whole vault of bearish-leaning articles to fall back on in the event things fall apart in 2020.

As some readers here habitually lament, I have a knack for including enough caveats to have a claim on never being wrong.

As Lefty told Donnie, "A wise guy's always right. Even when he's wrong, he's right."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.