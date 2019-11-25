Surviving The Late Cycle, But Still Earning Something

Adding the correct CEFs to your portfolio can help produce better returns while reducing your equity exposure and your overall level of risk.

The world has changed. Prior to 2008, you could invest in almost any core bond fund and get 6-8% per year.

Most investors know what they are doing in stocks, but tend to have less working knowledge about bonds.

They also should be carefully assessing the future income streams that can realistically be expected from each of those buckets.

In just the last few months, sentiment has moved from “a recession is close” to " let’s make record highs" ... and the acceptance of even more risk in the equity market. We still believe that a defensive posture is warranted here and that allocating additional capital to equities at this point is, in fact, “buying high.” We much prefer to go "all in" during periods of volatility and significantly lower prices, even though those opportunities may only materialize once or twice per year. So far this calendar year, those opportunities have actually not materialized at all. Though, to be fair, the recovery from the last correction (that is, the ending of the last major opportunity) was still underway at the beginning of this calendar year.

So we would be cautious at this point with the so-called “risk on” market. This is a good point to note, however, that not all “risks” are the same. The balancing of risks and the assessment of how various risks fit together in your portfolio is critical.

I personally like the idea of an overall de-risking of a portfolio - but still achieving a targeted level of income. You really don't need to reach into the bowels of some super risky bucket in order to achieve decent income today, even in this very low interest-rate environment. The worst thing you can do today is stretch for yield by reaching deep into a bucket of low single B or CCC rated corporate debt. And you should certainly avoid shifting assets out of your safety bucket (munis, treasuries, investment grade corporates, high quality mortgages) and into those lower rungs of the capital structure or any super high-yield, super low-quality asset.

Conversely, it does not make sense to "go all cash" ... or to even start cutting willy-nilly your exposure to equity and other risk assets. That last strategy could just willy-nilly cut your income stream and, in fact, is unlikely to reduce your risk profile by as much as you think it will.

So what should an income investor do?

Our basic approach is to shift a significant portion of asset allocation from higher risk equity assets into other assets that provide lower risk and still generate as just as much or even higher levels of current income. A number of optional risk assets can offer up solid returns and yields, and when properly combined and managed can actually reduce the overall risk of your portfolio. Many investors simply stick to dividend stocks, buying a few dozen of them under the premise that “diversification” will somehow protect them from a downturn in the market.

During bear markets, most stocks become more highly correlated and will fall a similar amount. Yes, some will fall more than others - but those correlations (the degree that two assets move together) will tend to increase. That means, if the stock market falls 30%, dividend stock A and dividend stock B are likely to be swept along together in the torrent. Most all stocks will likely fall at some percentage of that 30% (a stock’s “beta” would be a good proxy for that).

Our basic strategy then would be to shift a significant portion of a portfolio from a total return/dividend growth strategy to a current yield strategy that offers reduced downside risk. Some of those equity assets could then be re-positioned back to the prior strategy once a bear market produces legitimate bargains worth buying.

We find that most do-it-yourself investors tend to disregard the fixed income assets. There are many reasons for that. As mentioned earlier, most investors know a decent amount about equity investing, but they may know very little about investing in the bond market.

A recent BNY Mellon Investment study showed a staggering 92% of Americans had no idea what "fixed income" investing even was. In other words, most investors didn't even know the fundamental label of bond investing let alone how to actually invest in the bond market.

In addition, two thirds of the remaining respondents said equity investing required more skill and knowledge than “fixed income” investing. That's likely due to how easy it is to lose money in stocks vs. “fixed income” assets.

How To Incorporate CEFs

If I had a nickel for every investor or retiree who came to our service with 100% of their assets in dividend stocks, I would probably be retired myself (and at a relatively young age). What has become clear in this last decade is that investors just do not believe that they can obtain any significant yield from a bond portfolio with interest rates being so low. Instead, they hold a dividend stock portfolio, not realizing the added risk that they are taking.

Twelve years ago, bonds yielded 6%. Not high yield “junk” bonds, but investment grade high-quality bonds and treasuries. But more recently, even BB-rated debt traded at only a 3.90% yield. That is not the spread above treasuries, but the total yield. Today it seems 6% is almost a fantasy in a sub-2% world.

We believe, however, that “fixed income” closed-end funds when properly allocated and managed in a portfolio can realistically achieve mid- to high- single digit returns with reduced risk. Fixed income CEFs possess some unique advantages over their “open end” cousins that can increase the risk-adjusted return of a portfolio while avoiding the "cash flow problem" suffered in open-end mutual funds.

One of the things that convinced me long ago about the value of CEFs was how many of the owners and managers of mutual fund companies (Bill Gross, Jeff Gundlach, Mario Gabelli, and others) would be on screen touting their open end mutual funds, while the large majority of their personal net worth was actually invested in their companies’ closed end funds.

Many investors mistakenly consider CEFs to be an asset class. I hear this all the time. "I have 50% in dividend stocks, 30% in individual bonds, and 20% in CEFs."

CEFs are not an asset class. They are a “wrapper” or an investment vehicle and in that sense they are much like an exchange-traded fund or an open end mutual fund. The point here is that if you purchase an equity CEF that invests in dividend paying stocks, you just added to that 50% stock position mentioned above.

The proper way to consider CEFs is to account for them in each of your asset class buckets - especially if income production is your primary objective. Essentially, if you have a 50% equity allocation, that might be broken down into individual stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, and CEFs. For example, maybe the above investor who has that 50% allocation to stocks gains that exposure through a combination of individual stocks (30%), a core equity ETF like SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) (10%), and then one or two CEFs that are invested in stocks (10%).

The allocations to CEFs should not separated from their primary allocation buckets (stocks, bonds, cash, real estate, etc.), but rather they are sub-categories in each of those buckets.

Concluding Thoughts

This would be a good time for investors who do not really know much about fixed income to start a learning process, and to consider de-risking any equity heavy portfolios that they may have. This is not a "sell everything and go to cash" move. But at this point in the cycle, it may be prudent to reduce downside risk, and to do that while actually increasing income production. And for those not yet in the distribution/retirement phase of their lives, that higher income production can be reinvested and compounded!

Just as an example, in the last decade the high-yield segment of fixed income has largely kept pace with the very strong performance of equities. Over the last 10 years then, that segment has provided a nice current income and done so with far less downside risk. Yes, in the post-recession period the max drawdown for the high-yield segment was just 7.6% compared to 20% for stocks and approximately 10% for even the traditional 60/40 portfolio.

Data by YCharts

The most common refrain about high yield is that it's too late in the cycle to own it. But that same investor might have 50% or more of her or his portfolio in stocks. If it’s too risky to own high yield right now, then (given the drawdown figures provided above) why in the world would you be 50% invested in stocks?

The CEF space is certainly not as easy to get one’s head around as the traditional open-end mutual fund space. There's no "five-star" rating system available for CEFs and the initial allocation plan and the ongoing management can matter just as much as the fundamental analysis of the individual holdings. But adding a few of these higher yielding and (compared to most stocks) relatively safer investments can actually protect on the downside while increasing your income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.