The Best Is Yet To Come As Apple Moves Into Media Production

Apple's Growth Strategy

Growth in existing hardware verticals can no longer justify multiples that peg Apple (AAPL) as a growth stock. Management has spent years laying the groundwork for even faster YoY growth in paying subscribers and service revenue. With the recent launch of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, Apple will speed up service revenue growth even more while looking and being valued more like a streaming content producer like Netflix (NFLX). I model service revenues overtaking iPhone sales by 2027 in a transition that will fuel earnings and justify the growth stock premium.

New Subscription Services

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ may offer only a handful of titles at launch, but watch for this to be the most important Apple project within the overall strategy over the next few years. Apple has hired an all star team of production executives, and just try looking through the list of upcoming programming without finding something that seriously piques your interest. That list is just what has been in the works before the service launched and should leave little doubt that Apple is very serious indeed about producing their own content. Watching growth here may be the closest we come to feeling the explosive popularity growth of Apple from the heady days of the early iPhone sales.

As the platform matures, the prospect and windfall from sponsorships and other content deals will grow too - think the Olympics only available on Apple TV+. Partnerships like these stand as yet another threat for networks like NBC from streaming services. The content streaming industry is growing more fractured and competitive, but I am bullish on Apple given its global highly integrated hardware/software network and unprecedented war chest. It is easier to create great content (especially if you have a lot of cash) than to build a distribution network, and Apple will reap unique savings on advertising and promotion compared to streaming rivals who don't also own the hardware. This type of integration will make Apple a top contender with industry leading margins. In a few years the Apple TV+ service will mature enough to stand with or surpass existing competitors, and in theory all of your TV content (now including production) can be consumed without leaving the Apple ecosystem.

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade represents a very real shift for the company towards taking revenue from gaming more seriously. The iPhone and App Store helped changed gaming and brought it to a more casual audience, but Apple Arcade now represents probably the most coherent offering for curated mobile gaming among big competitors like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB), and holds the promise of deeper integration with Macs and desktop gaming in the future. Apple Arcade provides the company with much greater control over the gaming experience for Apple device users than the App Store, while also opening the door for partnerships or exclusives with major game developers. Expect to see Apple playing a larger role in the gaming industry each year, and increasingly guiding the flow of what is popular (and profitable) among casual gamers.

Apple's Healthcare Push

At the end of June, Apple Health Records became available to all US healthcare providers through a self-registration process that allows any patient with an iPhone to download and control their medical records. Within the deeply fractured and confusing US healthcare system, Apple is taking advantage of a golden opportunity to bring simplicity and a great user experience to an indispensable industry. The Health app and Healthkit make it simple for developers to design an intuitive, consistent system for collecting and monitoring patient data, while ResearchKit makes standardized healthcare research faster and easier to conduct. On the hardware side Apple Watch is unmatched in functionality and polish, but equally important are the iPhones and iPads being used around hospitals for displaying and recording information in real time. Apple is making a big push to be the standard hardware and software provider for the digital transformation healthcare institutions are pursuing and holds a sizable head start in the Apple device install base. Revenue will be generated from hardware sales of course, but here is another important part of life that can be entirely managed by users from within the Apple ecosystem. With just one company becoming ubiquitous in so many parts of life, one can understand why Apple has put such a public facing emphasis on privacy in the past few years.

Privacy

One of the things that sets Apple apart from its tech giant rivals is how they treat personal data. Facebook, Google, and Amazon (and many others) provide a free base product where users pay with data about themselves being collected to sell to advertisers. Apple follows a more traditional model because it has been around much longer - pay a premium price and get a premium product and user experience, no strings attached. It's a simple distinction, but when you're asking people to take out a credit card through your company or import their health records into your expansive ecosystem, no amount of hand waving is really going to distract people if your core business is about leveraging precisely that type of personal information. Apple can win in healthcare in ways competitors cannot because of this distinction, and less focus on advertising has a positive effect on user experience elsewhere too.

The privacy offering of Apple goes beyond business strategy and ethos with the recent addition of the AI processor to the A13 SoCs. This processor performs a number of tasks related to AR experiences, FaceID and Animoji that are unique to Apple products. And where other mobile operating systems send data to their own servers for processing, the AI onboard processor enables features like generating photo albums and predictive text and OS suggestions directly on your device.

SoC and Vertical Integration

Apple got into the SoC business in 2010 with the A4 chip inside the iPhone 4 and iPad 2 (although they had specified a few designs manufactured by Samsung as early as 2007). Since then Apple has routinely been a benchmark leader as it designed more advanced SoCs, developed their own GPU architecture, and now designs truly revolutionary processors like the one providing Neural AI capabilities and the S series packages found in Apple Watch. In the iPad and iPhone Apple now routinely achieves superior performance compared to rivals like Qualcomm (QCOM) that go beyond hardware/software integration. In my view the value in marginal performance gains is small compared to the control Apple gets over their design and release cycle, and to smooth out wrinkles in the user experience well before devices are in the hands of consumers.

In the bigger picture, the SoC saga at Apple has shown that the company is willing to spend a lot of money and work hard for a long time to vertically integrate components of their business if it serves the goal of maintaining and enhancing a world class user experience. They will do the same with media production and content creation as the emphasis on growing paid subscribers increases. Gross margin considerations are also pertinent so don't expect Apple to start manufacturing their own chips, but the Intel modem acquisition and 5G will move Apple further in this direction. As content prices inevitably rise for streaming deals and Apple gains media production experience, acceleration towards becoming a world-class production company to fuel growth and protect margins.

Valuation

With two new paid subscription services now in play, I think Apple will add subscribers at a rate of 20 percent per year until prices start to rise for a mature, premium service around 2023, after which subscriber growth will fall as revenue per user grows. Based on 450 million subscribers reported on the most recent earnings call and service revenue of about $46 billion (from Apple's recent 10-K) we can back out that Apple earns a little over $100 per subscriber annually (average of $8.50/month). From 330m subscribers a year ago to 450 in 2019 is 36% growth - I think my 20% projection is conservative, especially with multiple new sources of subscribers coming online. I project 5 percent annual growth for iPhone and iPad sales to reflect a balance between saturation in mature markets, opportunities in others like China, and help from sales in healthcare. I see Mac sales essentially flat during this period.

Actual Projected In millions except Revenue/Subscriber 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Paid Subscribers 460 552 662 795 938 1088 1240 1389 1528 Growth 20.00% 20.00% 20.00% 18.00% 16.00% 14.00% 12.00% 10.00% Revenue/Subscriber $101 $90 $100 $100 $110 $120 $130 $140 $150 Revenue $46,291 $49,680 $66,240 $79,488 $103,175 $130,564 $161,246 $194,488 $229,218

Source: Apple 2019 Financial Statements, The Author

If the model is reasonably accurate service revenue will be level with iPhone sales in 2026 and surpass them in 2027. Service revenue would be just under 40 percent of total revenue, iPhone about 36 percent, iPad and Mac combined for just about 10 percent, and Wearables rounding out the remaining 14 percent. So Apple in 2027 generates 60 percent of sales from hardware and 40 percent from service revenue, with a vast majority of the hardware growth coming from Wearables. Today Apple stands at about 18 percent services revenue and 82 percent hardware sales.

Actual Projected In Millions 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Services $46,291 $49,680 $66,240 $79,488 $103,175 $130,564 $161,246 $194,488 $229,218 iPhone $142,381 $149,500 $156,975 $164,824 $173,065 $181,718 $190,804 $200,344 $210,362 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% iPad $21,280 $22,344 $23,461 $24,634 $25,866 $27,159 $28,517 $29,943 $31,440 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% Mac $25,740 $26,000 $26,000 $26,000 $26,000 $26,000 $26,000 $26,000 $26,000 Wearables & Home $24,482 $31,827 $39,783 $47,740 $54,901 $63,136 $69,450 $76,395 $84,034 30% 25% 20% 15% 15% 10% 10% 10% Revenue $260,174 $279,351 $312,460 $342,686 $383,007 $428,577 $476,017 $527,170 $581,054 Gross $76,751 $82,408 $92,176 $101,092 $112,987 $126,430 $140,425 $155,515 $171,411 Growth 7.37% 11.85% 9.67% 11.77% 11.90% 11.07% 10.75% 10.22%

Source: Apple 2019 Financial Statements, The Author

As Apple becomes more of a media company, service margins near 64 percent will fall to account for increased cost of producing content and will be a greater share of revenue, so I think gross margins will remain in the 35 to 40 percent range. Given the changing nature of Apple's business, I also think ratios like price/book and price/sales will move to more closely match that of Netflix based on the value of the business shifting towards creating and distributing quality content. Splitting the difference and adding that value to Apple's current 4.62 P/S multiple returns 5.69, a little over 20 percent increase. This would imply a fair value of about $318 per share today, but I expect this shift to be realized gradually by the market between now and 2022 or 2023. Essentially in addition to the 10.5 percent average growth rate modeled for revenue over the next eight years, I project an additional 20 percent premium to be gradually applied to Apple shares as management expands the nature and increases the value of the business.

Competition and Risks

As with any consumer goods and services business, Apple is exposed to risk from an economic slowdown that would impact top-line revenues. A prolonged slowdown in China would be particularly painful as most of the hardware sales growth now comes from that region. In terms of finely crafted hardware competitors, I think we are already heavily saturated in that regard - there are a plethora of smartphones and tablets that are arguably more 'premium' or 'innovative' than the iPhone, but the user experience and software moat are as strong or stronger than they have ever been.

The biggest risk to Apple over the medium- and long-term is the risk of straying from core values of premium products and user experiences that delight. Maybe Apple could start to fall further behind in product design, using lower quality materials or releasing software with more bugs that are patched more slowly. Maybe they will fail to create or ink deals for compelling content, or miscalculate and grossly over pay for what they do produce, hurting the balance sheet in the process. Maybe they will start producing more products with less thought put into them as a means of chasing revenue growth and the 'innovation' moniker in the eyes of the media, like Apple did in the years before Steve Jobs' return. But Apple has done none of these things in the eight years since the late founder's departure, and I see no indication that management would start making these mistakes in the eight years to come.

Conclusion

To keep growing, Apple will need to make deep inroads into new industries while maintaining that delightful user experience and market leadership in their core business. The Apple Ecosystem has always been the company's most steadfast competitive moat, and management has for years laid the groundwork to expand the business beyond its consumer hardware roots. Now Apple is poised to integrate media production in a way not unlike their experience designing SoCs, making content for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade as irresistible to consumers as iPhones have been over the years. This will drive even stronger services revenue growth than we have already seen from Apple and increase value on a multiples basis as the nature of the business shifts. Investors should buy and hold Apple as a growth stock, because the best is yet to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.