Exxon Mobil: Don't Chase The Wrong Yield

The company now plans to dump up to $25 billion worth of assets in a crowded market.

A dividend above 5% isn't appealing when the stock performed much better when the net payout yield was far higher earlier this decade.

With low energy prices around the globe, one has to question the investment policy of global energy stocks like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). Even more troubling is the continued path of global oil majors dumping underperforming assets to chase other areas of growth. The end result is my warning has held that investors are chasing the wrong yield.

Image Source: Exxon Mobil website

Too Much Production

My last warning on the stock occurred in March when Exxon Mobil was trading just below $80. The concern was the surprising focus on production growth in shale areas while trying to dump other assets.

For Q3, Exxon Mobil saw unconventional production increase 72% from the same period last year. All while, the global oil and gas markets appear oversupplied.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q3'19 presentation

The ability of a global oil major to forecast a doubling of production in the Permian and Bakken areas by 2024 with much further growth into 2025 is troubling for the stock. The company appears on the same path as back in March of ensuring energy prices will head lower despite promises the energy giant generates solid returns at $35/bbl oil. Clearly, the returns aren't solid enough to warrant pressing the market into offering those low prices.

The ability to ramp up unconventional production so quickly makes absolutely no sense for the company to exceed guidance. The goal here is to sell reasonable production at strong prices, not to generate the most output to sell at whatever price the market offers.

The other troubling part is the need to live off asset sales to cover capex spending while not even covering the dividend. For the YTD period, Exxon Mobil has seen cash flows from operations excluding working capital only reach $16.6 billion after subtracting the $4.8 billion in asset sales proceeds. Capex spending has hit $22.7 billion in the period.

Source: Exxon Mobil Q3'19 presentation

The last quarter alone had shareholder distributions of $3.7 billion. The end result is that net debt is heading higher having now topped $41 billion.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, Exxon Mobil apparently now plans to divest another $25 billion worth of assets. Shareholders should expect the company to take a hit on these deals as they self-admit to shifting to higher intensity assets while other players such as Chevron (CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) also look to unload up to what would amount to $37 billion in assets by 2021.

The major problem is that Exxon Mobil is adding additional production without taking supply out of the market.

Focusing On Wrong Yield

My warning from the start of the year is that investors were focused on the wrong yield with Exxon Mobil. The company might have the largest dividend yield in decades, but the total capital returns to shareholders is down from much higher levels in the past. The global oil major doesn't have the cash flows to buy the stock due to constantly chasing growth around the globe.

The net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield) is up to 5.2%, but the yield isn't anything to bank on. The net payout yield regularly topped 7.5% when the stock rallied to highs above $100 in early part of this decade.

Data by YCharts

The lack of positive free cash flows and high debt levels prevents the company from repurchasing stock this cycle. In addition, the dividend payouts aren't even supported by the current free cash flows. The net payout yield is only higher due to investors having less confidence in the dividend payout.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is to wait for the global majors to rightsize their businesses before looking to invest in a stock like Exxon Mobil. Until the companies are willing to let prices rise due to a slip in production from lower capex spending, the stocks aren't investible even for the 5.1% dividend yield the stock offers.

Exxon Mobil remains a stock to avoid even trading at the yearly lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.