Tesla Cybertruck Event Falls Flat

After plenty of hype and buildup, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) revealed its pickup truck on Thursday night. While some were saying that this would be the most anticipated product in Tesla's history, the event was not that impressive, and the truck's design was rather ugly. In the end, this seems like another niche project for the automaker, one that's really unlikely to deliver any value for shareholders.

In the image below, you can see the Cybertruck and its three main versions. Yes, that is what the pickup truck actually looks like, and the windows were broken during a demonstration that was supposed to show how tough the glass was. This was actually one of Tesla's shortest events, with Elon's actual talk being less than half an hour.

While the sub $40k price point may be the most surprising item revealed, it's not going to get you much. If you really want to tow a lot or add a ton of weight, that range is likely going to evaporate quickly. Also, I don't think that the average US pickup driver really cares if their truck can go from 0 to 60 in less than three seconds. Reliability and servicing will be key, and those are items Tesla currently has trouble with.

Perhaps, the major item I wanted to hear about is Tesla's production plan. Well, it wasn't discussed at all during the event. The Cybertruck page says that "you will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in late 2021. Tri Motor AWD production is expected to begin in late 2022", but there was no reference as to where this will actually be built. Will there be another capital raise to finance a new factory?

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is also aiming for the fall of 2021 for its pickup truck, while Lordstown is looking to launch it at the end of next year. Ford (NYSE:F) will also be producing an electric truck, and Rivian has another offering in development as well. Unlike some of Tesla's other efforts, there will be a number of competitors in the market at the same time. Barring any legislative changes before then, some of the competition will also have access to US tax credits, whereas Tesla's EV credit expires at the end of this year.

You really have to wonder if Tesla will be able to meet that 2021 deadline anyway, given the company is notorious for delays. It was back in 2019 that the Semi and Roadster were unveiled, with the Semi announced then as going into production in two years. We are at that time now, but there's no Semi, and the Roadster has also been delayed. With the Model Y also on the horizon, and Tesla slashing capex year after year, the pickup truck may not be a major priority. By that time, with the volumes the company is supposed to be selling on the Model 3 and Model Y, even 50,000 pickup trucks a year won't be impacting the financials that much, especially if Tesla Energy ramps as it is supposed to.

In the end, Tesla's Cybertruck event was really a dud. The demonstration to show how tough the glass was failed on the windows, and the company didn't lay out any real production plan. The design of the truck is rather hideous in my opinion, and there will be plenty of competition in this space. With this event being really hyped up, this seems to have turned into a "buy the rumor, sell the news" event for the stock, down 6.5% in early Friday trading. Anyway, we're at least two years away from this product even seeing the market, and by that time, it may not come in enough volume to have a major impact on Tesla's financials.

