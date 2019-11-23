Three 7%-8% Yields Worth Checking Out - One With Insider Buying

If you're looking for an opportunity to "invest like an insider," you may want to take a look at Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), one of whose directors shelled out ~$3.5M for 135,000 shares in September for FTAI's preferred A series shares, (FTAI.PA):

Martin Tuchman bought in a tight price range of $25.40 to $25.88, all above the $25.00 call value of these preferred shares. These are cumulative, perpetual shares, with no maturity date, and a hybrid floating rate feature that doesn't kick in until after their 2024 call date:

Normally, we wouldn't consider paying more than $25.00 for preferreds, but, when you consider the fact that the call date isn't until five years from now, and that your breakeven would go below $25.00 after your first two quarterly $.51625 dividends, it could make some sense to buy them if you're looking for an attractive yield.

The other supporting factor is that this float is 3 million shares, with an annual payout of $2.06/share, for a total of only $6.18M/year. FTAI generated $277.82M in Funds Available For Distribution, FAD, in Q1-3 '19, so the FAD/Preferred coverage factor should be extremely secure, and could top 100X.

These are hybrid rate shares, which we've seen quite a few of over the past year and a half. The future floating rate of 688.6 basis points above the three-month LIBOR rate is one of the higher floating rates that we've seen.

Given the current downward slope in interest rates in 2019, rates will most likely stay low for "a while," which is not a very precise measurement, is it? The $64K question on many market observers' minds is when rates will reverse and start going higher again.

Having their hybrid feature not start until five years from now gives these preferred shares a bit more breathing space. We've seen other hybrid preferreds which will actually be paying less money, with lower dividend yields, after their hybrid rates begin. If this lower rate environment persists for the next three years, for example, some hybrid rate preferreds may have more risk of having lower yields in the future, in 2021 - 2022. It comes down to their floating rate and how large it is.

We looked at FTAI-A shares using two scenarios - the current three-month LIBOR rate of 1.89%, which is down considerably from its 2.65% rate of one year ago, and a higher rate environment.

If this rate is 1.89% in September 2024, when the hybrid feature begins, these FTAI-A shares will have an equivalent yield of 8.78%, which is actually higher than their current yield of 8%. If the LIBOR rate were to be 1%, the yield would be 7.89%, just 21 basis points lower than the current 8% yield.

On the other hand, if the three-month LIBOR rate increases to 4%, these shares will yield 10.89%, over 200 basis points higher than the 1.89% LIBOR level rate.

Another dividend stock worth taking a look at is Iron Mountain (IRM), which, at 7.37%, is among the top five dividend yields in the S&P 500. As you may have discovered through the years, the tech sector isn't exactly a warm and fuzzy place for income investors, with its stingy dividend yields, which makes IRM an outlier.

These are two companies in different sectors, although both have a service component. IRM is the leader in document storage, but its management also has been diversifying the business, entering into the data center and data management fields.

IRM's storage revenue still remains its leading segment, contributing 63% of its $4.2B revenue. Bears point to the digitization of documents as an ongoing major trend which threatens IRM's business, but the fact remains that businesses and governments are still required to maintain hard copies of their documents for several years. IRM also is active in the shredding business, which exposes it to the ups and downs of recycled paper prices. (Source: IRM site)

FTAI has two main segments Aircraft/Aircraft Engine Leasing, which contributes ~64% of revenue, and Infrastructure, which is comprised of three terminals and a railway system:

(Source: FTA site)

FTAI announced this week that it's selling its Railway asset to Canadian Pacific - the deal should close by the end of the year. However, it's retaining the ownership of Katahdin Railcar Services, a tank car cleaning and repair facility, and the contract to operate at a 12-mile branch line at FTAI's Long Ridge Energy Terminal in Monroe County, Ohio. FTAI intends to continue to develop and grow both the KRS and Long Ridge branch line businesses.

Common Dividends:

Both companies have attractive dividend yields - IRM just raised its quarterly payout from $.611 to $.685, giving it a forward yield of 7.37%.

IRM has a strong five-year dividend growth rate of 19.79%, while FTAI has had 0% dividend growth, keeping its quarterly common payout flat, at $.33. FTAI's common currently yields 7.83%.

Each company uses different dividend sustainability metrics. IRM is a REIT and uses Adjusted Funds From Operations, AFFO, and has a dividend payout ratio of 83.70%, while FTAI uses Funds Available for Distribution, and has a dividend payout ratio of just 30.65%.

Taxes:

IRM issues a 1099, while FTAI issues K-1s.

Analysts' Price Targets:

FTAI shows the bigger upside variance to analysts' average price target, at over 24% below its target of $21.00. IRM is ~5.5% below its $35.45 average price target.

We've added this May call-selling trade for FTAI to our free Covered Call Table, where you can see more details. Its May $17.00 call strike pays $.65, which is about equal to the two $.33 dividends which should go ex-dividend during the term of this six-month trade. (The May dividend went ex- on 5/16/18 last year, so that'll be a close one in 2020, the expiration date for this trade.)

The total nominal static yield is ~7.8% for this six-month trade, or 16.31% annualized.

FTAI also has a May $16.00 put strike, which pays $.70, slightly more than its call option, giving you a breakeven of $15.30, for an annualized of 9.18%.

You can see more details for this trade on our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Performance:

FTAI has had better price performance than IRM over the past year, and so far in 2019, and has outperformed the market over the past month and quarter. IRM has lagged the market, but its performance has improved over the past quarter.

Valuations:

IRM looks cheaper than industry averages on a price/sales and price/book basis, and much cheaper on a P/E basis, although those are some pretty lofty P/E figures. On a REIT-centric Price/AFFO basis, it registers 15.26.

Although we don't have an industry comp for EV/EBITDA, ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), a major business software/services company, shows a 21.02 valuation, and Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), another big player, shows an EV/EBITDA of 10.52.

Another major difference is IRM's 7.36% dividend yield, vs. just 1.48% as an industry average.

FTAI also has a much higher yield, 7.85%, vs. its industry average of 1.59%, but its valuations, excepting price/book, look higher than industry averages. However, FTAI's price/FAD, its dividend funding metric, is only 5.10X for Q1-3 2019, which seems low. Of course, these valuations are all based upon the common shares.

Here's a conundrum. If you just own the preferred shares, should you care that FTAI's common shares are valued higher than its industry?

Some preferred investors also will compare a specific preferred equity's dividend yield to that of "high grade" preferreds with similar characteristics within that industry, to see how it stands up.

Financials:

IRM has superior ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margin figures vs. its industry averages, but it does carry a much higher debt load than the general Business Software and Services industry average. However, see the debt section below for a closer look.

FTAI is nearly the opposite, having lower ROA, ROE, and debt leverage figures, while it also has a much higher EBITDA margin percent.

Debt:

Considering that its record storage services require big spaces, it does make sense that IRM would need to use more debt than a software company, for example. Looking at IRM's 5.8X debt leverage vs. the REIT composite figure of 5.7X shows that it's right in line with REITs in general. It also has no major maturities until 2023.

(Source: IRM site)

FTAI shows a debt/total capitalization of 58.9%. It had an EBITDA/Interest coverage factor of 3.8X in Q1-Q3 2019.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, FTAI.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.