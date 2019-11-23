Early Bird Weekend Report: Gold, Silver, And E-Mini S&P

If we get buyers down here for gold and silver, there is a 90% to 95% chance based on the VC PMI that buyers will come in and the prices will rise.

The E-mini S&P Sell 1 level is 3116, which has been activated. We are waiting to see if S1 gets activated. It is in a neutral position for the moment.

We are using the proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm, the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), to analyze the gold, silver and E-mini markets.

Gold Daily

Based on the VC PMI, if gold closes above $1,466, it's a buy signal. There's a 90% chance that the price will come up to the mean of $1,474, which is the next level that's been activated. When I come into the trading floor each day, I have a structure: the average price and two extremes above and below that average. I watch the price action, which then triggers the algorithm to buy, sell or to remain neutral. You always start from neutral. The first time it touches a level, it activates a startup. If it closes below, then it activates a buy signal. If the market comes down to $1,461, there's a 95% chance of a reversion to the mean. If the market comes down below there, the weekly Buy 1 (B1) level is at $1,458 with a 90% probability of a reversion to the mean. We are in a very high probability area for the market to revert back up to the mean. I wait for the market to tell me what to do; no guessing.

Last night, we bought into the market at $1,466 (the B1 level) and sold this morning. We took a profit of $1,620 on two contracts. When you take a profit, you go neutral. Now, we are trading the day session in the US, and with the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), I have a clear system for watching the market and knowing when to buy and sell.

We are long gold at $1,466.30. Use $1,466 as a stop, close only on the 15-minute bar for conservative traders. The target is $1,474.

If gold closes above $1,466, it's a buy signal on gold. If silver closes above $17.07, it activates a buy trigger. We are looking to buy silver on a close above $17.06. Look for a comfortable stop, at about a dollar. The price will more than likely revert back up to the mean today. The market is in an extremely oversold situation.

Silver Daily

The average price based on the VC PMI for silver is at $17.22. The price is at $17.05, so a little below the B2 level. Using the VC PMI, the price right now is in a neutral to active position. We have an alert; a close above $17.07 would activate a buy signal. You use the level below as your stop. If you are down at B2, there is a 95% probability that the price will revert back to the mean of $17.22. The first target is $17.14.

E-Mini S&P

The average E-mini S&P price based on the VC PMI is 3103. The market is in a bullish trend momentum, since it is trading above that level. The Sell 1 level is 3116, which has been activated. We are waiting to see if S1 gets activated. It is in a neutral position for the moment.

Summary

The VC PMI uses a perfect Fibonacci structure, with the mean and two levels above and below the mean. It is momentum-based. We are looking at a very good chance gold and silver will revert from current levels in silver to $17.14 and for gold up to the mean of $1,477. It appears that gold and silver are in areas of demand where buyers are coming into the markets. The tug of war between supply and demand now occurs. If we get buyers down here, there is a 90% to 95% chance based on the VC PMI that more buyers will come in and the prices will rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NUGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.