Foroohar: 2020 Election Poses Risk To Silicon Valley Tech Giants

There is certainly risk that the big tech bubble gets popped by the result of the 2020 election, but the deck is stacked in the favor of big tech.

However, the political risk to these companies' stock prices may be overblown considering the armies of lobbyists in Washington influencing the government’s attitude.

Shifting sentiment around “surveillance capitalism” and tech giants like Google and Facebook may come to a head in 2020, says Rana Foroohar, associate editor for The Financial Times.

Existential questions facing big tech in Silicon Valley may play out in the 2020 election, Financial Times associate editor Rana Foroohar told Real Vision in a recent interview.

The debate centers around the negative impact technologies like hypertargeted advertising have when firms and individuals use them to manipulate us—and some argue that a search engine like Google should be a public utility, like electricity or water. If that’s where we’re headed, it would spell trouble for profits and stock prices.

Foroohar said the risk to stock prices is probably overblown because Silicon Valley has effectively hijacked the political debate by hiring armies of lobbyists to influence Washington.

“Google, Amazon, these are the single biggest corporate lobbyists,” she said. “There's been such a capture, regulatory capture, cognitive capture that I think we have to start bringing the idea of power back into the conversation about the political economy and regulation. I think that you're going to hear a lot about that in 2020.”

Considering how much money these firms spend on maintaining their current positions in Washington, the change in public opinion required for the government to change its policy on big tech would have to be significant enough to get new representatives elected in Washington.

Foroohar expects big tech to be a huge part of the presidential debates and said 2020 will be an incredibly interesting election.

“Everything in our politics globally now tells us that that [the current system] is no longer sustainable,” she said.

