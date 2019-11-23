Tale Of Three Bonds: MPLX, EQM Midstream, Summit Midstream

Credit ratings, financial covenants, leverage, and maturity walls. Anyone that has read my research over the past few years has seen me place significant emphasis on these kinds of topics. This has been especially true in high-yield equity coverage, notably midstream energy and malls, because the distressed nature of many of these securities means that secondary offerings are often outright off the table or straight up disastrous events when they occur. To some that read my analysis, this all seems like a big hubbub about nothing. Who cares, and does it really matter anyway?

That view is a shame, because I think credit quality issues are integral to making sound investment decisions. If anything, many of the buy-and-hold types that tend to frequent Seeking Alpha likely better align thematically with the institutional creditors versus a good chunk of equity traders. I challenge readers here to think about whose viewpoint matters more to them on a long-term investment: investment bank analysts that build short-term models trying to predict this year's earnings or creditors who are trying to properly underwrite their risk when loaning money on a five- to ten-year time horizon. It's a no brainer for many of you.

With that in your mind, I wanted to talk about three midstream investment options today: Summit Midstream (SMLP), EQM Midstream (EQM), and MPLX (MPLX). All three have had rather rough and tumble years, significantly underperforming the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) for their own reasons. All three have had bullish coverage on Seeking Alpha during this period of underperformance which leads to some decision paralysis from many readers; which is the better buy? Coincidentally enough, all three issued bonds at around the same time (between late 2016/early 2017):

Summit Midstream, 5.75% Unsecured Notes due April 2025.

EQM Midstream, 4.125% Unsecured Notes due December 2026.

MPLX, 4.875% Unsecured Notes due June 2025. T

These CUSIPs are 86614WAD8, 26885BAB6, and 55336VAJ9, respectively. All three were easily sold into the credit markets when certain problems now present at these partnerships. For Summit Midstream, the poor quality of the acreage it serves in its legacy acreage (Piceance, Williston) was not yet readily apparent and most of the market had not caught on to the problems within the deferred purchase price obligation ("DPPO") transaction that it had entered into with its general partner. For EQM Midstream, simply put the timetable and eventual cost forecasts for Mountain Valley Pipeline ("MVP") had not yet been brutally impaired due to vacated permits by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Finally, gathering and processing ("G&P") assets were not wholly out of favor so the strategy at MPLX to diversify away from Marathon Petroleum (MPC) via these types of midstream assets, which truly began in earnest with the purchase of MarkWest in 2015 but was only levered upon more in the quarters immediately after, was viewed favorably.

My goal here today is not to talk about those issues in detail - we can save that for another day or readers can dig through my old public coverage where I have covered them - but to talk about how the bonds have reacted since. In particular, I wanted to focus on the past year where the equities market has been truly punishing in its treatment towards midstream assets announcing problems:

*Source: Author Calculations

While each partnership is unique in its problems, the bond market is sending a clear signal about the gravity of those issues at each. Remember, creditors are investors with a long investment horizon and a focus on ensuring they see recovery. It's perfectly plausible for small issues to rightly impact the equity in the short/intermediate term, but have no influence on how creditors view the odds of bankruptcy, eventual refinancing, or recovery in a distressed scenario. While an equity owner might care about a project being delayed one year or an EBITDA forecast that missed consensus heavily in one quarter, owners of bonds do not necessarily share that same view.

At the beginning of the year, Summit Midstream bonds traded at a 250bps premium to MPLX bonds, not out of line given the differences between their credit ratings and a touch of contribution from slightly different bond terms. Today, that spread is now 820bps; Summit Midstream bonds now trade at a significant discount to par. That's a marked shift in how they are being treated; the current yield to maturity indicates significant concerns over both solvency and whether the bonds will see full recovery in bankruptcy.

In stark contrast, MPLX bond pricing has actually improved this year and, in a telling signal, its 2049 bonds (CUSIP 55336VAT7) trade well above par at a 4.87% yield to maturity. Creditors are saying they have no problems envisioning the MPLX business having a 30 year or more time horizon - the same cannot be said for Summit Midstream. If that view is correct (which I believe is true), then comparing the two on metrics like EV/EBITDA or distributable cash flow ("DCF") yield has no bearing. It's apples and oranges given one business is near perpetual and another has going concern problems.

As the middle of the pack operator, EQM Midstream has seen some elevated concerns lately on its leverage and fears surrounding Mountain Valley Pipeline; however, there has not been enough fear yet to cause bond investors to sell at any price and head for the hills. That's incredibly important to the story going forward and shows a positive read through from creditors on whether the current capital structure is sustainable from its G&P assets alone.

Takeaways

While I've come to my own conclusions on these securities independent of the bonds and how they trade, those looking for reinforcement on why I've been short Summit Midstream in the past, have a rocky but still optimistic view on EQM Midstream prospects, and am outright bullish on MPLX can see verification in those views above in the credit markets. Far too often, midstream investors can caught up in trailing or immediate forward valuation metrics (EV/EBITDA, distributable cash flow yield) while losing sight on whether those cash flows are truly sustainable. Given the somewhat speculative nature of many partnerships, I'd highly recommend investors double check how bonds are trading - assuming there are any - as a sanity check. It's a great (and free) tool that is truly underutilized.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.