AMLP: Investor Capitulation Signals A Potential Bottom For MLPs

Most of the fund's holdings are near book value, have a dividend of 10%+, and are likely to see growth revenue return over the coming year.

Many MLPs have poor cash on hand and have been forced to cut dividends, causing investors to sell units en masse.

(Pexels)

Master limited partnerships have made for poor investments over the last five years. The crash in oil prices, as well as volatility in the U.S. rig count, has caused the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) to lose about 40% of its value, even when dividends are included.

Admittedly, the ETF has also been one of my worst recent calls and has lost nearly 20% of its value since I wrote "AMLP: Attractive Inflation Hedge With An 8.5% Dividend" in September with most of those losses concentrated in the past two weeks. It appears that many MLP investors are throwing in the towel in unison. Perhaps, exactly when it may be the most opportune time to buy.

The ETF pays a very high dividend yield of 10% today, and the energy sector is starting to look extremely bullish. The U.S. rig count is still falling, which is a short-term negative for MLPs and has likely caused this selloff, but the fact of the matter is that the companies are very undervalued by almost all long-run metrics.

While it may be too early to say with certainty, the long-term bottom may be near for MLPs and bring high rewards for investors willing to assume some short-term volatility.

Recap of the Alerian MLP Fund

I'd like to briefly cover the ETF's holdings, objective, and key metrics to make a clear picture of what we're dealing with.

AMLP is run by Alerian and is the largest and most liquid MLP fund. It invests primarily in midstream energy infrastructure master limited partnerships in the United States. These companies generate cash primarily off of the transportation of oil and gas across North America. This means that the profitability of those companies is not tied directly to the price of oil, but U.S. demand for oil. More specifically, the volume of energy being transported.

It holds the 20 largest MLPs, most of which pay extremely high dividends of 9-11% today, but are usually levered 2:1 or more which adds a significant risk factor, but also adds upside rewards.

Despite high dividends today, interest in the ETF has collapsed since 2018. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, it is usually best to buy when total AUM is near all-time lows since that usually signals peak bearishness. Of course, this is what I thought in September, and it has yet to work out, but now the long-term opportunity is even cheaper today.

Importantly, while the fund pays a dividend yield of around 10% today, it does have a high expense ratio of 88 bps, so for those looking to fully maximize returns, it may be smart to pick a few individual names.

Underlying Financial Overview

Since I looked at the fund last, the long-term value opportunity has grown tremendously. I emphasize the long-term because it is likely that many of these companies may be forced to cut dividends soon due to a difficult quarter. While most investors sell when dividends are cut, I would much rather miss dividends for a quarter or two, then have my equity diluted or company leverage increased.

To illustrate, take a look at an updated fundamental overview of the companies in the ETF:

(Data Source - Unclestock.com)

As you can see, these LPs are extremely cheap today. They're trading at a median PE of 13X, but also have depressed earnings. The median company also pays a 10.6% yield (akin to that of the ETF) and is at a 30% price-to-sales discount.

The primary problem with these companies can be found in their very poor current ratios. The median firm does not have enough cash on hand to make due on liabilities over the coming year, which explains its need to temporarily reduce dividends.

Again, I am happy to see less in dividends temporarily if it ensures greater financial stability and potential growth down the road. The last thing I want is them borrowing at 8-12% in the junk bond market or selling equity to make ends meet. As I'll explain in the next section, I believe the fundamental economic bottom is very soon, so I'm not too alarmed by their poor cash on hand.

All Eyes on the U.S. Rig Count

The U.S. rig count (number of active drilling rigs) is the key factor for the revenue of these LPs. Take a look at the revenue of the top two holdings vs. the U.S. rig count over the years:

Data by YCharts

Obviously, if you want to get an idea where the profitability of these companies is headed, you look to the rig count.

The market is actually in a strange anomaly that may be a bullish signal for oil. With oil prices depressed after the large sell-off late last year, the rig count has been consistently falling to the burden of MLPs. However, U.S. production is rising which is a sign that the low-cost producers are maximizing output. Take a look at this long-term chart with particular attention to the recent few months:

Data by YCharts

See the increase in efficiency below:

Data by YCharts

With oil producers producing near their limit per rig, much-needed stability may finally be returning to the market. It is unlikely that drillers will be able to rely on efficiency improvements for greater. In all likelihood, within the coming quarter or two, this should result in at least an end to declines in the drill count and an increase thereafter. In other words, further downside risk in AMLP and its constituents is likely to be limited.

The Bottom Line

While the recent crash in midstream MLPs is undoubtedly jarring. The best long-term buying opportunities often occur in jarring times. When all data looks negative, so negative that it cannot get much worse, it is likely to surprise the markets and improve. In my opinion, the opportunity in MLPs today is akin to that of early 2016 when fear overwhelmed the market and energy became very oversold.

The MLPs in AMLP are cheap and pay high dividends (even if some cuts are made). They have quite a bit of expensive debt, but could have cash-flow-enhancing credit improvement opportunities down the road once their revenues stop declining. Based on an expected acceleration in the U.S. rig count, I believe they will stop declining going into Q2 of 2020, which implies that the equity prices should be hitting a bottom soon.

Over the long run, it is important to realize that the dramatic shifts and energy production "renaissance" has created an anomalous distortion in energy companies. I think it is fair to say that most of the true profits have understandably been made by the executive management and investors have yet to be the benefactors of the huge oil production increases. As growth slows and oil price stability returns, I believe that energy investors will be rewarded. Particularly those in midstream MLPs.

I give AMLP a solid "buy" rating and expect the ETF to return to the $9-10 level by next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ET, MPLX, MMP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.