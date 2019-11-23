Saudi Aramco's Bid To Starve The U.S. Market Failed

Now the IPO is failing vs. the targeted valuation and lack of international participation.

The goal was to reduce U.S. crude stocks to push prices up for its IPO.

Last December, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) notified U.S. oil refiners of a "steep drop" in crude oil exports to the U.S. starting in January. This was part of a plan to drain U.S. crude inventories to shore-up prices. The idea was that U.S. stocks are reported weekly, and so a drop in U.S. crude stocks would have an outsized impact on world oil prices.

And imports from Saudi Arabia were sharply reduced in 2019. In the year-to-date, Saudi imports are down 38% vs. last year. As of the four weeks ending November 15th, imports were about 65% lower than over the same weeks a year ago.

Nonetheless, U.S. crude stocks have built about 10 million barrels year-to-date. That was not as much as last year, but stocks are still higher than a year ago.

U.S. crude imports have been 13% lower year-to-date than last year, over one million barrels per day. But net imports (including exports) have been 34% lower in the same comparison, that's more than 2 million barrels per day.

Domestic crude production in 2019 was about 1.5 million barrels per day higher y-o-y in 2019 vs. 2018. And "other" petroleum supplies (mainly NGLs) were almost 500,000 b/d higher.

U.S. crude imports from OPEC countries dropped by 1.1 million barrels per day through August. But imports from non-OPEC countries rose by 151,000 b/d. The U.S. has been replacing OPEC barrels with non-OPEC barrels over the past several years and by domestic production.

And so the Aramco strategy to try to embargo the U.S. in order to create a shortfall and support world prices for its IPO did not work. And speaking of the IPO, Aramco decided to cancel its international road show due to a lack of interest from foreign institutional investors. Aramco has yet to name any major foreign investors.

Instead, wealthy local investors have reportedly been "strong armed," "coerced" and "bullied" into being anchor investors. And the Kingdom has doubled the leverage limit for retail investors who buy shares in Aramco.

Conclusions

Aramco's strategy to force U.S. crude inventories lower with target export cuts to the U.S. has failed. And now it cannot get the $2 trillion valuation it wanted, nor international participation at the $1.6 to $1.7 trillion valuation it currently seeks. Instead, it had to coerce wealthy Saudis to invest and bend its banking rules to get local retail investors to participate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.