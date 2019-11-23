Examining BlackRock's Valuation And Forecasting Returns

BlackRock (BLK) is the 800-pound gorilla of the asset management and investment industry. As of the FY 2019 Q3 earnings release, BlackRock has $6.96 T in assets under management. That's an absolutely staggering sum.

Shares of BlackRock have been quite volatile since I last wrote about them in September 2018. The share price was down nearly 24% at its lowest and currently sits just 3.0% higher from last year compared to the S&P 500's 7.7% gain.

That under-performance compared to the S&P 500 got me interested to take another look at the leader in the ETF space. As you can see in the following graphic from Morningstar, BlackRock has ~39% market share, which has remained relatively stable since ~2012. Vanguard has been gaining share, but largely at the expense of State Street.

Image source

Dividend History

As a dividend growth investor, that means that I want the businesses I invest in to send excess cash flow to me the owner. If the cash isn't needed to maintain or grow the business and it can't be put to work for strategic acquisitions, then I want to see a management team committed to paying a strong dividend.

Image by author; date source BlackRock Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this data is available here.

BlackRock is a Dividend Contender with 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. The dividend growth streak would be up to 17; however, it paused its dividend growth in 2009 during the depths of the Great Recession. Considering the business it operates in, I believe that was the right move even if it meant the dividend growth streak reset.

What's rather impressive is that despite the year of a frozen dividend, every rolling three- and five-year period dating back to 2003 has seen annualized dividend growth greater than 10%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 2003 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 2003 $0.40 2004 $1.00 150.00% 2005 $1.20 20.00% 2006 $1.68 40.00% 61.34% 2007 $2.68 59.52% 38.90% 2008 $3.12 16.42% 37.51% 50.81% 2009 $3.12 0.00% 22.92% 25.55% 2010 $4.00 28.21% 14.28% 27.23% 2011 $5.50 37.50% 20.80% 26.77% 2012 $6.00 9.09% 24.36% 17.49% 2013 $6.72 12.00% 18.88% 16.59% 32.60% 2014 $7.72 14.88% 11.97% 19.87% 22.68% 2015 $8.72 12.95% 13.27% 16.87% 21.94% 2016 $9.16 5.05% 10.88% 10.74% 18.48% 2017 $10.00 9.17% 9.01% 10.76% 14.07% 2018 $12.02 20.20% 11.29% 12.33% 14.44% 2019 $13.20 9.82% 12.95% 11.32% 15.52%

Table and calculations by author; data source BlackRock Investor Relations

*An interactive chart of the information in the table can be found here.

One of the most important things with dividend growth investments is the sustainability of the dividend payment. We can analyze that on a historical basis by looking at the payout ratios. I like to look at the payout ratio based off of both net income as well as free cash flow.

BlackRock's net income payout ratio has been quite steady over the last decade with a 5-year and 10-year average of 42.5%. BlackRock's free cash flow payout ratio has seen more fluctuation with a 5-year average of 57.4% and a 10-year average of 47.5%.

Quantitative Quality

There are two main goals for my investment strategy: (1) to invest in businesses that have a history of paying and growing their dividend payments, and (2) to invest in businesses that I believe have a moat to keep competitors at bay and that can generate excellent returns over time. One of the ways that I help to satisfy that goal 2 is being met is by looking at the financials to determine the quality and strength of the business.

Image source: author; data source: BlackRock SEC filings

BlackRock has ridden the ETF boom with revenues growing from $4.70 B in FY 2009 up to $14.20 B for FY 2018. That represents total growth of 202% or ~13.1% annualized.

Over that same time, operating income grew from $1.30 B to $5.60 B, which is 331% growth or ~17.6% annualized. Cash flow from operations still showed solid growth, but was outpaced by growth in revenue and operating income. Operating cash flow rose from $1.40 B to $3.08 B, which represents total growth of 120% or ~9.1% annually.

Surprisingly, free cash flow only grew from $1.33 B to $2.87 B over the same period. That's 115% total growth or ~8.9% annualized. This is contrary to what one would expect.

Image source: author; data source: BlackRock SEC filings

My preference is to see free cash flow margins above 10% as a sign of a business that generates strong cash flow. BlackRock is well above that mark with a 10-year average of 26.1% and a 5-year average of 23.9%; however, the TTM period sits at just 13.5%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC". The FCF ROIC represents the annual cash return that a business generates on the capital invested in the business. My goal is to find businesses that both earn and can reinvest at high returns on capital.

Image source: author; data source: BlackRock SEC filings

BlackRock's FCF ROIC is lower than one would expect given its high FCF margin. Over the last decade, the FCF ROIC has averaged just 7.7% and the most recent five years come to an average of 8.1%. The trend in FCF ROIC is in the right direction, but it doesn't quite reach my 10% threshold.

I like to invest in businesses that use their cash flows in ways that align with shareholders. That means the number one priority is to reinvest in the business via capital expenditures to maintain and grow the business. If there's free cash flow, then I would expect some to sent out to shareholders via dividends. Any excess cash flow would then go to debt reduction, acquisitions, cash on the balance sheet or share repurchases.

To understand how BlackRock uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Quality businesses with shareholder-friendly management teams will show positive FCFaDB in most years. I'm not concerned about a negative value in any given year; rather it's the trend over the long term that I want to see. If management routinely runs negative FCFaDBs year in and year out, the shortfall will need to be made up through cash on the balance sheet, asset sales or taking on debt.

Image source: author; data source: BlackRock SEC filings

As we saw earlier BlackRock has managed to generate positive FCF each year of the last decade. That positive FCF is what has allowed management to return excess cash to shareholders via dividends.

In total the business has generated $26.29 B of FCF over the last decade and paid out $12.43 B in dividends. BlackRock's FCFaD has been positive for every full year; however, the TTM period is showing a slightly negative value. The cumulative FCFaD sits at $13.86 B for the last decade.

That strong FCFaD has allowed management to pursue share buybacks as a way to return additional excess cash to shareholders to the tune of $13.67 B. BlackRock has managed a positive FCFaDB in five years with negative FCFaDB in the remaining five. BlackRock's cumulative FCFaDB for the last 10 years sits at $0.19 B.

Image source: author; data source: BlackRock SEC filings

BlackRock's shares outstanding have declined in each of the last nine years. In total the $13.67 B spent on share repurchases have decreased the share count from 188.8 M in FY 2009 to 158.5 M at the end of FY 2018. That's a total reduction of 16.1% or ~1.9% annually.

As I mentioned above, my preference is to see a management team that prioritizes their cash flow first towards the business, then to dividends and only if there's excess left over move to share repurchases.

For some perspective on the uses of cash flow, the following chart shows the breakdown of BlackRock's cash used for shareholders.

Image source: author; data source: BlackRock SEC filings

The large presence of non-cash flow supported buybacks would be a concern for most companies; however, given that BlackRock shows slightly positive FCFaDB for the entire decade, I'm not as worried.

Although I would rather see dividends make up a larger portion of the cash returned to shareholders as opposed to buybacks.

My preference is for the companies I own to carry no debt; however, that would severely limit the investment opportunities. Therefore I want to see the businesses have stable and reasonable debt levels. BlackRock's total debt level has been fairly consistent over the last decade with a debt-to-capitalization ratio ranging from 13.5% to 24.2%. Management has been delevering with the lowest debt-to-capitalization ratio coming in FY 2018.

Image source: author; data source: BlackRock SEC filings

The debt that BlackRock does hold on its balance sheet is not onerous by any means. Based on FY 2018, the free cash flow interest coverage ratio stood at 15.6x, which understates its ability to service the debt. Additionally the entire debt load could be paid off with 1.8 years of FY 2018's free cash flow levels and 5.6 years of FY 2018's FCFaD level.

Valuation

To determine whether a business is trading at an attractive valuation, I use the minimum acceptable rate of return ("MARR") analysis. A MARR analysis entails estimating the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a reasonable expected multiple on those earnings and then determining whether the expected return exceeds your threshold return.

Analysts expect BlackRock to report FY 2019 EPS of $27.51 and FY 2020 EPS of $30.12. They also expect BlackRock to sustain 5.4% annual earnings growth over the next five years and I've assumed BlackRock will manage 4.0% annual earnings growth for the following five years. Dividends are assumed to target a 50% payout ratio.

Historically, market participants have valued BlackRock's TTM EPS between ~12x and 24x. BlackRock's current TTM P/E ratio sits at 18.7x. According to Morningstar, BlackRock's five-year average P/E ratio sits at 18.3x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 12.5x to 25x.

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in BlackRock could provide if the assumptions laid out above come to pass. Returns include dividends taken in cash and are calculated assuming a purchase price of $485, Thursday's intra-day level. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2024, "5-Year", and calendar year 2029, "10-Year".

Alternatively, I want to know at what price I would need to purchase shares in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use are 10%, my typical minimum threshold, 8% and 11%. The 8% is derived from the estimated 10-year earnings growth rate of 5.2% plus the starting dividend yield of 2.7%. The 11% includes an adjustment for 25% undervaluation normalizing over 10 years or ~2.25% annualized.

Additionally, I like to use dividend yield theory as a quick gauge of the current valuation. Dividend yield theory works best for established businesses with relatively predictable results. Dividend yield theory is based on reversion to the mean with the five-year average dividend yield being a proxy for a fair price for the business.

Image by author; data source: BlackRock Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

*An interactive version of this data is available here.

BlackRock shares currently offer a dividend yield of 2.72% compared to the five-year average yield of 2.58%. Dividend yield theory suggests a fair price for BlackRock shares around $511.

Conclusion

BlackRock is a solid business; however, the trend in free cash flow margins is a bit concerning although they still remain very healthy with 5- and 10-year averages north of 20% although falling over time. The FCF ROIC is surprisingly low only hitting 10%+ in two years out of the last decade. That being said, the trend is encouraging with FCF ROIC increasing from 4.4% in FY 2009 up to 7.8% for FY 2018.

The occasional large negative FCFaDBs are a bit troubling; however, they are also a positive sign. For starters, looking at the following chart, we can see that the largest buybacks, and therefore largest negative FCFaDBs, coincided with relatively sizable pullbacks in the share price. Secondly, BlackRock has still maintained a positive cumulative FCFaDB for the last decade as a whole.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for BlackRock of $466 to $568 implying that shares are trading on the lower end of fair value at $485. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is $448 to $555.

At a share price around $485, shares of BlackRock appear to be in the realm of fairly valued. The $485 level has shares trading at ~17.6x FY 2019's estimates and 16.1x FY 2020's estimates. Based on dividend yield theory and the MARR analysis shares appear to be on the lower end of fair value.

That being said, I'll be holding off purchasing shares of BlackRock until the share price retreats back to ~$430 or lower. It was less than two months ago that shares were trading less than $420. I believe at that point the likelihood of generating at least 10% annual returns would increase assuming that growth doesn't drastically improve from current expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.