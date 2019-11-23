Carrizo Oil & Gas: Revised Offer From Callon Involves A Minimal Premium

Some value may be added from the savings created by a combined company.

The premium would only be 1% above Carrizo's 60-day volume weighted average price as of July 12.

The revised offer involves a minimal premium of 6.7% based on the share prices of the companies just before the initial July announcement.

Callon Petroleum's (CPE) amended offer for Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) appears to be fairly mediocre. While the total value of the deal only decreased by several percent, since most of the acquisition price involved picking up Carrizo's debt and preferred shares, the share consideration went down by 15%.

As a result, the revised offer doesn't appear to involve a noticeable premium for Carrizo anymore. For the deal to make sense for Carrizo's shareholders, the combined company would certainly need to hit its synergy targets as well as make use of its improved liquidity situation.

Amended Offer

Callon reduced its offer for Carrizo to a fixed exchange ratio of 1.75 Callon shares per share of Carrizo common stock. This was down from the initial ratio of 2.05 Callon shares per Carrizo share. The downward revision was prompted by the Callon shareholder opposition to the deal.

Carrizo and Callon note that this new exchange ratio represents a 6.7% premium to Carrizo shareholders based on the closing price of both companies on July 12, prior to the original merger announcement. However, this new exchange ratio only represents a premium of around 1% to Carrizo's trailing 60-day volume weighted average price (as of July 12). The minimal premium appears to be why the 60-day volume weighted average price was not mentioned in the latest release, unlike the initial release.

Carrizo typically traded below 2.05x Callon's share price (more typically around 1.95x) after the deal announcement, reflecting some skepticism that the deal would go through at the original terms. Carrizo is now trading at around the 1.75x amended exchange value.

Valuation And Operational Performance

Carrizo's operational performance looks fairly good right now. It reported 69,971 BOEPD in total production in Q3 2019, with 65% of that production being oil. That should keep it on track to hit its previous total production guidance numbers for the year, while its oil percentage is likely to end up around 2% to 3% higher than the 63% that it had guided for before.

Carrizo also mentioned that it has reduced its well costs significantly, bringing its projected Delaware Basin well costs down around 14% and its Eagle Ford well costs down around 8%.

Callon's amended offer for Carrizo values it at around 3.4x EBITDAX (based on Callon's current share price and current production levels). The previous offer (2.05 Callon shares for one Carrizo share) would have valued it at around 3.6x EBITDAX.

The difference in valuation multiples isn't that great, but the negative impact on Carrizo's shareholders from the revised offer is fairly sizable. A 3.4x EBITDAX valuation multiple for Carrizo seems a bit low, although not particularly out of line for the current state of the market.

Synergies And Liquidity

Given that Callon is not really paying a premium for Carrizo anymore, the combined company would need to realize its planned savings from operational synergies and the elimination of corporate expense redundancies for the deal to make sense for Carrizo's shareholders. The savings are said to potentially add up to over $100 million per year.

Source: Callon and Carrizo

Aside from that, the combined company would be in a better position for liquidity than Carrizo, which had $865 million borrowed under its credit facility (with $1.25 billion in elected commitments) at the end of Q3 2019.

Conclusion

Callon's revised bid for Carrizo has placated some of its shareholders, but the result is that there is not really any premium for Carrizo shareholders anymore. The revised exchange ratio would have only been a 1% premium to Carrizo's 60-day volume weighted average price at the time and now values Carrizo at a relatively middling 3.4x EBITDAX based on Callon's current share price.

For the deal to make sense for Carrizo's shareholders, there would have to be a reasonably high confidence around the $100+ million in annual run rate savings being achieved. A combined company would have more liquidity as well, with Carrizo's credit facility being fairly heavily utilized at the moment.

