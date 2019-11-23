Taseko Mines: Waiting For Financing News About Florence Copper

We are in a bit of a holding pattern now with regards to Taseko Mines (TGB), as we wait to find out more about its plans to finance Florence Copper. Gibraltar's results are fairly mediocre at $2.65 copper, but Florence Copper would have much better margins at that copper price. Getting Florence Copper financed at a reasonable price appears to be the biggest potential catalyst for Taseko's stock (other than a major jump in copper prices).

Gibraltar's Results

It appears that Taseko's results from Gibraltar over the next couple years will be fairly similar to its current results. It mentioned that the copper head grade should be around 0.25% or 0.26%. This would translate into approximately 135 million pounds of copper production per year (100% basis).

The cost per ton milled (including capitalized stripping) crept up a bit again in Q3 2019 to 12.36 CAD. Taseko has noted that costs (such as labor and taxes among various items) tend to creep up over time and discussed a plan to invest 12 million CAD over the next year to year and a half that would help reduce its cost per ton milled by approximately 0.45 CAD per ton.

CAD Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Per Ton Milled $11.68 $11.87 $12.69 $12.45 $11.86 $12.36

That would be a pretty quick payback period (of around a year) and may help reduce its costs back down to around 12 CAD per ton milled at least temporarily.

Gibraltar's total operating costs (C1) may then end up at around 2.10 USD to 2.15 USD per pound, including the impact of capitalized stripping.

This would translate into close to 35 million USD EBITDAX (with capitalized stripping treated as an expense) for Taseko based on current copper prices of around 2.64 USD per pound.

Florence Copper Financing

Taseko indicated that it is seriously considering selling a minority stake in Florence Copper to help fund the project. It is also continuing to look at options such as streaming deals and taking on more bank debt and may have something in place by early next year.

As part of its London listing process, Taseko has put up a prospectus with updated info about Florence Copper. The estimated initial capital costs have gone up from 204 million USD to 227 million USD. Taseko currently expects to have around 55 million USD in the bank at the end of the year, and at current copper prices, it only produces modestly positive cash flow, so it will have to find financing to cover the rest of the costs.

Operating costs have also gone up slightly to 1.13 USD per pound of copper produced. This doesn't include sustaining capital costs (which brings the average total cost up to around 1.62 USD per pound of copper produced), but even with that Florence Copper should still be delivering fine returns at current copper prices.

Source: Taseko Mines

One thing to note is that the latest economic analysis uses a copper price of 3.10 USD per pound to get to the after-tax NPV of 667 million USD (8% discount rate). Using a copper price of 2.64 USD per pound instead would bring this down to around 437 million USD. That would be a fairly conservative long-term copper price though, and economic assessment also uses a conservative 65% recovery rate. Taseko believes it can achieve a 70% recovery rate, which would add around 123 million USD to after-tax NPV at 3.10 USD per pound copper. A combination of 70% recovery rate and 2.64 USD copper would probably result in after-tax NPV somewhere near 520 million USD.

Conclusion

With copper prices languishing at levels that are fairly mediocre for Gibraltar, getting Florence Copper financed at a reasonable cost will be an important catalyst for Taseko. This will give Taseko an asset that should generate solid margins even with 2.50 or 2.60 USD copper prices. Even at $2.50 copper, Florence Copper's NPV appears to be more than Taseko's current enterprise value.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.