Match Group Spin-Off: Sell Match, Buy IAC

Sell Match Group shares and use proceeds to buy IAC Group to benefit from IAC's ownership of Match while also benefiting from a collection of other valuable assets.

IAC's stake in Match Group will be spun off to shareholders in 2020.

Overview

On October 11th, 2019, IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) announced in an SEC filing that it has brought a proposal to the board of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to separate IAC's ~80% equity interest in the company. Since discussions appear to be at a preliminary stage, there is not yet a timetable for the transaction to be completed. In the filing, IAC made it clear that the transaction would be tax-free for both IAC and MTCH shareholders.

Why the Spin-Off?

In an interview with Forbes a few weeks ago, IAC Chairman and Senior Executive Barry Diller spoke at length about his desire to spin off Match (and ANGI (NASDAQ:ANGI)) in order to "start inventing again". Essentially, he boils it down to a reduction in size while maintaining a massive pile of cash in order to make new investments. As noted by other analysts, this move is very similar to what he has done with IAC in the past when he has spun off other notable companies such as Ticketmaster and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE). Additionally, this spin-off is a chance to reward IAC shareholders, as the SEC filing states that immediately upon the closing of the transaction, MTCH will be mandated to access the debt capital markets to borrow a not yet specified amount in order to pay a special dividend to IAC shareholders. Finally, there is a provision in the filing that would allow IAC to sell shares in the New Match prior to the spin-off, allowing the company to extract cash out of this investment, presumably to invest in new companies.

Spin-Off Overview

Company

Match Group owns and operates a number of different online dating products and services, including Tinder, Match, Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, Hinge, and more.

The company makes money through both subscriptions to these products (be it a required subscription like Match.com or a premium version like Tinder) and ads shown on these platforms. Overall, Match.com has a solid business, with mid-30s EBITDA margins and a growing user base as the stigma of online dating continues to drop and more people are comfortable with meeting a romantic interest on their phones or computers. We would expect that this should do well in any economy, as people will still date and try to find partners no matter what the economy is doing.

Source: FactSet

Industry

Most significantly in recent years, the online dating industry has absolutely exploded. The stigma around meeting romantic partners on the Internet, although it still exists to a certain degree, is much more socially acceptable now.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Per Statista, there are now over 200mm active online dating service subscribers, with that number expected to grow at a 4% CAGR through the next five years. Although the U.S. market is rather saturated with online dating apps and a significant lack of stigma, international markets provide the greatest area of user growth. As cultures become more and more progressive when it comes to relationships, it becomes much easier for younger people to date online.

Competitors

Most of Match's businesses compete against one another for users. However, many dating app users simply just use multiple different dating apps to increase their odds of finding a compatible partner. Other, privately-held companies like Bumble challenge some of Match's portfolio companies, but generally speaking, Match has done a good job of acquiring upstart competitors before they begin to really take share in a significant way from its established brands.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) recently launched an online dating service in the U.S. However, investors aren't overly concerned with competition from Facebook due to a few reasons:

Facebook doesn't have the best track record with regards to privacy. Will online daters trust Facebook with their most sensitive information? Match is a pure play while online dating is a minor part of Facebook's overall strategy. Most online daters use multiple services at the same time.

Customers

Customers of Match companies are twofold. First, you have the premium customers on Match's services, ones that either pay extra for free apps in order to gain some kind of advantage over other free users to gain more matches. The second set of customers is advertisers. Especially on free apps and websites, Match runs targeted advertisements at users.

Quality of Business

There is very little capital intensity required to grow these businesses, as the only significant capital outlay is the initial software build-out. Given limited capital intensity, MTCH generates a very high return on invested capital as shown below.

Source: Match 10-K and Stock Spin-off Investing

What to Do

Match Group is a terrific business with a great outlook.

As you would expect, it's priced as such.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

Despite its high valuation, one could argue that MTCH is still an attractive investment at its current price.

I would argue, however, that IAC is the more compelling investment. Currently, IAC owns 226MM shares of MTCH and 421MM shares of ANGI.

As shown below, IAC stub (value excluding the company's ownership of ANGI and MTCH) is negative $1.5BN.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing

Further, IAC has significant value besides its stakes in MTCH and ANGI.

StubCo

Let's call the collection of businesses (excluding MTCH and ANGI) that IAC owns "StubCo". These businesses extend across sectors, with IAC either wholly owning or having partial stakes in the companies.

Source: Stock Spin-Off Investing

On the publishing side, most of these companies focus on the digital publishing space. The key asset in this group is Dotdash, a company that IAC actually reports as its own segment in its financials. Dotdash (formerly About.com) is an American digital media company that publishes articles and videos about various subjects across categories including health, home, food, finance, tech, beauty, lifestyle, travel and education. Its revenues, like all of the publishing companies IAC owns, are derived from advertising on its articles.

When looking at the applications segment, it is bifurcated into essentially two businesses. First, it has its legacy business - desktop applications. This is a declining business that spits off free cash flow as it requires no incremental spend and generates revenues through getting a cut whenever a user's search queries submitted through the application are directed to Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) paid listings. On the other hand, the applications segment has a collection of mobile apps and games. Most of these are subscription based, allowing for a solid recurring revenue base.

Most of the video segment revenue comes from Vimeo, its key asset in the space. Vimeo is a video platform for more niche content, focused on businesses and individual content creators. I personally use Vimeo to post my live call replays and believe the product is excellent. It's also sticky.

On its platform, Vimeo charges a monthly subscription to creators at a low price point, with retention over 80%.

Finally, IAC has a collection of VC investments and real estate. Historically, IAC has done a great job investing in early stage companies and seeing them through to an exit, with past ventures including Ticketmaster, Expedia, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), and Match.com. Currently, its portfolio includes impressive investments in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), Refinery29, and Stripe (STRIP), among others. Its real estate includes its Manhattan headquarters, which it owns, and a few other properties as well.

Essentially, the market is valuing the collection of these businesses at negative ~$1.9bn, when in reality, their value is much higher than that.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing

In this conservative case, we estimate the value of the collection of stub businesses (including real estate) at ~$2.3BN, a significantly higher value than the negative ~$1.6BN that the market assigns to the value of these businesses.

One way to play this anomaly would be to buy IAC and short MTCH/ANGI enabling you to profit from the shrinking of the discount.

However, MTCH is expensive to borrow.

Therefore, the better option is to just sell the shares of MTCH that you own and use the proceeds to buy IAC.

That way you will benefit from MTCH's positive fundamentals, but pay a significantly cheaper price.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Thanks for reading!

Capitalize On Spin-offs Stock Spin-offs are a well established market anomaly. As a category, they consistently outperform the market over the long term. At Stock Spin-off Alpha, I focus exclusively on uncovering the most promising spin-offs for your portfolio. I also cover all other stock spin-offs even if I’m not recommending them. Join today and get immediate access to my best ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.