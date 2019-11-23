EUR/AUD Is Showing Potential For A Bullish Breakout

As EUR/AUD continues to consolidate in its current area, we should look for the pair to make an attempt for 1.6625 (current price: ~1.62), possibly even by 2020.

This author believes that there is a good possibility that the yield spread continues to improve, enabling the EUR/AUD pair to break out of its trading range (above the key level of 1.6360).

The interest rate spread offered by the bond market is weaker than the difference between the ECB and RBA central bank rates. This pessimism offers an 'unwind' potential (upward).

The EUR/AUD pair is trading around a key level, identified by this author as being around 1.6360. This is the midpoint of the range established from 2008 through 2012.

At the time of writing, EUR/AUD was trading at the price of around 1.6240. This is an important area, close to 1.6360, whose significance is illuminated in the chart below. In the chart, which uses monthly candlesticks, I have shaded in the area which begins with the monthly high in October 2008 and ends with the monthly low found in August 2012. The midpoint is about 1.6360, a price which serves as an effective midpoint of this area.

As you can see, the low of August 2012, the price has recovered and attempted to break the midpoint of this range on numerous occasions. However, EUR/AUD has nevertheless failed to sustain a higher price above this area.

The central bank rates from the European Central Bank and the Reserve Bank of Australia (for reference) are shown below, highlighted in red. (Table sourced from Investing.com.) As you can see, while both rates are low, the RBA's rate of 0.75% remains higher.

In a recent article, I touched upon the pessimism that the prevailing weakness of the Australian dollar reflects, yet even the Australian dollar has held up against the euro. The fact remains that even if Australia's economic data falls short of expectations, and the eurozone's data outperforms, it would still take a significant shift in both directions for the 'delta' (difference) between those rates to converge to (net-net) favor the euro.

If the RBA's rate of 0.75% has a positive lead of 0.75% (versus the ECB's comparable rate of zero), it means Australia is likely to remain a more attractive currency to hold (because of the positive yield), although admittedly only on an "all else equal" basis. In the chart below, I zoom into weekly candlesticks and check this 0.75% number against the interest rate spread between the one-year interest rates offered by German bonds (to represent the euro) and Australian bonds. (The spread is shown in red.)

As you can see, in recent times, the increase in the EUR/AUD pair (i.e., euro strength) has been supported by an albeit lagging rise in the interest rate spread. In other words, the gap has closed somewhat, but it remains negative. Also importantly, the one-year spread remains negative 1.45% (per the chart above), which indicates a pessimistic view of the euro relative to the Australian dollar (at least from a rates perspective).

On the other hand, one could argue that the pessimism could force the euro upward against the Australian dollar if things were to reverse. Perhaps the market is pricing in an interest rate spread that is in fact too negative? Perhaps we may get better numbers out of Germany, France, and other major European nations, with increased uncertainty in Australia? This currency pair certainly has room to surprise the market.

If we zoom further in to the daily candlestick chart, we get a nearer-term view. I have shaded in the immediate daily trading range from my own perspective (note that I am maintaining the red horizontal line which illustrates 1.6360, the longer-term level I drew attention to at the beginning of this article).

As you can see, the short-term interest rate differential has improved strongly, but is now making lower highs, just as the EUR/AUD pair is making lower highs. However, the recent lows of early November 2019 are higher than the low of September 2019. Therefore, what I anticipate for this pair in the near term is continued stabilization and consolidation in this trading range area, as it is not immediately clear what the market is positioning for.

I would, however, remind you of my prior comment, that the interest rate spread still seems pessimistic (i.e., pessimistic for the euro, and optimistic for the Australian dollar in this case, relatively speaking). If the yield were to rise further from -1.45% to -0.75% (i.e., to reflect the delta between the central bank rates), we could easily see another ramp upward in the EUR/AUD pair.

Because of the negative carry (i.e., negative interest rate spread) on this trade, going long may not be so attractive given the uncertainty. Nevertheless, if I were to take a tactical position, it would (on balance) be on the long side. There seems to be greater potential for the euro to break upward against the Australian dollar at this time.

If EUR/AUD were to fall to the bottom of this trading range (around 1.5895), we should be looking for the pair to maintain support. A break out of this range, especially if confirmed by a weakening interest rate spread, would cause great cause for concern (i.e., we may see a long-term bearish reversal). However, if the price can remain above 1.5895, I see potential for the pair to break the top of the range (around 1.6625), possibly before 2020.

