Stocks Snap Winning Streak As REITs Sputter

Lower mortgage rates continue to be a significant tailwind for the US housing industry in 2019, which continues to be one of the bright spots for the broader US economy as we head into year-end.

Led by another week of solid housing data, economic data has generally come in better than expected over the past several weeks. Building permits climbed to a 12-year high in October.

The top-performing sector for much of this year, gains have been harder to come by for the real estate sector, which finished the week lower by 1% despite the retreat in yields.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

US equity markets finished the week modestly lower, snapping a six-week winning streak, as the on-again-off-again status of "Phase 1" of the U.S.-China trade deal continues to oscillate the major indexes. It was a jam-packed week of economic data, retail earnings, and political drama in Washington. Led by another week of solid housing data, economic data has generally come in better than expected over the past several weeks, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak alive. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished lower by 0.3% led by the healthcare and financials sectors while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) declined 0.6% on the week.

The top-performing sector for much of this year, gains have been harder to come by for the real estate sector over the last month as yields have stabilized and investors have turned to more "risk-on" equity sectors as recessionary fears have waned. The broad-based Real Estate ETF (VNQ) fell by 1.1% this week, declining for the second week out of the last three despite the 6 basis point decline in the 10-year Treasury Yield (IEF), which ended the week at 1.77%. Data center and industrial REITs were the lone real estate sectors in positive territory for the week, while mall REITs were hit hard after disappointing results from Macy's (M) as the troubles continue for the enclosed-mall-based retailers, issues that we discussed in our recent report on the sector, Mall REITs: Do or Die Time.

Despite solid housing data, the Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, finished the week lower by 1.1% as soft performance from the residential REITs and home improvement retailers weighed on the index. Home Depot (HD) missed on comp sales targets in 3Q19 and it's lowered full-year comp sales outlook but was notably optimistic about the health of the housing market. The next day, Lowe's (LOW) reported better-than-expected results, boosting full-year earnings outlook and maintaining its same-store growth forecasts. Real estate technology names have caught a bid over the last month with another week of strong performance from Zillow (Z), CoreLogic (CLGX), and RealPage (RP).

This week, we published Single-Family Rental REITs: Millennials Knocking On the Door. Millennials - the largest generation in American history - are coming full-steam into the single-family housing markets over the next decade amid a period of historically low housing supply. We continue to believe that the combination of historically low housing supply and strong demographic-driven demand has provided a favorable macroeconomic backdrop for not only single-family rental REITs but also for companies involved across the US housing industry over the next decade.

The success of the SFR REIT industry is closely intertwined with the growth and success of the real estate technology industry. The "prop-tech" players including Zillow, Redfin (RDFN), CoreLogic, RealPage, along with hundreds of smaller start-ups have helped to streamline the buying, selling, and managing of real estate properties which have enabled the "institutionalization" of the single-family rental market, which we see as a positive development for both renters and investors alike.

Real Estate Earnings Review

This week, we also published our Real Estate Earnings Recap. REITs aren't bonds, but they sure act that way. The near-lockstep correlation between REITs and 10-Year Treasury Yields has been a continuing theme throughout the post-recession period and hasn't shown any signs of letting up in 2019. While we've been adamant that based on the underlying property-level fundamentals REITs shouldn't be nearly as rate-sensitive as they have been, the market feels otherwise, perhaps explained in part by the high degree of passive ownership of REIT shares. Thankfully for REIT investors, the "rates-up, REIT-down" paradigm that dogged the REIT sector from 2016 to 2018 works both ways and the sharp reversal in long-term interest rates has been a boon for the domestic-focused, defensively-oriented REIT sector.

Recovery equity valuations mean that REITs can begin to get back to doing what they do best: utilizing their access to equity capital markets - one of their primary competitive advantages over private market peers - to accretively grow via external acquisitions. This valuation premium has allowed REITs to kick-start external growth, which has historically been responsible for more than half of FFO per share growth across the REIT sector since the dawn of the Modern REIT era in the early 1990s. REITs were net buyers again in 3Q19, buying $14.4 billion in assets while disposing of $9.6 billion. The $4.9 billion in net acquisitions was the largest quarterly "buy" since 1Q18, and we expect this trend to continue into 2020 given the favorable valuation environment. We break down the acquisition activity for each of the REIT sectors later in this report.

After sliding from 2016 through 2018, REIT growth metrics have generally reaccelerated over the past several quarters, but the positive momentum paused in 3Q19. Reported by NAREIT on a TTM basis, the pullback in the third quarter was due primarily to weakness from the mall REIT sector over the last year, which recorded -0.2% same-store NOI growth in the quarter, the first time a major REIT sector has recorded negative NOI growth since 2011. For the overall REIT averages, after growing at the fastest rate since 2016 in 2Q19, FFO and dividends per share grew by 3.4% and 2.1%, respectively, in 3Q19 over the last 12 months. Same-store NOI growth retreated from a downwardly revised 2.4% in 2Q19 to 1.9% in 3Q19, but comparable metrics get easier over the next several quarters.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Starts & Building Permits Remain Solid

Housing data showed signs of continued reacceleration this week as the US Census Bureau reported better-than-expected Housing Starts and Building Permits data. The combination of lower mortgage rates and pent-up demographic-driven demand has spurred a recovery in new home construction this year following the "mini-housing recession" experienced in 2018. The US Census Bureau reported that housing starts jumped 8.5% year-over-year on a seasonally adjusted annual basis to a reading of 1.31 million units in October. The gains were broad-based with single-family rising for the fifth consecutive month and multifamily showing signs of reacceleration as well.

The monthly rate of Building Permits jumped to new 12-year highs in October, eclipsing the prior highs set back in August. A surge in multifamily permits led October's jump. At an SAAR rate of 1.46 million units, total permits jumped 14.1% from the same period last year, led by a 27.5% jump in multifamily and a 7.4% rise in multifamily permitting activity. Like housing starts data, weakness from early 2019 is still weighing on the TTM data, but the growth rate for total permits broke into positive territory in October on a TTM basis for the first time since late 2018.

This report is consistent with homebuilder sentiment data earlier in the week. Homebuilders remain quite confident, according to data released on Monday morning from the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB). With a reading of 70, the NAHB reported that the Housing Market Index remained near the highest level in two years, but ticked lower from last month's reading of 71. (Readings above 50 are positive). While a slight decline from last month's 18-month high, November's data suggests that we should see a continued reacceleration in single-family homebuilding activity into 2020. Among the three subcomponents, Current Sales fell two points to 76, Futures Sales increased one point to 77, and Buyer Traffic fell one point to 53.

More Strong Home Sales Data

The busy week for housing data rolled on with Existing Home Sales data reported by the NAR on Thursday morning. Existing Home Sales beat consensus estimates in October, climbing to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.46 million, up 4.6% from the same month last year. This marked the fourth straight month of year-over-year increases in existing sales and comes on the back of solid Homebuilder Sentiment and Housing Starts & Building Permits data earlier this week. On a trailing twelve-month basis, existing home sales remain lower by roughly 2.5%, but as shown in the chart below, the faster-responding seasonally-adjusted rate has shown significant reacceleration over the last six months.

Lower mortgage rates continue to be a significant tailwind for the broader US housing industry in 2019, which continues to be one of the bright spots for the broader US economy as we head into year-end. Residential fixed investment produced a positive contribution to GDP growth in 3Q19 for the first time in six quarters, and we see that theme continuing into 2020. At 3.99%, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate is exactly 100 basis points lower than the 4.99% level in the same week last year. Over the past half-decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales, as highlighted in the chart below, suggesting that the reacceleration seen this year may still have plenty of room to run. New Home Sales data is reported by the Census Bureau next Monday.

2019 Performance Recap

While gains have been harder to come-by for the real estate sector over the last quarter following a red-hot first half of 2019, the broad-based real estate indexes remain higher by 23% YTD on a price basis, slightly lagging the 24% gains on the S&P 500. The Housing Index has climbed 28% this year with all eight US housing industry sectors higher by at least 15% this year, led by the 50% gain from the single-family homebuilders. At 1.77%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 91 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 150 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

Last week, in addition to our Mall REIT report, we also published Cell Tower REITs: Dealers To The 5G Arms Race. After a hot start to 2019, the high-flying cell tower REIT sector has cooled over the last quarter as investors seek certainty regarding the timing of network deployment post-merger. After a hot start to 2019, the high-flying cell tower REIT sector has cooled over the last quarter as investors seek certainty regarding the timing of network deployment post-merger. Fundamentally, cell tower REITs delivered another strong quarter in 3Q19 and continue to deliver sector-leading AFFO growth at nearly 10%. We believe that macro cell towers will continue to be the "hub" of wireless networks for the foreseeable future.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

Despite the condensed Thanksgiving-shortened week, it'll be another busy slate of economic data in the week ahead. New Home Sales for October are released on Tuesday with analysts expecting 709k units, which would be a 27% surge from October 2018. Also on Tuesday, we'll see both the Case Shiller and the FHFA Home Price Index for September. On Wednesday, Pending Home Sales data is released, as is PCE inflation data and personal income and spending data. We'll also get the second estimate on 3Q19 GDP growth, which is expected to remain unchanged from the initial reading of 1.9%. Markets will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close early on Friday with stock markets closing at 1pm and the bond market closing at 2pm.

