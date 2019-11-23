Sorry, Oil Bears: The Party Is Over And It's Time To Go Home

Supply is weakening on an ongoing basis, and we are likely going to see outright declines in supply within one year.

It's been a traumatic few months in the oil markets with the price of crude influenced by a variety of forces causing substantial volatility. While much ink has been spilled regarding oil market fundamentals and directional calls, I believe that a large-scale switch into outright bullishness is entering the market and will be more acknowledged in the near future. Specifically, I believe that in the coming months, we will see one of the largest rallies in the price of crude oil in several years as the market is caught by surprise in regards to crude fundamentals.

The Balance

As always, when I start an analysis of crude markets, I start from the objective standpoint of looking at the balance as seen through the lens of a five-year range of inventories.

When we examine the seasonal changes in crude oil in relation to its recent history, what we are essentially doing is looking at the end result of the battle between supply and demand. Much like a chart of stock price records the financial battle wrought across various exchanges, the chart of inventories shows the underlying war between producers and consumers over the commodity.

As you can see in the prior chart, there is a very interesting development afoot: the balance is shifting downwards. In other words, as the year has progressed, we've seen the level of crude inventories fall versus the levels of the prior year which has resulted in a progressive decrease in the year-over-year build in stocks.

If the current trajectory continues, we will see a year-over-year draw in stocks within the next month. To put this into bullish and bearish terms - this essentially means that the bear trade (which was largely based on growing stocks) is potentially over and the bulls are likely to dominate once again. To examine the last time this occurred, look back in the May-June 2017 time frame. Here's a chart of what happened to the price of crude oil the last time the market switched into a cycle of declining stocks.

This is what a bull market in crude oil looks like - declining stocks lead to rising prices in a cycle which can last for several months. We are a short matter of weeks away from entering into the first year-over-year decline seen since this last rally. As we'll discuss in the following sections, I believe it's entirely possible to see a rally of similar magnitude in the coming year.

Demand

Let's begin our fundamental dive with an examination of weekly refining demand. Refining demand was very poor this year (as the bears rightly noted), but recent weeks have marked an uptick in activity.

While demand remains below the five-year average, we should consider it tepid. Given that it's near the bottom of the five-year range, we can classify demand as dismal. This is the weakest spot in the U.S. balance at this point - incredibly poor demand has been seen throughout this entire year.

Luckily for overall crude demand, there is another component which represents a draw on barrels: exports.

Crude exports have remained strong through the year, and as seen in a long-range chart perspective, have simply continued to smash through the ceiling.

Exports have truly been the saving grace for the demand side of the equation in that growth in exports has essentially offset the weakness in refining demand, keeping the overall crude oil demand figure roughly healthy for the year.

Going forward, I believe that we will see exports continue to grow given that they have demonstrated no clear constraints at this point. Also, I expect refining demand to recover through year-end simply based on the seasonal factors of run patterns. Going forward, it's anyone's guess what IMO 2020 will do to overall crude balances, but given the fact that in general the marine fuel spec change will require lighter barrels, this is certainly a bullish pull on the United States since its production is heavily on the light/sweet side.

Supply

The supply side of the balance is where the oil bulls' thesis shines. To cut straight to the chase, the growth in production is collapsing...

…while overall imports continue to tank due to OPEC cuts.

These ongoing OPEC cuts have resulted in almost every week of the year coming in below the five-year range of imports.

Unfortunately for the oil bears, this weakness in imports is at minimum going to continue through OPEC's current deadline of March of 2020. However, recent market rumors suggest that in its December meeting, OPEC will extend these cuts later into 2020.

For oil traders, the supply side of the balance is where the most risk and volatility lies. At present, we have a largely unmonitored trend of collapsing production growth, which if not staved will see outright declines in year-over-year changes in production within one year. Imports are slated to remain subdued through a good amount of 2020 and OPEC is likely to keep up the pressure until prices respond as it desires (by increasing).

I have said it before and I'll say it again: OPEC wins. If you have the ability to swing around ~30 million barrels per day of supply to accomplish your will and the price of oil is not sufficient to balance budgets, OPEC will do whatever it takes to fix the situation. Given that OPEC volumes represent around 30% of the overall consumption of the world, it has a substantial edge in directing large pricing trends (as demonstrated by the strength in the past few years as a result of its cuts).

The Financial Markets

As I've covered before, I want to keep an eye on what the financial traders are doing because understanding their positioning can help give an understanding of future price trends. Commodities markets can be quite cyclic which means that when traders are largely out of the market, at some point they are going to buy back in and their buying will likely push prices higher. Conversely, when every trader is long, there simply is no money left to push the market higher and prices are likely to fall due to a lack of buyers. As you can see in the above chart, it appears that market positioning has started to shift towards the bullish side.

It appears that in October, the level of open interest in WTI futures as held by money managers marked a bottom. Since then, we have seen the price per barrel rally strongly on the back of increasing net bullish length in the instrument.

What is noteworthy here is that much of this increase in the long/short ratio has actually been due to shorts covering positions rather than fresh long open interest.

What this implies is that at present, the long traders haven't fully participated in the recent move, and when they trade, they will likely be chasing prices since it appears crude oil has already bottomed. Given that the current fundamentals suggest that we will see crude inventories continue to fall over the next few months on slowing production, low imports, and growing exports, I believe that traders will be required to chase prices, thus furthering the coming price rise.

Unfortunately for the oil bears, I believe the fundamental case is closed for this cycle. The production bubble has popped while imports are going to remain low essentially until OPEC is happy with the price. Simple supply and demand indicates that we are going to see stocks draw - and as the data would suggest, falling stocks are associated with rising prices.

Given that the current trajectory in stocks will see us at an outright decline in inventories by 20% over the next year, it's time to buy crude oil to capture the changing fundamentals.

Conclusion

Inventories have continued to weaken on a year-over-year basis, and we should see outright declines before the year is out. Crude demand has remained tepid with growing exports being the only saving grace of that side of the balance. Supply is weakening on an ongoing basis, and we are likely going to see outright declines in supply within one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.