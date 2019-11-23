Livent Corp.: A Heavily Discounted Lithium Producer With High Growth Potential From The Electric Vehicle Market

Summary

After entering a bubble last year, lithium prices have collapsed due to a glut in the market.

To meet rapidly rising lithium demand for electric vehicles, most lithium producers are working to ambitiously expand production.

As long as 2020 and thereafter EV sales estimates are roughly accurate, the lithium glut is likely to decline.

I believe that Livent Corp. will be the primary benefactor of another potential bull market in lithium as it has the highest profit margins and the most undervalued by most metrics.

An expected rise in crude oil prices could further catalyze EV sales growth over the coming five years.