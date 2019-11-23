S&P 500 Weekly Update: Another New High As Investors Mull Over The Trade Rumors

Investors have witnessed these periods of strength and resiliency in 2019 before. This rally is not so unusual at all.

The argument for a pullback gets stronger, but so does the chase for performance into year end.

"All men make mistakes, but only wise men learn from their mistakes." - Winston Churchill

In many ways, this bull market has behaved just like many others before it. However, that's not how it is perceived by some. There are a few catch phrases that have been associated with this market, but lately there is one that stands out. A popular comment heard these days:

"The market doesn't care".

This refers to the fact that many can't understand how the major indices are at these levels while there are so many "issues" around.

Really? That depends on how an individual perceives what is taking place right in front of their eyes. There is a contingent that believes that every headline is dismissed, and stock prices rise no matter what. Of course, they are referring to all of the negative headlines we are subject to on a daily basis.

Stocks have persistently defied the skeptics who have pointed to all of the negatives that can be dreamed up. For some, that just adds to their negativity and their belief that the stock market can't be trusted. Problem is, what they refer to as news is just an extension of the myopic view that has been around the stock market for a while. Believe it or not this situation has now gotten worse.

How can it be that this market is going up with so many controversial headlines out of D.C.? The ongoing negative commentary about trade tariffs, tepid economic data here in the U.S., and downright anemic global data continues. The S&P 500 is like Teflon, no event seems to stick, and so the conclusion is that all are complacent and the market doesn't care.

Consider that the stock market and the individuals who are moving billions around each day definitely care, and they care about what really matters. So those making statements that the market doesn't care are doing a great disservice to investors who are listening to that rhetoric. It paints a picture that is based on a narrative having one believe that no matter what comes up the market will keep rising, and there is little behind the market upswing. A deceptive message that couldn't be further from the truth.

Maybe market participants need to step back and see where we have been regarding the backdrop that was with investors for a while. North Korea was talking nuclear and shooting missiles, the Fed was raising rates, the yield curve flattened, then inverted, the bond market was sending signals, and more trade tariffs were announced.

Today, North Korea is out of the headlines, the Fed is cutting rates, the yield curve has steepened, some trade tariffs have been delayed as positive rhetoric on progress has replaced the daily dose of negative headlines.

Assuming you have a grasp of how the stock market works, there should be little surprise as to what has occurred. This was a simple reaction to what was mentioned last week, change. This time around it was positives that replaced a lot of the perceived negatives.

Consider that these changes not only kept the market resilient and destroyed the bear market forecasts, but they also pushed the S&P to new all-time highs. There continues to be a choice for investors. Close your mind and see only negative outcomes for all of the "issues" that are concerning, or open your mind and see the possibility for change.

The weekend news of an unexpected interest rate cut in China reports that US-China trade talks were ongoing, and more violence in Hong Kong led to muted trading with the three major indices advancing fractionally to new market highs as the trading week started. The major indices fought off disappointing earnings from two retailers, Home Depot (HD) and Kohl's (KSS), and remained buoyant as sector rotation remained in vogue. Semiconductors which have had a huge run were weaker, but many biotech stocks that have lagged were very strong. Despite the "overbought" situation, astute investors continue to see plenty of opportunities.

Investors were then treated to more of the typical "sources said" commentary. Headlines indicating that Phase One of the trade deal may not get done until 2020 took over the day. Some traders apparently forgot that 2020 is six weeks away, so the sell button was the first choice as the expected knee-jerk reaction was negative. The REAL backdrop is ANY pullback is to be expected, no matter what happened regarding "trade", or any other issue for that matter. So, savvy Investors sat back and watched the stock market's version of the Keystone Cops have their moment in the sun.

At the end of the week, the first effort at a real sale of stocks in weeks wasn't successful for the bears, as all major indices bounced back. Given that the S&P was coming off six straight weekly gains, the longest stretch in two years for the index, this week's give-back was only 10 points. Perhaps the skeptics will have more luck next week. Guessing is a tough way to harvest profits.

Global equity markets took a bit of a pause this week, but most remain overbought within their trading ranges. The major exception is China, where weakness in Hong Kong has also hurt onshore markets: Shanghai is further from trend than any other global market, and New Zealand is the only non-Chinese equity market below its 50-day moving average.

Chinese markets are also notable in that they are the only group more than 10% below 52-week highs. Mexico and Brazil both saw declines within their trading range as well, but they haven't legged below trend yet. The decline in prices has also helped extend the Chinese market status as the cheapest in the world on a trailing earnings basis.

Dividend yields are much higher in Europe: they're over 4% in the UK, Italy, and Spain, while Singapore and Australia also offer 4% yields.

Economy

As a result of the current employment situation, Mortgage delinquencies are at 25-year lows. While the talk about consumer debt always revolves around the rise in "Total" debt, the emphasis should be placed on the percent of growth in debt. While nominal debt balances continue to rise, a number of debt types have seen a sharp slowdown in balance growth year over year. That metric tells us the situation is well under control.

Source: Bespoke

Credit card utilization remains stable. There is no spike in credit card utilization as we have seen in times of consumer "stress". No indication of consumer weakness.

Source: Bespoke

The same is true for home equity loans, although of course those loans are a shrinking market.

Philly Fed index rose to 10.4 from 5.6 in October, hence capping a three-month string of declines from an one-year high of 21.8 in July. The -4.1 from February was a three-year low. The components were considerably weaker than the headline, and the ISM adjusted Philly Fed plunged to a nine-month low of 53.5 from 58.2 in October and a 16-month high of 59.9 in September versus a two-year low of 51.9 in February.

November Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index level reported at -3.

Chad Wilkerson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City:

"The survey revealed that Tenth District manufacturing activity continued to decline modestly in November, however expectations for future activity rebounded moderately. Regional factory activity continued to edge down in November, driven again by deterioration in durable goods production. But considerably more firms expect to add workers than reduce their workforce over the next year." The IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 51.9 in November, up from 50.9 during October, to signal the fastest expansion in private sector output since July.

The IHS Markit Flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index posted 51.9 in November, up from 50.9 during October, to signal the fastest expansion in private sector output since July.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"A welcome upturn in the headline index from the flash PMI adds to evidence that the worst of the economy's recent soft patch may be behind us. Output of the combined manufacturing and service sectors rose in November at the fastest rate since July, spurred by improved inflows of new business. Encouragingly, firms took on staff again after two months of headcount reductions, primarily to help deal with rising backlogs of work." "A recovery of manufacturing production growth to a ten-month high is especially welcome news, helping to lift service sector activity growth from recent lows." "However, although improving, the picture of current business conditions remains subdued by standards seen over the past decade and the business mood somber in relation to prospects for the year ahead. The latest survey results are indicative of GDP rising at a modest annualized rate of just 1.5%, with payrolls rising at a monthly clip of approximately 100,000."

University of Michigan sentiment survey headline rises to an upwardly revised four-month high of 96.8 (was 95.7) from 95.5 in October included upward revisions for both components, leaving a big rise for expectations. Perhaps consumers are looking right through the pervasive negativity being portrayed by the media, and focusing on the reality of the situation.

The housing data is not aligning with the talk of an "imminent recession".

NAHB housing market index slipped 1 point to 70 in November after jumping 3 points in October to 71 (which was the highest since February 2018). The index was at 60 a year ago. This is the first monthly decline since June. The weakness was in the single family sales index which declined to 76 after the 3 point increase to 78 in October. The future sales index rose 1 point to 77 after surging 6 points to 76 in October. The index of prospective buyer traffic dipped to 53 from 54. After its largest 10-month increase in more than six years, the pause in homebuilder sentiment should not be worrisome.

Housing starts rebounded 3.8% to 1.31 million in October after falling a revised -7.9% to 1.26 million in September. That is the second best month of the year for starts. Building permits bounced 5.0% in October to 1.46 million following September's -2.4% drop to 1.39 million. That is a new cycle high for permits.

Single family starts increased 2.0% after the 1.0% in September gain rising for a fifth consecutive month. Multifamily starts rebounded 8.6% after a -25.3% September pullback and following a 39.9% surge in August.

U.S. existing home sales bounced 1.9% to a 5.46 million pace in October following September's -2.5% decline to a 5.36 million clip. The 5.50 million pace from August was the firmest since March 2018, and the 4.93 million from January was the weakest going back to November 2015. Single family sales rebounded 2.1% after dropping a revised -2.9% in September.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"Historically low interest rates, continuing job expansion, higher weekly earnings and low mortgage rates are undoubtedly contributing to these higher numbers. We will likely continue to see sales climb as long as potential buyers are presented with an adequate supply of inventory." "The issuance of more housing permits is a very positive sign and a good step toward more inventory. In order to better counter and even slow the increase in housing prices, home builders will have to bring additional homes on the market."

Total housing inventory at the end of October sat at 1.77 million units, down approximately 2.7% from September and 4.3% from one year ago (1.85 million). Unsold inventory sits at a 3.9 month supply at the current sales pace, down from 4.1 months in September and from the 4.3-month figure recorded in October 2018.

The median existing home price for all housing types in October was $270,900, up 6.2% from October 2018 ($255,100), as prices rose in all regions. October's price increase marks 92 straight months of year-over-year gains.

Properties typically remained on the market for 36 days in October, up from 32 days in September and consistent with October 2018 numbers. Forty-six percent of homes sold in October 2019 were on the market for less than a month.

Global Economy

At 50.3 in November, the "flash" IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI fell from 50.6 in October to signal the second-smallest expansion of output across manufacturing and services since the current upturn began in July 2013. The past three months have consequently seen a continual near stagnation of output, contrasting markedly with robust growth seen over the same period one year ago.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The eurozone economy remained becalmed for a third successive month in November, with the lackluster PMI indicative of GDP growing at a quarterly rate of just 0.1%, down from 0.2% in the third quarter." "Manufacturing remains in its deepest downturn for six years amid ongoing trade woes, and November saw further signs of the weakness spilling over to services, notably via slower employment growth." "Resilient jobs growth had provided a key support to the more domestically-focused service sector earlier in the year, but with employment now rising at its slowest pace since early-2015, it's not surprising to see the service sector now also struggling."

Gross Domestic Product of Germany grew 0.1% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. This rate is 0.3% percent higher than the figure of -0.2% published in the second quarter of 2019. The year-on-year change in GDP was 0.5%.

Details showed stronger-than-expected government spending and investment in fixed assets with households' spending in line with estimates. Inventory de-stocking reduced growth by 0.7% quarter over quarter.

In an effort to further stimulate their economy, the People's Bank of China trimmed prime lending rates for one year and five years, dovetailing its recent deposit rate cut. It appears the country is prepared to do what it is necessary to keep the economy humming.

Japan's flash November Manufacturing PMI 48.6 (expected 48.7; last 48.4) and flash Services PMI 50.4 (last 49.7).

The headline IHS Markit / CIPS Flash UK Composite Output Index, which is based on approximately 85% of usual monthly replies, registered 48.5 in November, down from 50.0 in October and below the crucial 50.0 no-change value.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"With an upcoming general election adding to Brexit-related uncertainty about the outlook, it's no surprise to see UK businesses reporting falling output and orders in November. The decline signaled by the flash PMI follows stagnation in October and adds to what has been the survey's worst spell since the recession of 2008-9." "The weak survey data puts the economy on course for a 0.2% drop in GDP in the fourth quarter, and also pushes the PMI further into territory that would normally be associated with the Bank of England adding more stimulus to the economy." "While Brexit issues such as stock-building and car factory closures have led to volatile GDP data so far this year, making monetary policy making especially difficult and encouraging the Bank of England to sit on its hands until the fog clears, the PMI surveys are not only warning that the underlying trend in the economy is deteriorating markedly, but also that the labor market is cooling. A worsening jobs market has the potential to feed through to weaker consumer spending and slower wage growth, thereby undermining two of the key supports to the economy in recent months. The big question will be just how long can the Bank of England hold its nerve in keeping policy unchanged."

Earnings Observations

The Q3 2019 earnings reporting period came to an end with Walmart's (WMT) report. As shown below, the final bottom-line earnings per share beat rate for the season came in at 64.8%.

Source: Bespoke

Last quarter's very low EPS beat rate now looks to be an outlier as this season's beat rate jumped right back in line with readings seen in previous quarters.

The top-line revenue beat rate finished at 57.9%, which was up slightly versus last quarter but still relatively low compared to the very strong readings seen in late 2017 and early 2018.

Source: Bespoke

The Political Scene

The negative effect from trade tariffs has been exaggerated since they were initiated. The value of tariffs paid by importers of goods has risen to 3.1% of total imported goods values. In simple terms, imports are being impacted by a sales tax of roughly 3.1%. That is an awfully small number relative to the headlines associated with trade policy.

The divergence between the narrative and the facts of the economic data can also be seen in trade data reported in the Eurozone. In the chart below, we can see year-over-year growth of exports to non-Eurozone countries.

Source: Bespoke

Total exports are up 5.2% year over year, which as the graphic shows, excluding volatile Irish numbers, were a healthy 4.7% gain. Only a few small countries report extra Eurozone exports down year over year, while among major economies the weakest growth rate is Spain at 3.3%. For Italy (+9.1% YoY), Portugal (+6.5% YoY), France (+5.0% YoY), and even Germany (+4.6% YoY). Export growth hardly looks terrible.

I haven't changed my opinion. This is NOT a "painful trade war" that many said was going to create global havoc. All of the rhetoric on this topic here in the U.S. came with an agenda that continues today.

Despite what I believe, market participants remain fixated on every sentence that has the word "trade" in it. As mentioned in the opening, the initial reaction to the idea that Phase One could be delayed was another example of the short-sighted mindset that exists in the market today.

Perhaps the most important development that no one saw coming, the situation in Hong Kong has entered the picture. Congress passed a bill that essentially supports the protesters in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the People's Republic of China is less than enamored with the course of action taken by the U.S., as they have labeled the faction causing unrest in the city as "terrorists".

Unless both sides can keep their feelings on this situation out of the trade talks, this might be a wedge that will keep both sides "on edge" for a while, as it's apparent each has plenty of conviction behind their stance. Either way, "this too shall pass", and there remains little reason to overact in the midst of all of the trade rumors swirling around.

The Fed

The latest FOMC minutes released this week showed that the committee would not continue easing unless the economy deteriorates further. While the committee won't hesitate to ease further should economic activity disappoint significantly, the degree of easing that the committee has already undertaken is judged as likely to be sufficient to prevent a broader downturn. That's totally consistent with the message that FOMC members have sent via recent communications.

The 10-year Treasury rally ended and now rates have come back to a level (1.77%) seen just before the last breakout.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remained inverted until October 10th. The 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. I maintained from the first day 2/10 treasuries inverted, ONLY a sustained inversion is a meaningful recession signal. History then tells us on average, a recession occurs 18 months after a sustained 2/10 yield curve inversion. None of these yield curves are inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 15 basis points today.

Sentiment

In the short term, positive sentiment has ticked up to levels that raises the potential for some market weakness ahead.

Source: Ned Davis Research

As equities reach all-time highs, the Goldman Sachs Risk Appetite Momentum Indicator has tracked the same way. This indicator is based on the changes in investors' willingness to invest in more risky assets (i.e. equities) versus more risk-averse assets (i.e. government bonds).

The indicator has surged recently reaching levels that have not been seen in over a decade.

The recent market gains have led to fewer bulls among retail investors. The American Association of Individual Investors reported a 6 point drop in bullish sentiment to 34.2% from 40.7%, in the prior week. Bearish sentiment increased by 4 points to 29% from 24.8%. Most of AAII's members are now neutral on the future direction on the market as neutral sentiment rose to 36.72% from 34.46%.

Crude Oil

The weekly inventory report showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 450.4 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% above the five year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 1.8 million barrels last week and are about 2% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Domestic production held firm at its record high of 12.8 million barrels per day while imports rebounded from last week's 5.75 mm bbls/day print. That is the lowest reading of the past five years.

During the past trading week WTI pulled off an interesting feat. Volatility took the price from above both its 50- and 200-day moving averages to below, then back above its 50 day MA in three trading sessions to a 2-month high.

While trading in WTI was volatile, the price settled at $57.93, showing no change for the week.

The Technical Picture

While the S&P was making another new high, the calls for a pullback grow louder. Sometimes what appears to be the "obvious" rarely comes to pass. This week I added the very short-term 10-day moving average (thin Black line) to show how the rally has been strong and resilient. The S&P hasn't closed below that level since October 11th.

Chart courtesy of FeeeStockCharts.com

A move back to the rising 20-day moving average (green line) may be in the cards, and that would be a normal occurrence. The other possibility might be more of this sideways movement until a catalyst can move the markets one way or the other. When looking at the short-term view, it is best to stay flexible in your approach.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long-Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Federated Research:

"Partisanship extends beyond politics. Not only do Republicans and Democrats live in two separate political worlds, it appears they live in totally different economic worlds, as well. A CNBC survey found two-thirds of the country believe the economy will slow going into the New Year." "What was revealing was only 46% of Republicans believe a recession is on the horizon, while a whopping 84% of Democrats believe a recession is imminent. Younger people, 18 to 34, were also the most worried about a recession in 2020."

I continue to tell the same story. Be careful who you are listening to, most are dealing in emotion with little regard to any facts.

The Liz Ann Sonders assessment of this recent survey says it all, and I happen to agree, WOW.

Market Skeptics

Oh boy, I finally ran across an article that explains why stocks have performed the way they have during this bull market. Maybe the Bulls have been right when they say it all does come down to earnings and dividends. The facts presented in the article debunks the nonsensical ramblings of the naysayers that have been wrong for years.

Unfortunately, I also spotted an article here on SA warning everyone that the price to sales ratio of the S&P 500 (2.27) is near levels last seen in 2000 (2.36). The source of that information for the article was none other than Peter Boockvar (of Bleakley Advisory Group). Ladies and gentlemen, this man (Boockvar) has been on the wrong side of the stock market since 2012. However, he seems to have duped another when he highlights this data point.

There are reasons for the price to sales ratio being where it is today. It has everything to do with the earnings lull that has transpired in 2019. Lo and behold we saw the same thing in 2015/2016, the last time corporate earnings flat lined.

I'll close this segment reminding all that the S&P was trading around 2,000 in 2016. Today the index trades north of 3,100. If someone listened, then used that data point to form a strategy and run away from equities because of "so called" overvaluation, they missed the last 1,100 S&P points. That is the difference between a nice retirement and having to work a part time job, and it all occurred in just three years.

People wonder why I stress the importance of checking ALL of the facts before making a decision. It is far better to follow the people that have had the story correct. The folks that continue to ply their wrong footed approach should be avoided like the plague.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Investors seem divided into two camps these days, and both are making a statement. Both the S&P "Value " ETF (IVE) and the S&P "Growth" ETF (IVW) are at new highs. One thing for sure, overall market breadth is strong.

The healthcare sector has been under political siege for a while, and the recent "Medicare For All" commentary has added to the pall that was cast over the group. Patience with this group has been rewarded as the Select Healthcare Sector (XLV) has broken to the upside with a new all-time high posted this week.

Perhaps a change of sentiment is in order, as the breakout was spurred on by some positive news recently. The Trump Administration announced "historic" healthcare price transparency rules that would seem to offset some of the negatives that have been proposed.

Regarding this announcement, analysts favor publicly traded large-cap drugmakers include AstraZeneca (AZN), Bristol-Myers (BMY), Eli Lilly (LLY), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Novartis (NVS), Pfizer (PFE), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Sanofi (SNY). Publicly traded health insurers include Anthem (ANTM), CVS Health's Aetna (CVS), Centene (CNC), Cigna (CI), Health Net, Humana (HUM), Molina Healthcare (MOH), UnitedHealth (UNH) and WellCare (WCG).

In my view, the probability of any "Medicare For All" proposals have a very low probability of ever being enacted, and more than likely are dead on arrival.

Anyone that sold off their large cap technology holdings over political ramblings and inquisitions may have outsmarted themselves. Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a prime target of the incessant anti-business sentiment, and is also posting new all-time highs, up 25+% for the year. While this rhetoric may result in some fines that will be levied as the "pigs at the trough" line up to get their share, this declared "Jihad" will more than likely have little impact on these "targets".

Facebook (FB), the company that has been deemed to be the center of the problem for all of the social ills in the entire world, is up 48% this year.

After hearing from Home Depot and Kohl's on their poor earnings reports, then watching Macy's (M) decline 10%, many were ready to throw in the towel on the retail trade. Lowe's (LOW) and Target (TGT) are saying not so fast. Both stocks reported solid earnings results, and raised forward guidance, and I note are also at new all-time highs.

While some wanted to draw conclusions on the health of the consumer based on the initial poor retail results, it's always better to avoid jumping to a conclusion before we hear, then assess ALL of the information.

The breakout and resumed uptrend for the U.S. market follows an earnings season that didn't feature too many dramatic blow-ups and found plenty of solid results for the largest companies. Much of that was unexpected.

The road to new highs has come with little volatility which is a trademark of a strong bull market. Others would argue the complacent attitude should be viewed as a warning sign. The S&P 500 hasn't had an intraday swing of even 1% in more than a month now. The string of 29 consecutive days without the S&P 500 being down back-to-back days was finally broken this week. That is the longest streak since March 2005. The importance of "strength".

The S&P 500's breakout to new highs in late October has kicked off a resumption in the count of record closing highs with seven since the start of November. With four record closing highs during the April failed breakout, then another nine in June and July, and an additional two last month, the total for 2019 now stands at 23 and well above last year's total.

Last week I posed this question:

"Is there anyone in this forum that believes there will never be a pullback, correction, or perhaps a bear market again?"

Of course we all know that answer, but there are many that may hesitate to answer this question.

"Does anyone doubt that that a strong market move can go on for a while and defy what may appear to be logic?"

The point is history has shown us that both scenarios have a good possibility of occurring at any time. It is far better to realize that probability, and approach investing with the idea that the "expected" outcome rarely occurs.

No matter how strong a move has been it's bound to eventually fizzle out to work off the excess that was created. If one is Bearish, they see a market top being put in now, and the start of a downside trend taking over. The Bullish crowd sees a pause, then a restart of the primary uptrend. One group is projecting and hoping, the other is looking at what is taking place and adjusting to it.

Regardless of how old an investor is or how long they have been investing, one thing that I can assure you is the human emotion that can be found in the markets is always there. It never disappears no matter how long you are involved the markets.

As sure as I write this, there will be a time when we go from a bullish backdrop, where the positive news is accentuated, to one where the bearish news is followed like a pied piper tune. That is the way markets work. It is why staying the course in a prevailing trend increases the chances of success.

Positioning against that dominant trend is a sure way to underperform, and many who defy that principle do so because of "emotion". I like to avoid the people who want to make the situation complex. They like to prey on emotion by offering a lot of confusing details in what amounts to be a whole lot of nothing.

The answer to all of our investment questions is right there in front of us. Keep it simple and follow this trend.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.