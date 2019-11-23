Week 48 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The Momentum Gauges remain positive since the October 15th signal and closed Friday at positive 48 and negative 22. See the timing charts below.

The Federal Reserve conducted another "organic QE easing" this week adding $5.9 billion for a total of $70.8 billion in liquidity in the past 5 weeks.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than 4 or 5 trading days extended again to 108 out of 132 trading weeks (81.82%).

HBIO peaked with +23.27% gains, closing up +9.45% through Friday. All four picks averaged +4.41% through the week extending the streak compared to -0.33% for the S&P 500.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 48 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 132 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 108 out of 132 weeks (81.82%) not including multiple 10% gainers. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +97.26% worst case, buy/hold and without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +10.15% across all four picks.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has resulted in a substantial increase in total gains over 120% since inception.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The signals remain highly positive from October 15th after negative signals from September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these 4 events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. Additionally, the Friday positive anomaly is a very key factor accounting for more than 50% of all the gains in the S&P 500 YTD 2019.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns

(Source: V&M Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes many more combination trades sets as promised:

BMO MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU)/BMO MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) +111.05% Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (SPXL)/ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU) +90.61% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +26.95% Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum (IMOM)/AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +30.96% ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ)/ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (SQQQ) +94.27% Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (TNA)/Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares ETF (TZA) +115.43%

Additional ETF bull/bear combos will be added. The layout allows for any mix of bull/bear featured ETF selections when the Momentum Gauge trade signal is issued.

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than 5 days with 38 out of 47 weeks (80.8%) producing average top returns above 5%. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns this year perform relative to the S&P 500 each week.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best case and worst case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5-day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

TechTarget (TTGT) +104.53%

FormFactor (FORM) +54.88%

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +42.59%

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) +21.68%

eHealth (EHTH) +39.18%

KEMET Corp. (KEM) +44.68%

Collegium (COLL) +71.09%

Zymeworks (ZYME) +92.31%

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) +37.78%

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) +26.22%

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) +30.63%

Sonos (SONO) +9.56%

The Meet Group (MEET) +27.60%

Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) +15.12%

Molecular Templates (MTEM) +50.08%

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) +81.77%

Dorian LPG (LPG) +31.61%

STAAR Surgical Co. (STAA) +38.84%

Cutera (CUTR) +23.20%

Luna Innovations (LUNA) +8.83%

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) +5.65%

Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) +9.45%

Market Conditions into Week 48

The Friday positive anomaly is strengthening again and now reflects more than 50% of all the gains on the S&P 500 YTD.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

This Wednesday the Fed eased by $5.9 billion net with approximately $20 billion added to T-bills and bonds, while reducing mortgaged-backed securities by nearly $14 billion. This brings the total easing to $70.8 billion in liquidity just over the past 5 weeks. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since the Fed started in 2009, we may continue very positive effects in the large gains of the Piotroski, Premium, and Breakout portfolios.

System Open Market Account Holdings - FEDERAL RESERVE BANK of NEW YORK

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from Oct. 15th on the daily momentum chart. The last 5 weeks show the dramatic change toward "organic QE" for the first time in over a year adding $70.8 billion in positive liquidity conditions that are driving market indexes higher into record levels. The distance between the positive/negative momentum gauge lines is narrowing again toward a negative crossover signal. We will continue to watch for confirmation as the Fed easing is likely helping the market sustain its very strong run.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge timing signal is reserved for members and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at 48 Positive and 22 Negative. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 22: Trade Issues Continue, Fed Eased Another $5.9B, S&P 500 Up Again Premarket

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 21: Indexes Flat Ahead Of The Open - China's Trade Negotiator Expresses More Optimism

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 20: Indexes Pulling Back After 6 Weeks Of Gains And Negative Trade Comments From China

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 19: S&P 500, DJIA, Nasdaq 100 Still Climbing To New Record Highs

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 18: S&P 500 Over 3,125 To New Record Highs Premarket With FED Easing $64.9B Over Last 4 Weeks.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 48 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 48 stocks consist of two Healthcare and one Financial and one Technology sector stocks. For the third time a premarket release was conducted of these stocks to test the reliability of picking stocks before the open. Based on favorable responses from members this early selection approach will continue next week to capture the Friday anomaly that has produced outsized gains for the S&P 500 YTD. These selections are already up an average +2.01% since the release to members prior to the open Friday.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Telenav Inc. (TNAV) - Technology / Internet Software & Services

Intra-Cellular Therapies - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $12.00

(Source: FinViz)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Telenav Inc. - Technology / Internet Software & Services

Price Target: 6.33

(Source: FinViz)

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Top Dow 30 Stock to Watch for Week 48

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

Last week the Dow 30 stock picks had strong potential and were reacting to favorable government deregulation policy for the sector announced last Friday in the form of an Executive Order. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) gained +2.76% and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gained +2.32% compared to the S&P 500 loss this week of -0.33%. Momentum conditions remain strong for these two healthcare stocks. In addition, the Dow pick for next week is as follows:

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Pfizer is also benefiting from the recent healthcare Executive Order with high net inflows and positive investor sentiment. Some fundamental conditions are less than optimal, but the prevailing technical indicators short term show very strong interest from oversold levels.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce/Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce/Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.