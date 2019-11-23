Oil Inventories Are Declining

The U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") released the most recent Petroleum Balance Sheet for the week ending November 15, 2019:

Total Stocks, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, dropped by seven million barrels, a significant week-over-week change, especially because last week's drop comes at the heels of another major drop in the previous week:

In just two weeks, Total Stocks dropped by 15 million barrels, even as the Crude Oil Input to Refineries jumped by 700 thousand barrels per day or more than 4 million barrels per week during the same period and Domestic Production also increased by 200 thousand barrels per day. The drop in inventories led to a seven percent increase in oil prices in the last month:

Let's investigate the contributing factors.

Why Did Total Stocks Drop?

The following table shows the Petroleum Supply for the most recent week ended November 15, 2019:

Exports have increased again, above three million barrels per day, recovering to the Cumulative Daily Average for the year-to-date period ended November 15, 2019. In other words, U.S. oil exports have surged in recent weeks while Domestic Production has been unable to keep up, pulling down the inventories.

The recent developments are in line with the fourth-quarter expectations that I laid out my article, Oil Prices To Rise, in October:

In summary, I expect: Domestic Production to increase only slightly through the year-end; OPEC to continue to lower its Q4 2019 forecast of the U.S. production; Domestic demand for Finished Motor Gasoline to accelerate downward; Exports of crude oil to surge above 3.5 million barrels per day; and Net Imports of crude oil to sink below 3.0 million barrels per day. As a result, I expect Commercial Stocks (Excluding SPR) to draw by 70 million barrels in Q4 2019 to end 2019 below 350 million barrels, and WTI and Brent crude oil to exceed $70 and $75 per barrel, respectively, by the end of 2019.

The decline in inventories is set to continue due to the following reason.

Rig Count

The rig count is continuing to decline at a rate not seen in nearly four years:

Within a few weeks, the U.S. oil production will likely peak, if it hasn't already:

The stark dichotomy between the U.S. oil production and the oil rig count cannot last forever, and given the ongoing credit slowdown affecting shale companies, the oil rig count is unlikely to turn up anytime soon:

What’s going on here? The capital discipline investors have demanded from shale producers is finally showing up in drilling programs. While shale producers have been successful in growing U.S. oil production to record levels of more than 12.5 million barrels a day, it has been less successful in making money for shareholders. Those shareholders are now no longer rewarding drilling companies for unprofitable growth.

One More Thing

Given the existing internal-combustion-engine fleet size of one-and-a-half billion vehicles, we are at least two decades away from fully transitioning to fleets of autonomous, electric vehicles running on renewable energy; however, the pace at which the world is moving in that direction may be accelerating, as the International Energy Agency continues to revise its forecasts:

Oil and oil company investors should be cognizant of the long-term risk that, if and when oil demand peaks, oil and oil company stock prices may also peak.

Bottom Line

I expect the U.S. oil production to finally flatline just below 13 million barrels per day, while the global oil demand and oil exports from the U.S. to the rest of the world continue to grow in the coming quarters, pulling down U.S. total stocks further down and pushing oil prices further up.

