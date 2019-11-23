Miller Industries: Unloved Small-Cap Growth Story

Miller Industries had a flat Q3-19, but has posted a strong year of revenue and EPS growth so far.

Thesis

Miller Industries (MLR) reported a muted Q3-19. Revenue growth was flat, and as was net income growth. That said, revenue growth and net income growth for the first nine months of 2019 have been strong. For the first nine months of this year, revenue is up 16% and net income is up 20%.

Miller Industries is a manufacturer of car towing equipment, and the company claims to be the largest manufacturer of such equipment. The company produces and markets towing equipment under 10 different brand names. Over the last decade, the company has grown revenue at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% and has grown net income at a CAGR of 25%. While growth has come in starts and stops, the company has a history of market-beating growth and market-beating returns.

MLR is a small-cap stock and average daily trading volume is low. Shares look undervalued.

Solid 2019 So Far

Despite slow growth in Q3, Miller Industries has had a strong 2019. Revenue grew 16% and net income up 20%, and the stock is up 31% vs. the S&P 500's 24%.

This comes on the heels of an equally strong 2018 when revenue grew 16% and net income increased 47%. This success stated, quarterly results can be choppy, as seen in the recent Q3-19 report.

Executives on the recent earnings call attributed a growth slowdown to temporary supply chain issues with some chassis manufacturers. These challenges have been addressed by both the suppliers and Miller, and the company does not anticipate supply chain issues in Q4.

Growth issues aside, MLR expanded its gross margins 10 basis points. Net income was down slightly yoy. In the quarter, the company invested in enhancing its software, which resulted in a 50 basis point increase in SG&A as a percentage of net sales to 5.3%. The investment is expected to bolster administrative efficiency, improve data analytic capabilities, and increase service levels for customers.

Miller Industries is based in Tennessee with manufacturing operations in both the U.S. and Western Europe. Nearly 90% of the company's sales are in North America. Miller's products are sold primarily through independent distributors both domestically and internationally. No single distributor accounts for more than 10% of sales and approximately 85% of these distributors sell Miller products exclusively. The company also sells product to government agencies, notably the military, as a subcontractor to prime contractors on government contracts.

On the Q3 call, the company says it has been successful with some military government contract rebids and expects that track record of government contract rebid success to continue.

Strong Financial Condition

Miller Industries has a strong balance sheet. The company has just $10 million in long-term debt and $27.5 million in cash. Heading into Q3, the company had $20 million in debt, but distinguished half of it in Q3. The company prefers to invest in internal growth and innovation as opposed to growing via acquisitions.

Valuation and Competition

Miller Industries looks undervalued. The company has a history of strong revenue and net income growth, and its stock has outperformed the S&P 500. Over the last five years, Miller's investors have doubled their money vs. a 51% return for the S&P 500. And YTD, the stock is up 31% vs. the S&P 500's 24%. The company has a strong backlog and expects more strong growth in 2020.

MLR looks undervalued on a P/E basis. Over the last five years, the company has grown EPS in excess of 20% a year. It is on pace to produce an EPS of approximately $3.20 this year. Extrapolating that a year ahead, we get an EPS of $3.84. That means a company with a history of outperforming the market and one with almost no debt is trading at forward P/E of 9 compared to the S&P forward P/E that is about double that. That said, free cash flow generation has been choppy, and there is no clear upward trajectory in free cash flow generation over the last decade. Lack of free cash flow growth aside, the company pays a 2% dividend, and its payout ratio is healthy at just 21%.

That said, Miller Industries isn't the only producer of tow trucks. However, management believes the strength of its distribution network and the breadth of its product offerings are two key advantages over the competition.

Conclusion

Miller Industries is a small company with a strong position in a niche market. It has a history of market-beating growth and market-beating returns. Despite the price appreciation this year, shares look undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.