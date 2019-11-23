Primoris Services: More Recurring Revenue

The company has diverse revenue streams with five different business segments, some more seasonal than others.

The company saw a revenue dip in Q3 largely due to the end of a non-MSA pipeline project in West Texas and reduced work on another pipeline project.

Primoris Services Corporation continues to offset the lumpiness of its contracting business by entering more MSA agreements, which are long-term sources of recurring revenue.

Thesis

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) reported a muted quarter. Revenue was down and net income was up just 3%. But performance for the first nine months of the year has been much stronger, with revenue growth of 12% and net income growth of 6%. Gross margins are down 40 basis points to 10.4% vs. the first nine months of 2018.

The drop in Q3 revenue was largely due to the end of a pipeline construction contract in West Texas and reduced work on a pipeline contract in the Mid-Atlantic. Pipeline work is one of five business segments for Primoris, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company.

Construction and infrastructure can be a lumpy business, as was seen with how severe the pipeline revenue reduction of nearly $100 million in Q3 affected overall revenue figures for Primoris. That said, the company has now boosted its Master Services Agreements (MSA) revenue, a source of recurring revenue, to 42% of total revenue. Just three years ago, MSA revenue was just 24% of company revenue.

The continued emphasis on obtaining and keeping MSA contracts is helping the company smooth out its revenue stream. PRIM continues to be a strong generator of double-digit growth. With a continued emphasis on growing smarter, and improving margins, the company could be a value play as it is trading at a steep discount to industry averages.

Source

The Business

Primoris Services Corporation is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. The company performs construction services for utilities, chemical companies, energy companies, and state and local government agencies. It provides a variety of construction services, including gas pipelines, utility systems, power plants, and refineries, among other projects. Contract terms can range from a few days to 60 months or longer.

The company is diversified across five business segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Civil, and Transmission. It entered the Transmission segment in 2018 via an acquisition. The largest source of revenue has been Utilities, which comprised 33% of revenue this quarter.

Source

Primoris' customer base is concentrated, with its top 10 customers typically accounting for more than half of company revenue. Customers included in the top 10 customer list generally vary from year to year. Revenue is dependent both on performance of larger construction projects and relatively smaller projects under MSA contracts.

Q3-19 And The Emphasis On Recurring Revenue

In Q3, revenue from MSA contracts comprised 42% of revenue compared to 43% this time last year. The primary reason for an overall revenue decline of 5% in the quarter came from a drastic revenue decline in the pipeline segment, where non-MSA revenue declined by $94 million, or total of 47% for the segment. In fact, other segments were up for the quarter with the exception of Civil, which saw a 2% decline in revenue.

Source

The Pipeline segment's revenue shortfall was due to a combination factors, including the recent completion of a project in West Texas and reduced activity on a major pipeline project in the Mid-Atlantic. These amounts were partially offset by a pipeline project in the Pacific Northwest that began in 2019.

Non-MSA revenue consists of one-time projects. When a project ends, its revenue must be replaced by a comparable non-MSA project. MSA contracts, on the other hand, are typically smaller than non-MSA contracts but are ongoing and are a source of recurring revenue. The company has continued to focus on winning more stable, long-term MSA contracts, and MSA revenue is up 30% the first nine months of 2019 compared to last year.

The company's continued emphasis is strengthening the stability of the contracts the company depends upon. In 2016, 24% of company revenue was MSA revenue. Last year, MSA revenue comprised 38% of revenue. MSA revenue now comprises 42% of revenue the first nine months of 2019. MSA now consists of 44% of the company's $3.2 billion in backlog.

Source

Growth Drivers

The company believes it has multiple infrastructure tailwinds working in its favor, particularly in the solar and battery storage markets. Primoris believes it is one of a few contractors that can provide all phases of work in utility-scale solar projects. The company sees the battery storage market as a complement to the solar market with many similar drivers, including state-mandated renewable targets and rapidly improving technology. As cited by Primoris on its earnings call, the CEO of NextEra (NYSE:NEE) said earlier this month that he believes that renewables and battery storage could replace coal generation in the U.S. within a decade.

Infrastructure is aging and needs maintenance and replacement. The company also noted that the Department of Transportation, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration finalized three rules for more than 500,000 miles of transmissions designed to address the combined challenge of aging infrastructure and increasingly frequent disruptions in services for various reasons. Primoris says this plays into the company's wheelhouse for Pipeline & Underground segment.

Valuation

The company looks undervalued. It's growing revenue in the double digits. EPS growth has been slower than revenue growth. But if you compare the company's growth metrics to industry peers, the valuation looks low. Add to this the company's focus on continuing to strengthen revenue quality with recurring MSA contracts and it's likely we could see it continue to strengthen revenue growth and decrease lumpiness over time.

The company recently approved a $50 million stock buyback, which it claims is the largest in company history.

Conclusion

Primoris Services Corporation looks like an interesting infrastructure play trading at a discount. I'm not an investor, but will continue to follow it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.