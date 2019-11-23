Mr. Cooper Group: The Growing Mortgage Giant You've Never Heard Of

The exceptional health of the U.S. mortgage market is likely to allow Mr. Cooper Group to continue to expand market share and continue to grow loan originations.

The re-branded merged WaMu and Nationstar company, Mr. Cooper Group is one of the fastest growing and cheapest non-bank lenders.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) is the product of a 2018 merger between Nationstar Mortgage and WMIH Corp. (the former parent of the failed Washington Mutual). Mr. Cooper is the largest non-bank mortgage servicer in the U.S. and is the third-largest when banks are included. They are also among the top loan originators (not to mention fastest-growing).

After the 2008 collapse of the mortgage market and increased regulatory scrutiny thereafter, non-bank lending has rapidly taken much of the market share. These financing institutions have far less regulatory oversight and, generally, are able to qualify people for mortgages who would not normally meet Fannie Mae requirements. Obviously, this increases investment risk, though perhaps by much less than most currently believe, particularly when the superior profitability of non-bank lenders is accounted for and health of the U.S. mortgage market.

Take a look at the shift below:

(Mr. Cooper Q3 Report)

The only true difference in risk is that the non-bank lenders must do their own due diligence and make intelligent decisions in their lending as opposed to relying on the government to dictate it. Of course, it was mainly those highly regulated banks who failed in 2008.

As an investor, I actually prefer these non-bank lenders because they have a clear competitive advantage in versatility (via less paternalism) and operating costs compared to their institutionalized peers. Even more, because risk perception regarding these lenders is higher, they come at extremely low valuations.

With a price-to-book ratio of around 0.6X and a forward PE of 3.7X, Mr. Cooper Group has among the cheapest financial institutions today. While their profitability has fluctuated due to their ambitious loan growth rate, earnings are likely to stabilize at a higher level over the coming year which could bring the stock to a much higher price.

Mr. Cooper Group Operational Overview

The company generates revenue through two sources, loan originations, and loan servicing. Servicing has been the company's main "bread and butter" and is typically done on behalf of Ginnie Mae or other government-sponsored mortgage lenders. They currently have a $640B loan portfolio that they typically generate a 6-7 bps pretax servicing margin on.

Their servicing segment comes with two major risks. One is, obviously, a major recession that significantly boosts delinquencies are harms servicing revenue. As I'll explain soon, I'm not actually too concerned about this as the U.S. property market is extremely healthy today. The second risk is major changes in how the government handles the mortgage market. Since the government is essentially Mr. Cooper's only servicing customer, they are reliant on the existence of these GSEs.

Loan originations have been the primary source of growth for the company. They have increased their funding volume by slightly over 100% over the past year and have boosted their pre-tax margin from 50bps last year to a very strong 1.32% today (primarily due to declining short-term rates). They have also maintained a strong 12%+ total return on tangible common equity.

The company's third source of revenue comes through its subsidiary Xome which is an online home/broker search site akin to Zillow (Z). Their mortgage business generates around $1.3B per year in revenue while Xome is around $200M, though growth has caused these numbers to fluctuate a bit in recent quarters. Xome could be a strong source of revenue growth; however, I believe the low barriers to entry to the online brokerage business make it a weak asset.

Ambitious Growth is Paying Off

Mr. Cooper's stock has had a tough time this year and lost about half of its value as investors feared that it would not be able to maintain control over its highly leveraged business.

The company has been borrowing large amounts in higher interest unsecured notes in order to rapidly expand its loan origination business. They have $2.4B in this debt (compared to around $18B in total assets) but it carries an interest rate of 6-9% which is far higher than they can make lending, though they have been aggressively repaying it. Like most banks, they are currently leveraged around 9-10:1 though, because of the nature of the business, they do have a more risky balance sheet than most banks.

After the stock price drop, the company has made successful efforts in improving operations and financial management. According to their recent quarterly report, since 2016, they have lowered their complaints ratio from 0.7 to merely 0.16 which is a sign that they will continue to see organic growth. They have also returned delinquent homes to performing at twice the industry average (26% compared to 12%) and have among the lowest direct servicing costs.

They are currently working to keep debt to adjusted EBITDA below 5X (currently 4.1X). See below:

(Mr. Cooper Q3 Report)

Given these significant recent improvements, COOP appears extremely undervalued. Take a look at how its price-to-book has fluctuated around very low levels in recent quarters compared to its peers Ocwen Financial (OCN) and PennyMac (PFSI):

Data by YCharts

Clearly, both OCN and COOP appear to be undervalued with PB ratios below one, but knowing COOP's improving balance sheet condition, I expect this to rise closer to 1 over the next year.

This high undervaluation is also reflected in COOP's forward PE ratio:

Data by YCharts

Frankly, COOP is priced as if a major mortgage collapse is about to reoccur. Obviously, Mr. Cooper Group's business model is a bit riskier than most, but at a price far below book value and a very low forward PE, those risks are more than priced into the market. Investors may actually be shocked by how healthy the U.S. mortgage market is.

U.S. Mortgage Health At A 30-Year High

After 2008, many investors semi-permanently gave up on the mortgage market after suffering huge losses. That said, those huge losses and the subsequent government intervention into the market (by directly buying most of the bad debt) has actually made it very resilient.

Take a look at total home debt servicing costs to income over the past few decades:

Data by YCharts

With ultra-low mortgage rates and most of the "dirt" removed from household balance sheets, it is extremely unlikely that another 2008 event will occur in the next recession. For that to happen, total debt servicing costs would likely need to be closer to the 11-13% range.

The probability of a drop in home prices that would put borrowers severely underwater is also low considering real home prices are still around 10% below 2006-2007 highs:

Data by YCharts

Of course, real wages have also risen so the fundamentals are even better than demonstrated by the chart.

The Bottom Line

In my opinion, right now is the time to be a bit more greedy when it comes to the mortgage market. As I explained in "REM: A Buy Due To Rapidly Improving Economic Conditions For mREITs," an expected steepening of the mortgage yield curve is likely to further boost profits for all companies in the business.

While Mr. Cooper Group is not a traditional bank mortgage lender, I believe their non-bank status gives them far more versatility and growth potential as it allows them to reach strong but less reached areas of the market like self-employed people and even those who may not normally qualify.

If a large mortgage event occurs, it would be problematic for the company as they have a bit of debt on their balance sheet and likely struggle with their servicing business, but the U.S. housing market looks very strong (particularly outside of the coasts).

I expect their higher-risk status to result in significantly higher rewards to investors. With a forward PE of 3.7X and being 33% below book value, I believe the company could have roughly 100% in upside before reaching fair value. I believe COOP is a stellar long-term "buy" for investors willing to assume higher volatility and I give it a price target of $20-$25 by this time next year (barring a major shock).

