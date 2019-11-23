Fixed Income Funds Continue Flow Dominance Over Equities

Fund investors have been in a risk-off mode for most of 2019 despite stellar stock market returns, injecting $430.8 billion into money market funds year to date.

Fund flows into taxable bond funds and ETFs continue to swamp those into equity funds and ETFs. Year to date, taxable bond funds (including ETFs) have attracted some $262.1 billion, while equity funds have handed back $150.3 billion during the same period. It appears that many investors are heeding the warnings by some pundits that a recession is nearing.

Fund investors have been in a risk-off mode for most of 2019 despite stellar stock market returns, injecting $430.8 billion into money market funds year to date. However, for the Lipper fund-flows week ended November 20, 2019, investors were net redeemers of money market funds - withdrawing $25.3 billion (their largest weekly net outflows since April 17, 2019).

The conservative nature of mutual fund investors continued. For the 40th consecutive week, conventional fund (ex-ETF) investors were net redeemers of equity funds, withdrawing $3.7 billion during the most recent fund-flows week. In contrast, ETF investors continued to be a little more aggressive, injecting net new money for the sixth consecutive week into equity ETFs (+$898 million this past fund-flows week). Combined with the $898 million inflow for equity ETFs, this left investors as net redeemers of equity funds (-$2.8 billion).

Year to date, the difference between conventional equity fund investors and equity ETF investors is quite striking, with the former withdrawing a net $210.9 billion, while the latter injected a net $60.6 billion. That said, both investor types have gravitated towards fixed income, with conventional fund investors and ETF investors injecting $157.2 billion and $104.9 billion, respectively, year to date. For the most recent fund-flows week, fund investors (including ETFs) were net purchasers of taxable fixed income funds (+$12.4 billion, their largest weekly net inflows since February 4, 2015) and municipal bond funds (+$2.0 billion).

With the Federal Reserve cutting its key lending rate for the third time this year in October, investors continued their search for yield and appeared to be willing to put a little more risk on. Core Bond Funds (+$92.4 billion, including ETFs) have attracted the lion's share of net new money year to date, followed by Core Plus Bond Funds (+$26.9 billion), Multi-Sector Income Funds (+$26.0 billion), and Corporate Debt BBB-Rated Funds (+$21.5 billion).

Investors looking for bond funds that have a liberal investment mandate with a go-anywhere feel to them have been looking at flexible income and flexible portfolio funds, which have taken in a net $21.9 billion combined. For the most recent fund-flows week, flexible funds attracted the largest draw of net new money of any taxable fixed income macro-groups, attracting $5.7 billion (its largest weekly draw since Lipper began providing weekly flows back in 1992).

