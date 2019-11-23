Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Alibaba, Best Buy And DuPont

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

A holiday-shortened week will still see a fair share of significant economic releases come out, with reports on new home sales, consumer confidence, GDP and durable goods all being blown out before Thanksgiving. The back half of the week will be dominated by discussion on Black Friday and consumer spending. While anecdotal reports on Black Friday traffic have proved to be nearly useless over the last few years, the shorter holiday period this year due to the late Thanksgiving adds a little bit of pressure on the retail sector this year, not to mention the hyper-busy FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and UPS (NYSE:UPS). See our full Black Friday preview below to separate some of the noise from the important trends to consider. Finally, a gentle reminder if anyone expects Turkey Day week to be a snoozefest. Trade deal news never sleeps.

Notable earnings reports: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Hewlett-Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) on November 25; Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), HP(NYSE:HPQ), Box (NYSE:BOX), Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) on November 26; Deere (NYSE:DE) on November 27.

IPO watch: It will be a relatively slow week in the IPO market, with only quiet period expirations for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST), RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) on the U.S. calendar. In Asia, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is likely to price its secondary listing at HK$176 to raise between $11B and $13B and begin trading. Saudi Aramco plans meetings in Dubai next week with investors in Dubai as it looks to raise up to $25.6B. Saudi Aramco set an indicative price for the deal, valuing the company at up to $1.7T - below the $2T sought by Saudi’s crown prince, but putting it in the running to become the world’s biggest IPO.

Projected dividend changes: Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) to $0.79 from $0.77, Disney (NYSE:DIS) to $0.92 from $0.88, Hormel (NYSE:HRL) to $0.2225 from $0.21, McCormick (NYSE:MKC) to $0.60 from $0.57, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to $0.4025 from $0.40, Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to $0.39 from $0.34, SL Green (NYSE:SLG) to $0.8875 from $0.85, Neenah (NYSE:NP) to $0.49 from $0.45.

M&A tidbits: The due diligence agreement deadline for the HP (HPQ)-Xerox (NYSE:XRX) deal arrives on November 25. The start date of the InterXion (NYSE:INXN)- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) tender offer period starts on November 26. The bombshell lawsuit filed by General Motors (NYSE:GM) will bring even more attention to the progress of the Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)-PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) merger. The deal gets put to a test next week when the Peugeot European committee meets. Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) will be on watch again after LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) upped its offer for the company and is said to be reviewing the books. The week could also see Charles Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) deal to acquire TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) formally announced if a few hiccups are sorted out.

Analyst and investor day events: SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on November 25; Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) on November 26.

Black Friday preview: Perhaps the biggest thing to know about Black Friday is that it's already running. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is offering Black Friday deals week from November 22-29, with free One-Day delivery on more than 10M eligible items for Prime members. Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) deals on electronics and toys started on November 22 in advance of the Black Friday discounts across apparel, electronics, home and toys. Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks Walmart is focused on consumer electronics this holiday season with deep discounts on certain items like the Roku Smart TV and the Philips 4K TV. Target (NYSE:TGT) is kicking off its Black Friday sale at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with discounts on electronics, toys, video games and clothing all being highlighted. Notably, Target is offering free two-day shipping on all orders with no minimum and no membership requirement through December 21. EBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) Black Friday preview sale started all the way back on November 19. Wayfair (NYSE:W) is another key retailer to watch on Black Friday. BAML says deeply discounted categories could help drive traffic to the site and potentially help boost Wayfair's sales in complementary products that are less discounted. Adding it all up, a strong Black Friday and Cyber Monday are needed to support the most recent forecasts from Wall Street for retail holiday spending growth in the U.S. of 4.5% to 5.0% compared to a year ago.

Best Buy's comps: Investors will be focused on Best Buy's (BBY) comparable store sales growth when the retailer spills earnings next week. Analysts expect Best Buy to report comparable sales growth of 1.3%, which falls on the upper end of the retailer's own guidance for a range of +0.5% to +1.5%. Domestic comparable store sales are seen rising by 1.5%, while international comparable store sales are anticipated to drop by 1.1%. Best Buy is anticipated to guide for comparable sales growth of 1.4% for Q4.

Spotlight on DuPont/Chemours: Focus Features film Dark Waters opens in 30 markets this weekend before a national release the weekend of December 6. The legal thriller, which stars Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway, links unexplained deaths to contaminated water caused by DuPont (NYSE:DD). Shares of DuPont have slipped over the last week, although Deutsche Bank thinks the actual release of the movie could add clarity to the backstory and remove an overhang from the stock. The firm notes investors should be able to focus again on the fact that the legacy liability from the incident is with Chemours (NYSE:CC) following the 2015 spinoff from DuPont.

FDA watch: The FDA action date on Aquestive Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AQST) Exservan arrives on November 30.

Nevada numbers: The Nevada Gaming Control Board is due to post revenue numbers for October sometimes during the week. The sector is coming off two strong months in a row and could top $1B in gaming win once again. Las Vegas hotel occupancy rates and daily room rates have been tracking higher in a positive trend for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR).

Box office Frozen 2 is poised to break the box office record for an animated film opening outside the summer window. Disney (DIS) said it expects the sequel to draw $120M. The company strategically set the opening for Frozen 2 in the week ahead of Thanksgiving in anticipation that it could generate repeat viewings for the holiday weekend. Frozen 2 hits theaters with AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) all struggling near 52-week lows. While IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) is performing better, it still trades about 18% below the 52-week high.

Barron's mentions: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is profiled in detail in a cover story that runs through its product pipeline and potential drug blockbusters that could come to market in the next five years. The conclusion is that the "dowdy old drugmaker" could turn into a red-hot stock if it manages the pipeline strategically. The publication also makes the case that the time is ripe to look at individual value stocks, instead of betting on broadly on the concept as a whole. The list of attractive value picks includes British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Centene (NYSE:CNC), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and DuPont de Nemours (DD). On the negative side, VMware (VMW) is seen at risk as the cloud grabs more market share from local servers.

