Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

IPO record for Saudi Aramco?

Saudi Arabia set Aramco's (ARMCO) preliminary valuation at $1.6T to $1.71T, below the $2T level previously targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The state-owned oil giant is seeking to raise between $24B and $25.6B by selling a 1.5% stake, putting it close to the world's largest IPO - Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) $25B deal in 2014. While the company pulled plans to market the deal in the U.S., MSCI will follow in the path of S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell, which told clients last week that they could fast-track Aramco's inclusion into their indexes as soon as December.

FedEx discontinues pension for new hires

Joining the growing ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) said it would close its pension plan to new U.S. hires starting in 2020. The shipping giant instead will launch a new 401(k) plan at the start of 2021 with a higher company match (contributing up to 8% of employee salaries, if employees provide 6% of their salary). Just 22% of Fortune 50 companies and 11% of transportation companies offer pensions to new employees.

Exempting Apple from China tariffs

President Trump is "looking at" whether to exempt Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a coming round of tariffs on Chinese imports, adding, "We have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung." The comments were made during a tour touting U.S. manufacturing at a Mac Pro plant in Austin, Texas. An additional 10% tariff on China would "ultimately result in a 4% hit to (Apple's) EPS or roughly $0.50 in FY20 if the tariff ultimately went into effect," according to Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Flurry of retailer earnings

As earnings season came to a close, retailers lit up the scoreboard. Comparable sales were shy at Home Depot (NYSE:HD); Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M) slipped after slashing their profit guidance; and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Target (NYSE:TGT) rallied on a strong outlook. Traders also noted discounting trends and the impact from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war ahead of the critical holiday shopping period.

Dubai Airshow

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) scored 220 plane orders during the closely-watched industry event, while Boeing (NYSE:BA) lagged behind with 95 agreements for commercial jets. Boeing still managed to garner sales for its troubled 737 MAX, scoring a total of 50 deals from Air Astana, SunExpress and an unidentified customer. The French planemaker has been ahead for most of 2019. At the end of October, Airbus had posted 542 net orders vs. Boeing's 45.

Brokerage industry disruption

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) entered talks to buy TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), according to CNBC sources, while Fox Business separately reported Schwab would pay $26B for the company. The sector has been under recent pressure by the move to no-fee commissions, leaving brokerages scrambling to find ways to maintain profits. Regulatory concerns? Schwab and TD Ameritrade are the two biggest publicly traded discount brokers and a tie-up would create a behemoth with $5T in combined assets.

WeWork slashes 20% of workforce

Drastically cutting costs to stabilize its business, WeWork (WE) confirmed it will lay off 2,400 workers globally. Employees who lost their jobs were "incredibly talented professionals," but the office-sharing company gave no details about which roles were cut. WeWork pulled its IPO in September after investors balked at its mounting losses and unusual corporate governance structure, eventually securing an 11th-hour bailout deal from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

Lagarde's first public speech

Almost three weeks into the job, ECB President Christine Lagarde called for regional governments to invest more in a "new European policy mix." Monetary policy should not be "the only game in town," she added, stating the central bank will undertake a "strategic review" in the near future. Uncertainties impacting eurozone growth have also "proven to be more persistent than expected," and increasing trade seen during decades of globalization is "no longer an absolute certainty."

EV revolution

Days after Ford (NYSE:F) showed off its Mustang e-SUV, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled its all-electric pickup called Cybertruck. The futuristic, trapezoid-shaped vehicle will start at a competitive $39,900 - with 7,500 pounds of towing capacity and 250 miles of range per charge. Dual motor ($49.9K) and tri-motor models ($69.9K) extend towing capacity to 10K and 14K pounds, as well as a 300 and 500 mile range. Expected to arrive in late 2021 and 2022, the pickups also feature a cargo bed that can hold and charge an electric ATV (Tesla didn't provide details).

'Frozen II' hits theaters

Prepare for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) sixth billion-dollar movie of 2019. Frozen II arrived in theaters Friday, five days ahead of the typical Thanksgiving release, giving the film some significant momentum with an anticipated opening of $120M to $140M. Happiest studio on earth? Disney already raked in more than $8B at the global box office since January, breaking its own record which it set in 2016.

