Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week
Listen on the go! Subscribe now to receive Wall Street Breakfast by 8:00 a.m. every trading day, and by 10:00 a.m. every Saturday, on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify.
Stocks finished slightly higher Friday, helped by upbeat comments from Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi about progress on a potential U.S.-China trade deal. It remains unclear whether a phase one agreement actually will be signed this year, but with earnings season completed and the next round of major economic reports not scheduled for release until early next month, trade headlines likely will continue to have an outsized effect on stocks. Friday's slim gains were not enough to make up for earlier losses on the week, as the S&P 500 snapped a six-week winning streak with a 0.3% decline, the Dow dipped 0.5% and the Nasdaq also lost 0.3%.
Saudi Arabia set Aramco's (ARMCO) preliminary valuation at $1.6T to $1.71T, below the $2T level previously targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The state-owned oil giant is seeking to raise between $24B and $25.6B by selling a 1.5% stake, putting it close to the world's largest IPO - Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) $25B deal in 2014. While the company pulled plans to market the deal in the U.S., MSCI will follow in the path of S&P Dow Jones and FTSE Russell, which told clients last week that they could fast-track Aramco's inclusion into their indexes as soon as December.
Go deeper: 'How Aramco IPO Will Change Oil Dynamics' by CME Group.
FedEx discontinues pension for new hires
Joining the growing ranks of large U.S. companies phasing out guaranteed retirement benefits, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) said it would close its pension plan to new U.S. hires starting in 2020. The shipping giant instead will launch a new 401(k) plan at the start of 2021 with a higher company match (contributing up to 8% of employee salaries, if employees provide 6% of their salary). Just 22% of Fortune 50 companies and 11% of transportation companies offer pensions to new employees.
Go deeper: FedEx's weak free cash flow limits value creation, writes Chad Brand.
Exempting Apple from China tariffs
President Trump is "looking at" whether to exempt Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a coming round of tariffs on Chinese imports, adding, "We have to treat Apple on a somewhat similar basis as we treat Samsung." The comments were made during a tour touting U.S. manufacturing at a Mac Pro plant in Austin, Texas. An additional 10% tariff on China would "ultimately result in a 4% hit to (Apple's) EPS or roughly $0.50 in FY20 if the tariff ultimately went into effect," according to Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.
Go deeper: Apple stock returns may not be so great going forward, writes WMA.
As earnings season came to a close, retailers lit up the scoreboard. Comparable sales were shy at Home Depot (NYSE:HD); Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M) slipped after slashing their profit guidance; and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Target (NYSE:TGT) rallied on a strong outlook. Traders also noted discounting trends and the impact from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war ahead of the critical holiday shopping period.
Go deeper: Harrison Schwartz writes the 'retail apocalypse' is far from over.
Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) scored 220 plane orders during the closely-watched industry event, while Boeing (NYSE:BA) lagged behind with 95 agreements for commercial jets. Boeing still managed to garner sales for its troubled 737 MAX, scoring a total of 50 deals from Air Astana, SunExpress and an unidentified customer. The French planemaker has been ahead for most of 2019. At the end of October, Airbus had posted 542 net orders vs. Boeing's 45.
Go deeper: Is it the end of the line for Boeing's 747?
Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) entered talks to buy TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), according to CNBC sources, while Fox Business separately reported Schwab would pay $26B for the company. The sector has been under recent pressure by the move to no-fee commissions, leaving brokerages scrambling to find ways to maintain profits. Regulatory concerns? Schwab and TD Ameritrade are the two biggest publicly traded discount brokers and a tie-up would create a behemoth with $5T in combined assets.
Go deeper: 'Schwab In Great Position To Return More Capital To Shareholders' by Brian Gilmartin.
WeWork slashes 20% of workforce
Drastically cutting costs to stabilize its business, WeWork (WE) confirmed it will lay off 2,400 workers globally. Employees who lost their jobs were "incredibly talented professionals," but the office-sharing company gave no details about which roles were cut. WeWork pulled its IPO in September after investors balked at its mounting losses and unusual corporate governance structure, eventually securing an 11th-hour bailout deal from SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).
Go deeper: 'The SoftBank-WeWork End Game: Savior Economics Or Sunk Cost Problem?' by Aswath Damodaran.
Almost three weeks into the job, ECB President Christine Lagarde called for regional governments to invest more in a "new European policy mix." Monetary policy should not be "the only game in town," she added, stating the central bank will undertake a "strategic review" in the near future. Uncertainties impacting eurozone growth have also "proven to be more persistent than expected," and increasing trade seen during decades of globalization is "no longer an absolute certainty."
Days after Ford (NYSE:F) showed off its Mustang e-SUV, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) unveiled its all-electric pickup called Cybertruck. The futuristic, trapezoid-shaped vehicle will start at a competitive $39,900 - with 7,500 pounds of towing capacity and 250 miles of range per charge. Dual motor ($49.9K) and tri-motor models ($69.9K) extend towing capacity to 10K and 14K pounds, as well as a 300 and 500 mile range. Expected to arrive in late 2021 and 2022, the pickups also feature a cargo bed that can hold and charge an electric ATV (Tesla didn't provide details).
Go deeper: Cybertruck out-pulled a Ford F-150, while a shatterproof window demonstration went awry.
Prepare for Disney's (NYSE:DIS) sixth billion-dollar movie of 2019. Frozen II arrived in theaters Friday, five days ahead of the typical Thanksgiving release, giving the film some significant momentum with an anticipated opening of $120M to $140M. Happiest studio on earth? Disney already raked in more than $8B at the global box office since January, breaking its own record which it set in 2016.
Go deeper: Steven Mallas analyzes Disney+.
U.S. Indices
Dow -0.5% to 27,876. S&P 500 -0.4% to 3,109. Nasdaq -0.3% to 8,520. Russell 2000 -0.6% to 1,588. CBOE Volatility Index +2.7% to 12.38.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +0.3%. Utilities -0.1%. Financials +0.3%. Telecom +0.1%. Healthcare +0.3%. Industrials -0.5%. Information Technology +0.5%. Materials -0.5%. Energy -2.8%. Consumer Discretionary -0.6%.
World Indices
London +0.3% to 7,327. France -0.8% to 5,893. Germany -0.6% to 13,164. Japan -0.8% to 23,113. China -0.2% to 2,885. Hong Kong +1% to 26,595. India +0.1% to 40,359.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI +0.5% to $58.01/bbl. Gold -0.5% to $1,462./oz. Natural Gas -1% to 2.663. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.3% to 129.49.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.27%. USD/JPY -0.1%. GBP/USD -0.5%. Bitcoin -13.7%. Litecoin -16%. Ethereum -15.1%. Ripple -10.7%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) +383%. Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) +126%. Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) +120%. Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) +108%. Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) +89%.
Top Stock Losers
Danaos (NYSE:DAC) -48%. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) -47%. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) -41%. Qudian (NYSE:QD) -40%. Berry Pete (NASDAQ:BRY) -38%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.