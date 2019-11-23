Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 24

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 11/29 12/16 0.28 0.29 3.57% 1.14% 10 Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) 1/2 1/17 0.265 0.28 5.66% 0.96% 19 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) 12/13 12/31 0.26 0.27 3.85% 2.64% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 25 (Ex-Div 11/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Evergy Inc. (EVRG) 12/20 0.505 64.44 3.13% 15 Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) 12/13 0.48 55.29 3.47% 18 Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 12/18 0.2 41.9 1.91% 19 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 12/12 0.34 34.74 3.91% 25

Tuesday November 26 (Ex-Div 11/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 12/31 0.5025 52.44 3.83% 12 Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 12/13 0.17 60.05 1.13% 27 Dover Corp. (DOV) 12/16 0.49 109.48 1.79% 64 Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) 12/16 0.48 193.18 0.99% 10 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 12/13 0.58 78.5 2.96% 13 Flowers Foods (FLO) 12/13 0.19 21.58 3.52% 18 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 12/16 0.91 145.71 2.50% 12 Meredith Corp. (MDP) 12/13 0.575 35.06 6.56% 26 MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.3525 76.47 1.84% 44 NACCO Industries (NC) 12/13 0.19 47.74 1.59% 34 NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 12/16 1.25 233.38 2.14% 25 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 12/11 0.37 38.05 3.89% 19 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 12/17 0.21 49.01 1.71% 17 RLI Corp. (RLI) 12/20 1.23 97.31 5.06% 44 Stepan Company (SCL) 12/13 0.275 96.35 1.14% 52 Tennant Company (TNC) 12/16 0.22 73.43 1.20% 48 Union Pacific (UNP) 12/30 0.97 175.94 2.21% 13 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 1/2 0.24 23.19 4.14% 39

Wednesday November 27 (Ex-Div 11/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.275 72.09 1.53% 10 Expeditors International (EXPD) 12/16 0.5 75.51 1.32% 25 Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) 12/16 0.29 101.88 1.14% 10 Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 12/20 0.4 149.45 1.07% 29 Kellogg Company (K) 12/16 0.57 64.51 3.53% 16 Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/16 0.4 53.03 3.02% 57 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 12/27 2.4 390.74 2.46% 17 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 12/16 1.25 193.14 2.59% 44 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 1/2 0.41 152.61 1.07% 13 Nike Inc. (NKE) 1/2 0.245 93.34 1.05% 18 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 12/18 1.32 349.16 1.51% 16 Realty Income Corp. (O) 12/13 0.227 76.22 3.57% 26 Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/16 0.61 97.74 2.50% 24 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/16 0.11 30.65 1.44% 16 Wendy's Company (WEN) 12/16 0.12 20.92 2.29% 10

Thursday November 28

Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day

Friday November 29 (Ex-Div 12/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 12/13 0.26 35.78 2.91% 26 Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 12/13 0.27 55.24 1.96% 18 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 12/27 0.55 54.62 4.03% 11

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) 12/2 0.4 1.77% Aflac Inc. (AFL) 12/2 0.27 2.00% Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 11/29 0.31 1.95% American States Water (AWR) 12/2 0.31 1.47% Bunge Limited (BG) 12/2 0.5 3.70% BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 11/27 0.51 2.46% Church & Dwight (CHD) 12/2 0.23 1.34% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 12/2 0.32 0.30% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/2 1.31 2.91% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 11/27 0.38 2.46% Carlisle Companies (CSL) 12/2 0.5 1.30% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 12/2 0.16 2.10% Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) 12/2 0.71 7.28% Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 11/29 0.23 2.31% Invesco Limited (IVZ) 12/2 0.31 7.16% Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 11/27 0.2 3.40% Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 11/29 0.31 1.41% Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 12/2 0.26 1.69% MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) 11/26 0.75 4.03% National Healthcare Corp. (NHC) 12/2 0.52 2.40% National Bankshares (NKSH) 12/2 0.72 3.14% Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 11/29 0.25 2.85% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 11/29 0.41 1.98% J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 12/2 0.88 3.25% SJW Group (SJW) 12/2 0.3 1.73% Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) 12/2 0.23 1.85% Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) 11/29 2.1 5.69% Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 12/2 0.55 2.90% Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 12/2 0.39 2.50% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 11/26 0.19 0.85% Winmark Corp. (WINA) 12/2 0.25 0.56% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 11/29 0.48 2.85%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

