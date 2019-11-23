Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 24

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) 12/30 12/31 0.164 0.18 9.76% 0.91% 8 C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 12/12 12/13 0.37 0.38 2.70% 2.82% 8 La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) 11/29 12/2 0.13 0.14 7.69% 1.81% 8 Merck & Company (MRK) 12/13 12/16 0.55 0.61 10.91% 2.86% 8 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/12 12/13 0.32 0.33 3.13% 4.04% 5 Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 12/3 12/4 1.4 1.55 10.71% 2.32% 7 Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (SIX) 11/27 11/29 0.82 0.83 1.22% 7.29% 10

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday November 25 (Ex-Div 11/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 12/11 0.175 54.11 1.29% 6 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 12/19 0.075 21.51 1.39% 9

Tuesday November 26 (Ex-Div 11/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) 12/31 0.33 19.17 6.89% 7 Cabot Corporation (CBT) 12/13 0.35 47.23 2.96% 8 EPR Properties (EPR) 12/16 0.375 71.89 6.26% 9 First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) 12/13 0.4 34.88 2.29% 9 First National Corporation (FXNC) 12/13 0.09 20 1.80% 6 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 12/13 1.03 249.81 1.65% 8 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 12/13 0.3175 59.39 2.14% 8 Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) 1/15 0.21 47.83 1.76% 9 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/13 0.27 39.9 2.71% 7 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 12/20 0.16 210.89 0.30% 8 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 12/19 0.1746 43.03 1.62% 7 Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) 12/31 0.19 90.47 0.84% 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) 12/16 0.2 35.68 2.24% 9 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) 12/9 0.83 45.57 7.29% 10 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 12/16 0.1192 30.43 4.70% 9 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 12/20 0.44 42.45 4.15% 8 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 12/13 0.42 86.41 1.94% 8 United Fire Group, Inc (UFCS) 12/13 0.33 43.14 3.06% 7 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) 12/15 0.2 49.01 0.82% 7 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 12/13 0.09 36.85 0.98% 6 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 12/13 0.23 95.37 0.96% 7

Wednesday November 27 (Ex-Div 11/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) 12/16 0.17 42.79 1.59% 7 Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) 12/11 0.375 74.89 2.00% 8 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 12/20 0.29 32.25 3.60% 9 Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 12/30 1.25 220.28 2.27% 9 Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) 1/2 0.3 61.59 1.95% 9 Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 12/16 0.235 22.09 4.26% 7 La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) 12/13 0.14 30.91 1.81% 8 ManpowerGroup (MAN) 12/13 1.09 92.78 2.35% 9 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 12/16 0.2025 34.05 2.38% 9 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 12/13 0.15 85.76 0.70% 6

Thursday November 28

Markets closed in observance of Thanksgiving Day

Friday November 29 (Ex-Div 12/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 12/13 0.09 14.04 7.69% 8 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 12/24 0.44 97.84 1.80% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 12/2 0.3 8.04% Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 11/29 0.39 2.93% BB&T Corp. (BBT) 12/2 0.45 3.29% BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 11/29 0.1 3.04% Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) 11/27 0.23 2.92% Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) 11/27 0.1 1.74% Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) 11/29 0.13 3.51% Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) 11/26 0.36 3.33% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 11/29 0.42 3.64% Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 12/2 0.12 2.18% Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 11/29 0.13 0.82% Community West Bancshares (CWBC) 11/29 0.06 2.27% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/2 0.93 3.21% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 11/29 0.67 7.91% Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF) 11/27 0.3 3.29% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 11/29 0.07 5.98% Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) 12/2 0.16 4.01% Great Western Bancorp Inc. (GWB) 11/29 0.3 3.52% Hanmi Financial Corp. (HAFC) 11/27 0.24 4.92% HNI Corp. (HNI) 12/2 0.31 3.16% Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 12/2 0.67 2.54% Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN) 11/29 0.18 6.12% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 11/27 0.52 1.09% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 11/29 0.04 3.97% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 11/27 0.07 2.63% Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) 11/27 0.28 2.98% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 11/27 0.68 1.05% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 12/2 0.25 2.38% Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) 11/29 0.4 27.30% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 12/2 0.5 2.28% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 12/2 0.3 1.32% PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) 11/26 0.52 10.22% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/2 0.36 3.76% Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 11/29 0.23 3.80% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 12/2 0.78 3.58% Pool Corp. (POOL) 11/27 0.55 1.06% Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/2 0.9 3.09% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 11/27 0.21 2.26% Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 11/27 0.1 3.03% Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) 12/2 0.29 0.80% Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) 11/29 0.37 9.25% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 12/2 0.23 1.42% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 11/29 0.15 1.60% Standex International Inc. (SXI) 11/26 0.22 1.17% TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 12/2 0.35 3.38% Two River Bancorp (TRCB) 11/29 0.07 1.32% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 11/29 0.15 2.14% Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 11/26 0.4 3.35% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 11/26 0.46 8.22% Woodward Inc. (WWD) 12/2 0.16 0.57% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/2 0.16 0.53%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

