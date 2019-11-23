Equity Residential: Focusing Growth In 'A' Grade Properties

Equity Residential (EQR) currently has 80,299 units spread across 308 properties in prime real estate markets such as New York, Boston, San Francisco and Southern California, the last of which happens to be the biggest market for the REIT with 27 percent share of the portfolio. It is followed by San Francisco which accounts for 21 percent of the portfolio and Washington DC with 17 percent share. All of these markets feature strong growth drivers such as high single family housing prices. These markets also have the track record of providing superior returns in the long run. Another strong point about these markets is that apart from high demand growth, these markets also feature a constrained supply side. This feature not only restricts competition but also allows established players to command premium pricing.

The main focus of the REIT is on urban and suburban residential markets in high density areas. The thrust areas for Equity Residential are characterized by premium locations and amenities. The REIT serves clients who rent for lifestyle reasons and hence demand superior services. This focus ensures that the REIT is able to command higher than usual market rate for its properties. Another point which allows the REIT to gain from higher margins is that 30 percent of its NOI is derived from garden properties while the remaining comes from mid and high rise properties.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Equity Residential recently announced its third-quarter results. The REIT reported its earnings per share for the quarter at $0.71 per share, up from $0.58 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, showing 22.4 percent change. However, the most important metric for determining the performance of a REIT is its Funds from Operations per share, which stood at $0.92 per share for the quarter, registering 16.5 percent growth.

The REIT also posted healthy investment activity as it acquired four apartment buildings during the third quarter, spending a total of $489.9 million at a weighted average Acquisition Capitalization Rate of 4.4 percent. These properties are located in suburban Denver, the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles areas. Equity Residential not only grows through acquisitions but also develops its own properties for organic growth. During the quarter, the company completed one apartment building comprising 137 apartments in Seattle while another property in Cambridge, MA, consisted of 84 units.

The REIT maintains a strong churning rate as it also disposed off seven properties for collective sales price of $303.9 million. Six of these properties were located in Berkeley, CA, while one property was situated in Arlington, VA. Equity Residential also has strong developmental pipeline as it is currently in the process of developing a 200 apartment joint venture property in the San Francisco Bay Area and another wholly owned 154 apartment property in Washington DC. The approximate investment in these properties is $117.8 million and $75.3 million, respectively. Strong turnover shows that the REIT is actively involved in value addition to its portfolio where lower yielding properties are weeded out while more accretive ones are added in. Such churning also allows the REIT to maintain liquidity.

While the company reported strong performance for the third quarter, it also revised its guidance for the full year, which turned out to be a mixed bag. While its same-store physical occupancy guidance remain stationary at 96.4 percent, the guidance for EPS was lowered marginally from $2.48 and $2.54 range to $2.45 and $2.47 per share. However, the main reasons behind the change are mainly operational in nature and do not represent any change in the fundamentals of the REIT.

Source: Official Website

Apart from the operational performance of the REIT, it is also important to look at the debt position and other long-term metrics for the firm. Equity Residential has a strong balance sheet with A- rating from Standard & Poor’s and A rating from Fitch for its long-term issues while its preferred stock sports BBB, Baa1 and BBB ratings from S&P, Moody’s and Fitch, respectively. With these solid ratings, the REIT possesses an investment grade balance sheet.

For further critical analysis of Equity Residential and its future potential, we will also look at some important ratios such as Total Debt to Normalized EBITDA and Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA. For Equity Residential, these ratios are 5.22x and 5.2x, respectively, which are on the lower end compared to its industrial peers. These conservative ratios underscore that the REIT has a manageable debt load in comparison to its earnings and that is a good sign. Its unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI also stands at an impressive 86.9 percent, up from 81.8 percent it had reported for the previous quarter of the year.

Investment Thesis

REIT investments work on different metrics where it is imperative to pay attention to various operational figures such as property turnover rates and occupancy ratios, it is also important to look at financial considerations such as debt burden and repayment schedule. However, dividend history of a REIT is an extremely crucial metric. Equity Residential’s recent most dividend payment stood at $0.567, which amounts to an annualized dividend of $2.268 per share. With a payout ratio of 39.81 percent, Equity Residential also offers loans which seem secure for a foreseeable period of time.

The REIT currently commands a dividend yield of 2.67 percent which is amply supplemented by robust capital growth of its stock. Equity Residential's stock has grown over 20 percent in the past 12 months. Further, the REIT is well positioned to benefit from secular growth shown in the economy which means better jobs and income levels for millennials, which is the main market segment targeted by Equity Residential. With its low dividend payout ratio, average dividend yield and strong capital growth, Equity Residential comes across as a rather desirable avenue for investments with a long-term horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.