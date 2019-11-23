Gulf Island: Insiders Think $5 Stock Is Undervalued

Today, we take an in-depth look at Gulf Island Fabrication whose stock has had a rough go of it in 2019.

The other day we took a look at a beaten down $5 tech stock that had been cut in half recently, but with new and significant buying from its CEO. Today, we do the same with a $5 small cap concern in an entirely different sector of the economy that has seen an insider scarf up more than $1 million new shares this week.

Company Overview:

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (GIFI) is based just out of Houston. The company operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. With the recent decline in the stock, the shares have an approximate $75 million market capitalization. The company has four business segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC.

Recent News:

On November 4th, the company reported Q3 results. Gulf Island reported a loss of 44 cents a share despite an over 50% increase in overall revenues to just over $75 million. The company posted a loss of 34 cents a share in the second quarter which missed expectations significantly. The lower than expected earnings were mostly due to cost overruns and charges at two shipyard projects. Late last month the company announced that its CEO was retiring and a search for a new leader was underway. In late September, it was announced the stock was being removed from the SmallCap 600 Index.

Insider Buying, Analyst Activity & Balance Sheet:

Analyst activity on Gulf Island is easy to report as there is none that I can find. A beneficial owner just bought just over $1.3 million of the shares through three transactions November 19th through yesterday. It was the first insider activity in the stock so far in 2019. The company ended the third quarter with just over $71 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The company has a $40 million credit facility in place but at this time has no debit. In addition, Gulf Island has just over $18 million in assets it plans to sell.

Available Liquidity Total Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,911 Short-term investments 25,457 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 71,368 Credit Agreement total capacity 40,000 Outstanding letters of credit (10,434 ) Availability under Credit Agreement 29,566 Total available liquidity $ 100,934

Verdict:

Gulf Island's major problem seems to be its operating margins. The company has a near record order backlog of over $460 million, approximately $400 million from its shipyard division. The good news is cash flow is better than earnings so far this year would indicate. The company's cash balance has shrunk just less than $8 million through the first three quarters of 2019.

If Gulf Island (under new leadership perhaps) can turn things around in its main division and increase operating margins, the stock would appear dirt cheap as it largely sells for 'cash on the barrel head' and has a huge order backlog given its market capitalization. While there are no analysts to 'chime in' on this name, one insider is signaling he sees significant undervaluation in the shares on a long-term basis.

Options are available on this stock, but liquidity is almost nonexistent so a buy-write strategy is not feasible on Gulf Island. That said, I have picked up a few hundred shares of GIFI as it seems to more than merit 'watch item' status.

