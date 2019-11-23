Here's Why DBO Is My Favorite Oil ETF

There is ongoing risk to the supply side of the crude balance which is likely to continue pushing prices higher.

Roll yield can be a solid reason to own DBO at this time because it is afforded positive roll opportunities which enhance baseline return.

Delivering 20% on a year-to-date basis, the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) remains a strong performer in the oil market ETP space. In this article, I will detail why I believe that these returns will continue into next year as well as why I believe DBO represents a wonderful investment at this time.

The Instrument

Let’s kick off the analysis of this article with a discussion about the purpose of DBO and why I believe it’s an excellent ETF. There’s a very good chance that if you’re reading an article about DBO, you likely know its primary appeals versus other oil markets strategies. However, if not, this section is for you!

To understand the main appeal of DBO, we actually have to look first at another instrument: The United States Oil ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:USO). USO is probably one of the most popular oil market ETFs, and if you’re at all familiar with the instrument, you likely know that it suffers heavily from roll yield. In its defense, USO is following a simple and straightforward methodology in the market, but the unfortunate structure of WTI markets means that it is stuck in a losing position the majority of the time.

Put simply, DBO answers the problem upon which USO stumbles over and over again: rolling futures exposure in a contango market. USO suffers in that its methodology is incredibly simple: two weeks before expiry, it rolls exposure into the second month WTI futures contract. At which point, USO will hold this exposure through expiry of the front month – then it will repeat the process.

Since the front two WTI futures contracts are in contango almost all of the time (78% of all months over the last decade), this means that USO suffers heavily from roll yield. Roll yield is what you get from holding exposure in a futures contract beyond the front month contract. It arises from the general market tendency that prices in the back of the curve will move towards the front of the curve. If a market is in contango in these two contracts, roll yield will be negative because the positions in the back month will be at a higher price than the front month and will therefore be falling towards the front month contract as time progresses. However, if a market is in backwardation, the opposite will occur. To understand the impact of roll upon returns, here is a direct comparison of the returns of USO versus WTI over the last decade.

As you can see, USO has largely underperformed the market with most years lagging WTI to some extent. These are the real and tangible roll costs with a simple strategy that only gives exposure to the front two months.

And now we can start talking about the ticker you came here to read about, DBO. DBO’s methodology is basically an outright acknowledgement of the pain of roll yield as well as a dynamic solution that seeks to embrace and correct it. Put simply, DBO follows the DBIQ oil methodology which seeks to maximize the positive effects of roll yield or minimize the negative depending on WTI structure.

What this means is that when a market is in contango, DBIQ will attempt to shift exposure to a month with the lowest differential between the front of the curve and the holding so that the impact of roll decay will be as small as possible. Conversely, when the market is in backwardation, DBO will push exposure into a contract below the front price to attempt to capture the upside of roll as its low-priced position appreciated towards the front.

What I love about DBO (and by extension DBIQ) is that it is a methodology which is built around a very real and impactful market tendency. Unfortunately, in the post-Shale environment, WTI has largely been caught in contango across the liquid curve which means that DBO has been generally trying to manage the losses from roll yield. However, at present, there is strong backwardation in the curve which means that roll yield is currently positive and DBO is able to maximize roll yield.

Crude Markets

Roll yield in and of itself can be a compelling reason to buy DBO at this time. The reason why this is the case can be found through doing a mental exercise of walking through a rolling process and assuming the underlying price of crude remains unchanged. With a positive roll yield, you would actually make money even if WTI goes nowhere due to the tendency of futures approaching prompt which would result in gains. This said, however, I am outright bullish the price of crude oil for several key reasons. In this article, I don’t have the space to do a full deep dive on every fundamental element, but for my recent take, please see here.

The basic story for crude oil is pretty straightforward in that if the current trend in fundamental data continues, we will see crude inventories enter a year-over-year decline within the next few weeks.

The big driver of change here is that production is slowing…

…while OPEC cuts continue to constrain supply to the United States.

These key elements have been the most fluid part of the crude balance and the trend in each is unlikely to reverse for some time.

First, production is tied to the bankruptcies in the Permian Basin - a trend which is unchanged and has been accelerating in recent months. Until we see consolidation of the industry and/or higher oil prices, the bankruptcies will continue and the crude supply growth will continue to shrink. If the current trend in place remains unchanged through next year, we’ll see the outright change in production switch into negative territory.

Second, OPEC cuts have been ongoing since the beginning of 2019. They were extended during the middle of this year through March of 2020 and there are strong rumors circulating that in its December meeting, OPEC will extend its cuts through the middle of next year. In other words, we have another 7-8 months of this relationship playing out.

And of course, the reason why all this matters is that when inventories fall on a year-over-year basis, the price of crude rises.

Given that production growth is slowing and OPEC cuts are going to continue for the next 7+ months, I believe inventories will fall and the price of crude will rise between now and then. It’s a great day to get long crude oil.

Conclusion

DBO follows an excellent methodology which seeks to maximize the positive effects of roll yield and minimize the negative effects of roll yield. Roll yield can be a solid reason to own DBO at this time because it is afforded positive roll opportunities which enhance baseline return. There is ongoing risk to the supply side of the crude balance which is likely to continue pushing prices higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.