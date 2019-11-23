GBP/JPY: Buy On Weakness

Nevertheless, given the resistance at around 141.200, at this point it might be worth waiting for some further weakness (potentially even to 135.750) before looking to go long.

As the bond market appears to be neither particularly positive or negative, and given the positive-carry of the GBP/JPY pair, overall we should expect to see a positive bias for the pair.

However, the interest rate spread offered by the bond market matches the delta between the prevailing central bank rates of the United Kingdom and Japan.

As the pair is now struggling to break the midpoint of this range from below, we should not be surprised by another retracement to the downside.

The GBP/JPY pair has been trading in a range of 126.670 to 155.500 for years (since around October 2016).

The pound has formed and remained within a long-term trading range since October 2016, in which month the low of the range was set. The high of range was set in the week that commenced January 29, 2018, with the range of prices spanning from approximately 126.670 to 155.500. Using the weekly candlestick chart, I illustrate this with the shaded area.

The red line in the chart above depicts the midpoint of the trading range, which has evidently served as an important point of resistance. In recent weeks, the GBP/JPY pair has attempted to overcome this level, but failed. Whereas in prior weeks the point served as support, with price rebounding off the midpoint, the level is now serving as resistance from above.

The chart below is the same as above, except we look at nearer-term daily candlesticks, plus the interest rate spread between yields offered by two-year U.K. government bonds, and those offered by two-year Japanese bonds. The greater this spread, the greater support provided to the GBP/JPY pair, as a better yield differential supports the carrying value of GBP/JPY trades.

The spread is identified as being +0.85% in the chart above. We can compare this with the current central bank rates of the Bank of England and Bank of Japan, respectively. With the Bank of England's rate of +0.75% and the Bank of Japan's rate of -0.10%, the delta is +0.85%, which effectively matches the market-priced yield spread above, notwithstanding the recent variability.

In essence, the market is more likely to consolidate for the time being. No significant imbalance appears to be present with reference to the market's relative economic expectations of the United Kingdom and Japan. What we can expect to see, however, is increased volatility in the GBP/JPY pair as new Brexit news and/or economic data surfaces.

The manufacturing purchasing managers' indices for both the United Kingdom and Japan are in contraction, and appear likely to remain so for the time being. (The same applies to the composite PMIs of both the UK and Japan.) As soon as the market sees a significant divergence in the economic futures of these countries, in either direction, we are likely to see significant activity in the GBP/JPY pair.

(The UK composite Purchasing Managers' Index; charted by Trading Economics. Values registered under 50 indicate contraction, as in November 2019.)

(Japan's composite Purchasing Managers' Index; again charted by Trading Economics, also showing contraction for November 2019.)

Despite the uncertainty, I might speculate that the most likely direction is upward, on the basis that the pair has made higher highs and higher lows using weekly candlesticks. Nevertheless, perhaps another low, albeit a higher low than the last one, is now due. I would anticipate a pullback at this resistance area to a level that is in line with the highs of September 2019.

As noted in the chart above, this would take the pair to 135.750. Notice that the two strong bullish weeks that we saw recently (the weeks that commenced October 7, 2019 and October 14, 2019) allowed the GBP/JPY pair to rise over 7%, in just two trading weeks. I believe some near-term downside pressure will be favored in the near-term, as the currency markets tends to gravitate towards areas of likely liquidity.

This is logical as efficient markets must ensure that prices are built upon strong foundations. When the currency market trades sees significant shifts, the areas of price that are "punched through" quickly are often re-traded (i.e., a retracement occurs to test the market's confidence in those moves). Nevertheless, a retracement would not necessarily be a bearish signal.

If GBP/JPY falls either to or near 135.750, this could open up an opportunity to go long the pound, provided that there is not a corresponding (and significant) breakdown in the one-year interest rate spread, and contingent on there being no notable divergence between the economic trajectories of the UK and Japan (per economic data releases).

Although the interest rate spread is low (less than 1.00%), it is still positive, and therefore fundamentally the bias for this pair should remain positive over the long term. Opportunities to go long should be sought, notwithstanding variable political headlines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.