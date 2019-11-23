DBE: The Rally Is Likely To Continue

While DBE is odd in terms of its composure, it shines in terms of its rolling methodology by selecting the DBIQ approach.

On a year-to-date basis, shares of the Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE) have performed well by delivering a 15% return. In this piece, I will argue that DBE is likely to continue heading higher due to strength in the petroleum markets which is outweighing the weakness in natural gas.

Understanding DBE

If you’ve ever looked into DBE before, you’ve probably seen that it’s a fairly complex instrument and strategy. On the one hand, it holds five separate commodities, and on the other hand, it uses a dynamic rolling strategy which means that exposure across the curve can be quite diverse.

I believe that DBE is a bit of an odd instrument which has a few perils as well as rewards. First off, let’s start with the problems with the ETF. The central problem which I have with DBE is its scope. Namely, it is holding a basket of highly correlated instruments and branding itself as an encompassing “energy” fund.

What I mean is this – from a numerical standpoint, even though DBE holds two different types of crude oil as well as gasoline and distillate, there really isn’t much of a difference between these products from a returns standpoint. This may be a controversial statement because gasoline is 100% different than crude oil, but from a pure numeric standpoint, these instruments are highly correlated. As go any of the instruments, so goes the basket of instruments.

To numerically frame this up, we can see in the following table of correlations of the last year of weekly returns, the minimum correlation between holdings in the instrument is around 80% - that’s a very strong correlation if you’re thinking that you’re buying a diverse set of returns when you hold DBE.

And that’s my main beef with DBE – why not simply hold an oil ETF or a products ETF and be done with it? This said, I actually am very happy with the rolling methodology of the fund in that it uses the DBIQ strategy for managing rolling of exposure which is a strong plus for the instrument.

The basic problem with commodity ETPs is rolling exposure across the curve. Since futures contracts expire, at some point you have to move your position into a later month to avoid expiry. Some funds use very simplistic methods and others are more complex. DBE uses a fairly complex methodology to maximize roll yield.

Put simply, roll yield is what you get from holding exposure in a month beyond the front month contract. Everyone who gets a constant exposure to futures is impacted by roll yield to some extent. Roll yield arises from the tendency for the contracts in the back of the curve to move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that if you are rolling exposure in a contango market (front lower than back), roll yield is negative. However, if you’re rolling exposure in backwardation (front higher than back), roll yield is positive.

At present, gasoline, distillate, Brent, and WTI are all in backwardation whereas natural gas (less than 10% of holdings) is in contango. This means that with DBIQ’s active methodology, positive roll gains can be achieved across most of the holdings of the fund.

To understand why positive roll gains are a strong plus, a simple mental exercise can help. To think through the impacts of roll yield, imagine the price of the underlying commodities were to head nowhere over the time period of holding. If this were the case, the fact that roll yield is positively impacting the fund’s holdings of future contracts means that over the holding time horizon, you would actually earn a positive return on DBE since your futures contracts are largely in backwardation and are moving up in value towards the spot month price. This is the power of roll yield and a strong reason to hold DBE at this time.

Market Fundamentals

Another key detriment regarding DBE is that given its diverse set of drivers, it is very difficult to do a full fundamental analysis of each instrument in any sort of reasonable space. Each commodity which comprises the index has unique factors which influence it. However, given the strong correlation between holdings, we can largely examine crude oil itself as the primary driver. Crude oil is the barrel from which the products come from and therefore is the ultimate driver of returns of the underlying products. I don’t have space to do a full deep dive in this piece, but here’s my latest take on crude oil fundamentals.

On the Brent side, the primary driver is OPEC cuts. Brent is a waterborne crude which is produced in the North Sea. It is a similar barrel in quality to many OPEC barrels and is therefore a direct competitor. When OPEC initiated cuts in January of 2018, the effects were immediately felt in the Brent market as witnessed by backwardation which entered the curve (and has remained in the curve) since. This signals that the market is pulling harder on Brent barrels and will do so until OPEC cuts are removed. Given that OPEC cuts are probably going to be extended through the middle of next year, we are probably going to see further upside and strength in Brent until then.

OPEC cuts also impact the United States crude markets. As seen in the following charts of imports, OPEC imports into the U.S. have simply collapsed.

This has resulted in the lowest year-to-date level of imports of crude oil in many decades.

Again, as long as OPEC cuts continue, this relationship of reduced supply is going to continue. Some point to U.S. production as the saving grace of the crude balance in North America, but unfortunately crude production growth has been slowing throughout the year.

Again, this trajectory is not going to change for some time either. This drop is largely driven by ongoing bankruptcies in the Permian Basin – a trend which will continue until more consolidation occurs or we see higher oil prices.

Given that gasoline and distillate largely follow the crude picture, we are likely to see these commodities see upside as well due to these ongoing impacts. We are in a time of the year in which natural gas can strongly shine due to heating demand, but with inventories sitting at the 5-year average, I don’t see much hope for a strong price spike until later in the season.

Regardless, it is important to remember that natural gas only represents about 10% of holdings for DBE and the larger themes in crude oil will explain almost all of the returns of the instrument. Given that the larger themes at place of slowing production growth and ongoing import constraints are set to continue, it’s time to be bullish DBE.

Conclusion

DBE is a bit of an odd duck in the energy space in that it holds five separate commodities, each of which has a different fundamental story. While DBE is odd in terms of its composure, it shines in terms of its rolling methodology by selecting the DBIQ approach. Energy markets are bullish due to a slow in supply growth as well as a drag from OPEC cuts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.