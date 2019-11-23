SVXY: The Only Volatility ETF I'd Ever Buy

If you’re going to get short volatility, it is critical to manage risk and I suggest a few options-based strategies to do so.

The ETF offers an excellent ability to short an index which has historically fallen by around 54% per year.

SVXY is constructed around capturing the near-constant VIX contango seen in the market - given ongoing contango, SVXY is likely to keep rising.

As seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has crushed it by delivering a 46% return this year.

In this piece, I will explain why I believe that SVXY represents an excellent trade at this time and why investors should consider adding this ETF to their portfolio.

Understanding the Instrument

Let’s cut straight to the chase. If you’re reading a piece about SVXY, there’s a very good chance you know exactly what it does and why one would be attracted to it. If not, this section is for you!

So here’s the general rub when it comes to volatility ETPs: roll yield stinks. Most of the volatility ETFs and ETNs track the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. And this index has an atrocious track record of destroying wealth at an annualized rate of about 54% per year for the last decade.

Yep, you’re reading that correctly. Most of the volatility ETPs are directly following (or even leveraging) an index which drops by half per year simply due to how the VIX markets work. This is the appeal of SVXY. It takes the above set of returns, cuts the leverage in half, and takes the inverse trade. That’s the basic concept of the ETF and its primary appeal.

It’s not enough to simply observe a relationship and structure our trades around it – we need to seek to understand the relationship so as to truly know what relationship we are exploiting in our quest for profits. The underlying relationship which causes this massive loss in the short-term VIX futures index is roll yield.

Put simply, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure in a month beyond the front month of the curve. Roll yield results from a market tendency in which prices in the back of the curve move towards the front of the curve in a typical month. This means that if a market is in contango (front contracts cheaper than back month contracts), roll yield will be negative because the holdings at higher prices will generally be declining in price as a month progresses. Conversely, a market in backwardation (front contract priced higher than back month contracts) will generally see positive roll yield due to an increase in the value of holdings as contracts approach the front month price.

To understand this a little better, here’s the current structure of VIX futures.

As you can see, the market is solidly in contango at this point. The index which SVXY reverses has a funny tendency in that it seeks to target a weighted-average holding period of 30 days into the future. This means that at present, SVXY has about 17% of holdings in the contract which expires January 22nd and the remainder in the contract which expires on December 18th. As the month progresses, a greater fraction of holdings will shift into the January contract so that the weighted-average exposure can remain roughly 30 days into the future.

And this is where we can start putting some numbers around the roll yield problem. The January 22nd contract is currently trading 27% above the front month VIX contract. If you remember, roll yield arises from the tendency of prices in the back of the curve to move towards the front of the curve as time progresses. This means that if the VIX remains unchanged across the next two months, the January contract will fall by 27%.

For a simplistic example of understanding this, imagine if SVXY stopped rolling and just held the January exposure up until expiry. It is short the VIX in half leverage, so it would earn about 13.5% (27% * half leverage) on the contracts held as they fell towards the spot market.

In actuality, SVXY is constantly rolling exposure so the picture isn’t this transparent – but the picture is real nonetheless. With SVXY constantly rolling exposure, it captures a share of these returns as the back month contracts move towards the spot, but before the full amount can be captured, exposure is moved to a later point in the curve. However, as you can see in our prior chart which shows the long-term returns of the index which SVXY shorts, the piece that is captured has resulted in a 54% annualized loss over the last decade. Bad news for volatility bulls but great news for holders of SVXY.

So that’s basically SVXY in a nutshell – it shorts VIX contango and earns positive roll yield. To get an idea of the permanence of this effect, the excellent VIX Central provides a chart of the percent differential between these front two contracts through time.

As you can see, the VIX futures contracts which SVXY is exposed to are almost always in contango by about an average of 15%. This means that the outright roll yield is strongly negative, but SVXY shorts this relationship so it captures the upside in almost all periods. SVXY truly is an exceptional way to trade VIX markets because it shorts something which almost always falls. Until it doesn’t.

Serious Downside Risk

Here’s the downside risk of this strategy: a VIX explosion. It is not unheard of for the VIX to surge 50%+ in a short time frame. For example, if the VIX increases from 12 to 18, that’s a 50% move which translates into a potential 25% loss for SVXY. For this reason, I suggest that if you’re going to trade SVXY to capture roll, you do it through a risk-managed approach. For example, here are some risk-reduced methods of trading SVXY to the long side.

A bull call strategy . Buy a call option on the instrument either at or in the money and then sell another call further out of the money to lower your entry cost. The VIX rarely collapses in rapid order so you can probably afford a tighter upside call to get an even more favorable cost basis.

. Buy a call option on the instrument either at or in the money and then sell another call further out of the money to lower your entry cost. The VIX rarely collapses in rapid order so you can probably afford a tighter upside call to get an even more favorable cost basis. Long SVXY but buy a deep out of the money put. The big worry with buying SVXY is the concern that you’ll see the VIX jump 50% or more in the period of days. To avoid this risk, an effective strategy could be buying the outright ETF while simultaneously buying a put 30% out of the money or more as a hedge to the downside. SVXY pays out in the long run, but taking a 30% loss in a matter of days is something most investors aren’t willing to stomach.

However you buy SVXY, remember that risk is a real issue when shorting the VIX. Protect your downside but also capture the upside from the constant negative roll yield. It’s a great day to buy SVXY.

Conclusion

SVXY is constructed around capturing the near-constant VIX contango seen in the market. The ETF offers an excellent ability to short an index which has historically fallen by around 54% per year. If you’re going to get short volatility, it is critical to manage risk and I suggest a few options-based strategies to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.